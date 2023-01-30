Wise Central looks to build on historic win

Casey Dotson had experienced dejection and was once even at the receiving end of an ejection in previous trips to play basketball at Gate City High School’s gym, but the Wise County Central senior left the place on Friday night feeling simply splendid after the biggest victory of his hoops career.

“It’s definitely No. 1,” Dotson said on Sunday, two days after a 65-55 Mountain 7 District triumph over the homestanding Blue Devils. “I’ve played in a bunch of really fun and memorable games over the past four years, but this one is special; a feat that I have wanted to achieve for a long time.”

The Warriors owned the fourth quarter and Dotson finished with 27 points in what turned out to be a historical evening.

Since the school had been formed in the fall of 2011 from the consolidation of J.J. Kelly and Pound, Wise County Central had not beaten Gate City in a varsity boys basketball game.

“This had been something that had been hanging on our backs for a long time and even though we’d gotten close, we’d never been able to finish,” Dotson said. “We all wanted this win.”

They got it, a signature victory the Warriors had been seeking all winter long.

“This was another close game for us this season,” said second-year Central boss Justin Boggs. “With the exception of the Honaker game at home, we have been very competitive in all of the games we have played this season. It seemed like we never could get over the hump to pull out a win at the end. So, getting another Mountain 7 win at this time of year was rewarding for the players and coaches.”

Gate City had posted a 72-66 win over the Warriors in the first matchup between the teams this season.

“I feel that the biggest difference between our first Gate City game and last Friday’s game was just our mindset,” Boggs said. “As I mentioned, we have been in close games all season long, so we have gained some experience in handling those situations a little better. I also feel that the players and coaches have developed a better sense of who we are as a team. Understanding the roles that each of us must take on is important for us to be the best that we can be.”

Sophomore Ethan Collins led Central with 30 points on Friday, while Dotson hit eight 3-pointers.

“I’ve been very confident with my shot all year and I knew that this game was no different,” Dotson said. “I had to shoot with confidence and not let the crowd get in my head. After my first few 3-pointers, I just had this feeling that all of my shots were going to go in. None of them could have been possible, however, if it weren’t for my teammates handling the ball, making good passes and setting good screens.”

It was Dotson’s first game at Gate City since last January when he was ejected after getting in a scuffle with Brady Edwards of the Blue Devils with 3:08 remaining in the first quarter of a game Central lost by 51 points.

“My goal has been to forget about what happened last year and to stay focused and in control of what’s ahead,” Dotson said. “I knew that Gate City would try to get under my skin again and I couldn’t let that happen. No matter what, my job was to stay calm and help be a leader for my team.”

Central needed some leaders to emerge after a 63-24 hammering at the hands of Black Diamond District regular-season champion Honaker on Jan. 14.

“Honaker was a very tough game,” Boggs said. “I felt like practices leading into that game were productive and we had a good sense of what they were going to do. We opened up with eight points, but then they went on a 17 to 0 first-quarter run and never looked back. I credit their guys and coaches because they just outplayed us that night. After that game, we just evaluated what was working and what was not. Also, we had been working on some different stuff in practice that we wanted to add for the second half of the season, which has helped a lot in my opinion. … We just challenged them. We knew there was a lot to play for and that we still could accomplish our team goals for the season. We just needed to regroup, work harder and embrace the challenge.”

The team has answered that call since with a double-overtime win over John Battle, an OT loss to Ridgeview, a gutty 45-43 win over Union and the triumph over Gate City.

Members of the team certainly took the well-earned opportunity to celebrate on Friday night after everything came together.

“The atmosphere of the locker room was unlike any locker room I’ve ever been,” Dotson said. “It was very loud and got even louder when our coaching staff walked in. That energy never stopped the entire bus ride back. Our coaches prepared us for this game and it felt great that it all paid off.”

A new week brings new challenges for Wise County Central.

The Warriors (8-9, 3-6) play at Mountain 7 District leader Abingdon (13-5, 7-1) on Tuesday.

“Beating Gate City was great,” Dotson said. “But now we have to focus and prepare for the games ahead of us. The job’s not finished.”