Wise Central clips Marion in boys soccer

Ashar Khan came up clutch as clutch can be.

He scored Wise County Central’s only goal as the Warriors earned a 1-0 win over Marion on Friday night in the first round of the VHSL Region 2D boys soccer tournament.

Gate City 1, Richlands 0

Luke Stokes found the back of the net after taking a pass from Alex Eastman at the 17-minute mark and that was the only goal the Gate City Blue Devils needed in a first-round Region 2D tournament win.

GIRLS SOCCER

Tazewell 1, Wise County Central 0

Audrey Brown’s goal in overtime gave Tazewell a triumph over Wise County Central in the first round of the Region 2D tournament.

Graham 4, Gate City 0

Ella Dales scored two goals as Graham got the best of Gate City in the first round of the Region 2D tournament.

Emmy Spaulding and Morgan Murphy also found the back of the net for the G-Girls.