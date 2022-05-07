Wise Central's Emmah McAmis BHC's girls basketball Player of the Year

It was the kind of moment that would provide angst for even the most battle-tested varsity veteran, make the heart take a Eurostep into the throat of many a stoic shooter and cause the knees to knock for those who dared pause to ponder the prominence of the situation.

Yet, as Wise County Central’s Emmah McAmis stepped to the free throw line in a tie game with 28.1 seconds remaining in the VHSL Class 2 girls basketball state title game on March 12 in front of a raucous crowd at Virginia Commonwealth University’s Siegel Center, any such anxiety exited and calmness entered.

The freshman dribbled three times near the giant Atlantic 10 Conference logo splashed on the court just inside the charity stripe, crouched low and unleashed a free throw with perfect technique that swished through the net and gave the Warriors a lead they never relinquished in a classic contest against the Luray Bulldogs in which Central eventually prevailed by a 62-59 count.

McAmis had imagined such a scenario unfolding many times before while working out with her teammates, siblings or parents in an empty gym or on the pavement of an outdoor court and one instance from a workout two years ago comes to mind.

“It was the shot that would win the game and I was giving her a hard time talking about it being a pressure shot and if she could respond to pressure,” her father, T.J. McAmis, said “She made the shot and looked at me and said, ‘There you go dad. I eat pressure for breakfast.’ I just shook my head.”

Emmah McAmis certainly feasted near lunchtime on that day nearly two months ago in the state capital with a clutch display that belied her inexperience as Central rallied back from a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit.

She scored 11 points over the game’s final eight minutes and made big play after big play.

McAmis forced a jumpball with less than 30 seconds left by tying up Luray star Emilee Weakley near halfcourt with the possession arrow pointed Central’s way. Coach Robin Dotson called timeout to draw up a play for the Warriors with everybody in the arena keeping an eye on the girl wearing No. 32 in the white jersey.

“Before the shot we were in the huddle talking about who would come off the screen and look to score,” she said. “There’s no better feeling than to hear my teammates have confidence in me and want me to have the ball and take the shot.”

McAmis took the inbounds pass, drove into the lane and with three Luray defenders draped all over her converted a bucket, was fouled and marched to the free throw line to complete the And-1.

“I knew that as soon as she made that shot, she would make her free throw,” said teammate Jillian Sturgill, a senior. “Sometimes in that situation, not everyone can do that because the stress and fear take over. But Emmah did not let those feelings get in the way of getting the job done.”

McAmis closed her fine freshman season with the finest reward of all – a state championship.

“When the buzzer went off, I just fell to the ground,” McAmis said. “Emilee Mullins came over and picked me up and then I ran and gave Jillian Sturgill a hug as well. All I could think about in that moment is all the hard work had paid off and we’ve really just came and won this thing. There was no better feeling.”

Few ninth-graders in VHSL hoops history – regardless of gender, regardless of classification, regardless of era – put together a masterpiece in the state finals like McAmis did that day in finishing with 34 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals.

It capped a season in which she averaged 22 points, 7.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.8 steals per game in earning 2021-22 Bristol Herald Courier player of the year honors.

There was no stage fright for a newcomer who shined bright in the spotlight.

“The really great ones are relentless in their pursuit of excellence,” said Dotson, the veteran boss who has now been the maestro for seven state championship squads. “She ranks right up there with many great ones that I have coached.”

***

“Relentless,” is how teammate Bayleigh Allison responds when asked to describe McAmis in one word.

“Fearless,” is the word Dotson chose.

“Determined,” is what Jillian Sturgill went with.

“Dedicated,” fellow freshman Abigail Jordan responded.

All those things are true and have been traits McAmis has exhibited since she was a tyke.

“She always showed no fear,” said T.J. McAmis, her father. “She would climb in cabinets, dishwashers and would try anything in water sports at the lake, skiing at age four. All I have to do is tell her, ‘I don’t know if you can do that’ and she will make sure that she does it to prove me wrong.”

McAmis underwent her version of basketball boot camp growing up.

She is the youngest of T.J. and Rosalind McAmis’ three children, the baby in a sports family.

T.J. McAmis played college hoops and entered the coaching profession thereafter.

Older brother, Isaiah McAmis, was a star at Central and these days is one of the top scorers for the basketball team at University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

Big sister, Hannah McAmis, won two state basketball championships at Central and now plays volleyball at UVa-Wise.

Throw in some cousins and friends of her siblings and the youngster had to earn every point she got in those intense pick-up games back in the day.

“Growing up they never took it easy,” Emmah McAmis said. “I would always challenge them and I would never win. Both would pick on me too, but as I have gotten older it has made me tough mentally and physically and prepared for the hostility of the opposing crowds. They showed me how to compete and how not everything will be easy.”

She took those lessons to heart and went for 15 points, nine assists, seven rebounds, seven steals and one block in her very first varsity games, showing no hesitance at all.

Wise County Central played 31 games this season and McAmis scored in double digits in all of them.

“I’m sure everyone that played them this year said, ‘Let’s keep McAmis out of the paint,’ and not one of us was successful,” said Abingdon coach Jimmy Brown. “Man, zone, extra help defenders, none of it mattered. She was going to find a path to the basket.”

***

For McAmis, she continues to forge ahead on her own path.

Winning a state title as a freshman is neat, but she’s not satisfied with resting on her laurels.

McAmis wants to add additional trophies to the six state championships Central already has in the case.

“A goal I have for the offseason is getting better and adding more dimensions to my game,” McAmis said. “After seeing what it takes to win and be successful, it has pushed me to want more. I’ve always been taught to never settle. This past season has made me hungrier to be better than last year. It definitely makes me want to win more and be more successful.”

NCAA Division I coaches are already showing interest.

Opposing VHSL coaches will have the entire summer and fall to devise schemes to slow her down.

McAmis lifts weights regularly, makes trips to Bristol or Kingsport three days a week to practice with the Nautilus Express AAU team and she is running track to help with her speed.

She played in an AAU tournament in Greensboro, North, Carolina, this weekend.

“Great athlete. She can do it all,” said John Battle coach Jeff Adkins, who retired following the 2021-22 season. “Emmah makes everyone better around her. She will be fun to watch for the next three years.”

Mountain 7 District foes, Region 2D rivals and Class 2 squads might not have much fun thinking about that reality.

“I wouldn’t want to coach against Emmah,” Dotson said.

Bristol Herald Courier

All-Area Basketball Team

Girls

Player of Year: Emmah McAmis, Wise County Central

Coach of Year: Misty Miller, Honaker

First Team

Lakin Burke, Thomas Walker

Jenna Hare, Sullivan East

Emmah McAmis, Wise County Central

Hailey Sutherland, Ridgeview

Kylie Vance, Honaker

Second Team

Lexi Ervin, Gate City

Elle Gunter, Graham

Azzy Hammons, Eastside

Amber Kimberlin, Marion

Madison Looney, Grundy

