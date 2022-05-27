 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wise Central clips Marion in boys soccer

  • 0
wcc

Ashar Khan came up clutch as clutch can be.

He scored Wise County Central’s only goal as the Warriors earned a 1-0 win over Marion on Friday night in the first round of the VHSL Region 2D boys soccer tournament.

Gate City 1, Richlands 0

Luke Stokes found the back of the net after taking a pass from Alex Eastman at the 17-minute mark and that was the only goal the Gate City Blue Devils needed in a first-round Region 2D tournament win.

GIRLS SOCCER

Tazewell 1, Wise County Central 0

Audrey Brown’s goal in overtime gave Tazewell a triumph over Wise County Central in the first round of the Region 2D tournament.

Graham 4, Gate City 0

Ella Dales scored two goals as Graham got the best of Gate City in the first round of the Region 2D tournament.

People are also reading…

Emmy Spaulding and Morgan Murphy also found the back of the net for the G-Girls.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Watch Now: Related Video

Colin Kaepernick secures Raiders workout after 5 years out of NFL

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts