Wise Central's Nate West fills a key cornerback slot

Wise County Central High School sophomore Nate West will make the second start of his varsity football career on Friday night against the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes. It will be hard for the quick cornerback to top his initial foray into the starting lineup.

West intercepted two passes and returned them both for touchdowns as Central cruised to a 41-7 victory over the Eastside Spartans last Friday in one of the most impressive performances during Week 1 of the VHSL season.

INT No. 1 covered 70 yards and resulted in Central’s first TD of 2022 with 7:41 remaining in the opening quarter.

The next pick-six came with 6:05 left in the second quarter as West snagged a pass by Eastside quarterback Jaxsyn Collins that was intended for Cole Mullins and raced 20 yards to the end zone. That put Central up 28-0.

“I just saw the receiver coming, saw the ball and went and attacked the ball,” West said. “It was incredible. I tried my best to hype up everyone and my teammates were excited, just like I was. I couldn’t have done it without my team and my coaches.”

West is not physically imposing, but packs a punch as he showed on Friday.

“Nate is pound-for-pound one of the toughest kids I’ve ever coached,” said Central coach Jason Mullins. “What impressed us about Nate from the first time I’d seen him play was his tackling. He weighs 120 pounds with his shoes on, but will come up and hit you.”

He had no choice but to step up after Central suffered heavy graduation from last year’s squad that went 8-4 and advanced to the second round of the Region 2D playoffs.

Central hosts Marion (1-0) on Friday in an intriguing game between two teams who dominated county rivals last week. The ‘Canes cruised to a 29-0 win over Chilhowie last week as Brody Taylor rushed for 171 yards and two touchdowns.

One thing is certain: West won’t be intimidated.

“Nate has no fear of anyone on the football field,” said Central lineman Austin Clevinger. “Even with his size, I think he is one of the best people in coverage in the Mountain 7 District.”

West scored a touchdown late in a blowout win over John Battle last season as a ninth-grader and is one of several talented sophomores showcasing their skills this fall in Southwest Virginia.

“He is a sure tackler and now to be able to sit back and read receivers makes him an asset in the secondary,” Mullins said. “With three years left of varsity football, he will be a fun one to watch as he continues to grow and mature.”