Wise Central beats Richlands, 12-9

RICHLANDS, Va. – Wise County Central scored five runs in the top of the seventh and then held off a Richlands rally in the bottom of the inning to take a 12-9 win on Thursday in a marquee Southwest Virginia softball clash between teams that entered the game undefeated.

The score was knotted at seven runs entering a final inning that proved to be eventful.

The win was the third in three days for Warriors of the Mountain Seven District and they are 5-0 overall.

“I am very proud of them,” said Central coach Allison Shortt. “They never hung their heads, never thought they couldn’t win.”

Central had posted a 5-1 win over Richlands in the first round of last year’s VHSL Region 2D tournament.

“They’ve got a really good team,” said Richlands coach James “Moose” Cochran. “They really hit the ball and we hit the ball. I am proud of our girls they never quit.”

Central had 14 hits and Richlands 12 on a windy night that made every ball hit in the air an adventure.

“Conditions were tough,” Cochran said.

The Blues took an early lead with four runs in the first inning, keyed by doubles from Alyssa Lee and Gillian Guerriero and singes by Alissa Whitt and Chloe Perkins were the notable knocks.

Taylor Cochran led off with a single and scored on a double by Lexi Baker for Central’s first-inning run. Richlands built a 7-3 lead after four innings with Lee and Rachael Rife getting key hits.

Taylor Cochran, Katherine Hopkins, Lexi Baker and Emily Sturgill all had clutch hits as Central tied it in the fifth.

Richlands had runners at second and third with one out in the sixth inning and failed to score.

Central didn’t miss out on its next opportunity.

Sturgill, Hopkins and Baker were joined by Mullins and Cochran with big hits for Central in the seventh. Richlands got a two-run homer from Guerriero with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning, but that is as far as the rally went for the Blue Tornado.

Bayleigh Allison, who went the distance in the circle for Central, got a groundout to end the game. Allison recently signed to play at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

“She struggled early, but found her groove and did what I asked of her," Shortt said.