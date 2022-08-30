 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Cootie Browns

Wise Central's Nate West fills a key cornerback slot

  • 0
wise

Wise County Central High School sophomore Nate West will make the second start of his varsity football career on Friday night against the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes. It will be hard for the quick cornerback to top his initial foray into the starting lineup.

West intercepted two passes and returned them both for touchdowns as Central cruised to a 41-7 victory over the Eastside Spartans last Friday in one of the most impressive performances during Week 1 of the VHSL season.

INT No. 1 covered 70 yards and resulted in Central’s first TD of 2022 with 7:41 remaining in the opening quarter.

The next pick-six came with 6:05 left in the second quarter as West snagged a pass by Eastside quarterback Jaxsyn Collins that was intended for Cole Mullins and raced 20 yards to the end zone. That put Central up 28-0.

“I just saw the receiver coming, saw the ball and went and attacked the ball,” West said. “It was incredible. I tried my best to hype up everyone and my teammates were excited, just like I was. I couldn’t have done it without my team and my coaches.”

People are also reading…

West is not physically imposing, but packs a punch as he showed on Friday.

“Nate is pound-for-pound one of the toughest kids I’ve ever coached,” said Central coach Jason Mullins. “What impressed us about Nate from the first time I’d seen him play was his tackling. He weighs 120 pounds with his shoes on, but will come up and hit you.”

He had no choice but to step up after Central suffered heavy graduation from last year’s squad that went 8-4 and advanced to the second round of the Region 2D playoffs.

Central hosts Marion (1-0) on Friday in an intriguing game between two teams who dominated county rivals last week. The ‘Canes cruised to a 29-0 win over Chilhowie last week as Brody Taylor rushed for 171 yards and two touchdowns.

One thing is certain: West won’t be intimidated.

“Nate has no fear of anyone on the football field,” said Central lineman Austin Clevinger. “Even with his size, I think he is one of the best people in coverage in the Mountain 7 District.”

West scored a touchdown late in a blowout win over John Battle last season as a ninth-grader and is one of several talented sophomores showcasing their skills this fall in Southwest Virginia.

“He is a sure tackler and now to be able to sit back and read receivers makes him an asset in the secondary,” Mullins said. “With three years left of varsity football, he will be a fun one to watch as he continues to grow and mature.”

thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS

PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS

Seventeen high school football games are on the slate tonight across the region. Check out the favorites according to the Bristol Herald Courier sports staff. 

Lebanon rallies past Honaker to claim Coal Bowl

Lebanon rallies past Honaker to claim Coal Bowl

 It was the beginning of a new era of football for the two Russell County foes that met up Thursday night in Honaker.

Darrell Taylor will look back on the beginning of their new chapter in Russell County with a smile.

PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS

PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS

A pair of Virginia High School League football games will be played tonight, including Todd Tiller's debut at Honaker against Lebanon, along with George Wythe and Radford. 

McClung to play two games with Team USA

McClung to play two games with Team USA

Mac McClung once played in a prep hoops All-American game, while he was an honorable mention All-American choice by the Associated Press during his one and only season at Texas Tech.

He’s currently all about representing the United States of America on the world stage.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Watch Now: Related Video

Fans flock to U.S. Open to see Serena Williams before her final bow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts