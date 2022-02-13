WINTER OLYMPICS: Abdul-Saboor returns to the bobsled

The football team at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise was taking part in an intrasquad scrimmage prior to the 2005 season when hard-hitting linebacker Ben Robertson set his sights on bringing down a freshman running back by the name of Hakeem Abdul-Saboor.

That was a task easier said than done.

“I was blown away by his speed, strength and athleticism,” Robertson said. “He was very smooth and explosive, which made him hard to tackle. We were all kind of surprised that he was at UVa-Wise. We all felt like he had the talent to be at the NCAA Division I level, but we were glad he was with us.”

Abdul-Saboor amassed 1,292 rushing yards, 1,118 receiving yards and 31 total touchdowns during his time playing for the Highland Cavaliers from 2005-09 with ex-quarterback Brad Robbins and former UVa-Wise offensive coordinator Dewey Lusk both claiming the Powhatan, Virginia, native had the talent to play in the NFL if not for a rash of injuries that plagued his college career.

Abdul-Saboor never got to play for pay on Sundays, but the 34-year-old is competing in the bobsled at the second straight Winter Olympics and will take part in the opening heats of the two-man event on Monday in Beijing.

He will push the sled for pilot Frank Del Duca and both men are members of the U.S. Army’s World Class Athlete Program.

People who went to college with Abdul-Saboor know that he has long been all that he can be.

“I have never met anyone more athletic than Hakeem,” said former UVa-Wise teammate Aric Evans. “There was nothing he couldn’t do from the field to the weight room – just a freak of nature with the size and speed.”

Everybody seems to recall a moment that exemplifies that statement.

“Hakeem was playing a game with a broken hand and he had a cast covering his thumb, just below his fingers and six inches below his wrist,” Lusk said. “I put him at wide receiver, because it gave us a great matchup. I know everyone in the stadium was wondering why I was putting a player with a cast covering his entire hand, including his thumb, at wide receiver.

“Randy Hippeard let one go 50 yards on a vertical. Hakeem laid out in the end zone and made the incredible catch. … On the football field he just made plays.”

He did some pretty neat things off the gridiron as well.

“We were playing a pickup basketball game at Greer Gym and he completely jumped over a linebacker we had and tomahawk dunked it,” Robbins said.

Abdul-Saboor competed in bodybuilding for a time and was a personal trainer after leaving UVa-Wise. A viral video where he jumped and touched his head on a 10-foot ceiling caught the eye of a strength coach involved with the U.S. bobsled program.

He talked Abdul-Saboor into giving sledding a shot in 2015 and it didn’t take him long to get a feel for the sport.

“It was somewhat surprising at first seeing him on the bobsled team, but now that I know the strength, power and explosiveness that it takes to be a bobsledder,” Robertson said. “It doesn’t surprise me at all.”

Abdul-Saboor will try to better his showing at the 2018 Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea. He placed 19th in four-man and 21st in two-man four years ago.

He took part in the opening ceremonies on Feb. 4 and has since been busy preparing for both the two-man and four-man. The four-man heats begin Feb. 18.

“For me, it’s honestly been good,” Abdul-Saboor said in a press release. “I use my time in the weight room a lot. You can switch your days, sometimes when we have sliding and we have to fit in your lift and your sprints and so forth on different days. So when you don’t have sliding then you can concentrate solely on that. So it’s not bad to have off for me. I kinda enjoyed it and now I’m ready to fire back up. Got some rest days, so no excuses now. We just put the pedal to the metal.”

Abdul-Saboor gave a shout out to UVa-Wise on Friday in a post on his Facebook page and the kid who used to live on campus in McCraray Hall is making those he met at the school in Southwest Virginia more than a decade ago proud.

“If anyone would be bobsledding it definitely would be Hakeem,” Evans said. “It is definitely a Hakeem thing to do.”

