Wise Central sweeps

Wise County Central High School played a baseball doubleheader on Saturday in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, which is home to a Ripley’s Believe It or Not! museum.

The late Robert Ripley would be impressed with the sterling start to the season by Central senior Logan Sartin and believe it when we tell you he’s swinging a hot bat.

Sartin went 2-for-3 with a triple and home run in a 15-0 victory over Gatlinburg-Pittman in the first game and was 3-for-5 with two RBIs in a 15-1 hammering of the Highlanders in the nightcap as his batting average soared to .556.

He’s far from the only power hitter on Central’s roster as the Warriors are 5-0 and averaging 14.4 runs per game.

Preston Joyner and Hunter Louden also homered in the first game, while Tyson Tester had four RBIs on the day.

Gatlinburg-Pittman had just six hits combined in the twinbill.