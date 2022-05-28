Wise County tops Battle in Region 2D girls tennis

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Wise County Central tennis player Montana Stafford was battling pain and exhaustion late in Friday’s Region 2D girls team championship.

But after nearly seven hours, the senior combined with Makenna Powers to clinch a 5-4 victory over the John Battle Trojans with a 2-6, 7-6 (7-4), 6-3 win at No. 2 doubles.

Stafford underwent two foot surgeries after crushing a bone in a car accident two years ago.

“My foot was really hurting today, but I pushed through it,” Stafford said. “I didn’t want to let my teammates down.”

The Warriors competed for over six hours on Thursday in a 5-3 semifinal win over Marion.

Wise Central earned another marathon victory Friday as top seeds Jaida Meade, Stafford and Emilie Mullins won in singles, while Meade and Mullins won a three-set thriller in doubles.

The Lady Warriors captured the VHSL Class 2 championship last season but lost five of six starters to graduation.

With Meade serving as the only veteran, Central coach Angie Duncan did a serious recruiting job.

Stafford is one of several Central regulars with a unique background.

“This is actually my first year playing tennis,” Stafford said. “My sister [Tellie] played on the team last year, and Coach Duncan really wanted me to come out. It’s worked out well.”

Duncan said has been delighted with the progress of her new-look squad.

“Other than Jaida, all the girls are new to tennis and they’ve done everything we’ve taught them,” Duncan said. “Obviously, we’re proud.”

John Battle coach Randy Coleman was also proud of his team. Despite having just one senior in top seed Anna McKee, the Trojans are 17-3.

“Both teams played really hard,” Coleman said. “This was the fourth time we’ve played Central. We won the first three matches, and Central made good shots and good decisions today.”

Battle will travel to the Region C champion next week, while Wise Central will be at home.

The Warriors (14-6) arrived at the John Battle outdoor courts at 12:30 Friday afternoon. Due to rain, the match was moved to the Bristol Sportsplex in Bristol, Tennessee.

‘It’s been a long two days, but we’ve been stressing mental toughness all year,” Duncan said.

After two tense matches, Stafford has a new plan for today.

“I’m ready for a break,’ Stafford said. “I’m gonna prop my foot up for sure, and I might take an ice bath.”