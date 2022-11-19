Win one for Dusty

Ed Goodson played alongside Dusty Baker in the 1970s.

Kevin Barker was managed by Dusty Baker in the aughts.

Those two Southwest Virginia natives were among the countless folks happy to see Baker skipper the Houston Astros to the 2022 World Series championship 15 days ago in what was a long-sought achievement for the 73-year-old baseball lifer.

“Ol’ Dusty finally got it,” Goodson said in a telephone interview a couple of days after his pal’s triumph.

“I’m just tickled to death for him. I texted him and congratulated him the other night after they won.

“I haven’t heard back yet, but I’m sure I will. We still talk on the phone occasionally.”

A star slugger at Fries High School and East Tennessee State University, Goodson’s friendship with Baker dates back more than five decades.

Goodson made his MLB debut for the San Francisco Giants on Sept. 5, 1970, in the second game of a doubleheader against the homestanding Atlanta Braves and finished 1-for-3 with a run scored in a 5-3 loss.

Baker was an outfielder for the Braves at the time and went out of his way to speak to the rookie.

“He came up to me after the game and congratulated me on being called up and said I had a good swing,” Goodson said. “From there, we kind of hit it off pretty good.”

The two became teammates in June 1975 when Goodson was traded from the Giants to Atlanta for Craig Robinson.

Five months later, Baker and Goodson were dealt to the Los Angeles Dodgers for Jim Wynn, Tom Paciorek, Lee Lacy and Jerry Royster. Thursday marked the 47th anniversary of that trade.

“Sometimes when we would be around people, Dusty would always tell them he was a throw-in of the trade,” Goodson said. “I always say, ‘Yeah right, OK.’ ”

Barker, a former standout at Virginia High and Virginia Tech, got to know Dusty from a different perspective when he joined a Cincinnati Reds team in 2009 piloted by Baker.

He became a fan of his boss.

“I think it’s more about the man than it is the manager,” Barker said. “He’s got his strengths as a manager also, but he’s really good with people which to me the biggest thing.

“In ’09 when I was with the Reds, the one thing that stood out to me was he treated the 25th guy just like the first guy. He treated everybody like they were Barry Bonds, which is not the easiest thing to do as a manager and when you’ve been where he’s been and done the things he has done. For God’s sake, he invented the high five. He’s just captain cool, man.”

Barker hadn’t appeared in a MLB game in three years when he was promoted to the Reds in August 2009 after tearing the cover off the ball in Triple-A Louisville.

“It’s a well-deserved call-up,” Baker told the Cincinnati Enquirer at the time. “He’s had some good years in Triple-A.”

Roster reshuffling sent Barker back to the minors not long after arriving in Cincinnati, albeit briefly.

“It was one of the only times I got sent down that I was OK with it,” Barker said. “He called me in the office and basically said it ain’t right, I shouldn’t be sending you down, but that’s the way it is and you’ll be back. He was right. I drove to Louisville, they called me back up the next day after an injury and I got in my car and came back.”

Barker hit .281 with three RBIs over the course of 29 games in what would be his final season in the bigs. Baker helped make it a satisfying stint.

“He saw enough in me to give me some competitive at-bats. I think he pinch ran me a couple of times, brought me in to run for the catcher,” Barker said. “That meant a lot to me. I’m not the fastest of guys, but I knew how to cut the corners, get good secondary leads and I think he knew that. He had nothing to do with me getting called up the first time [in 2009], but the second time I am assuming that was all him and I appreciated it. He’s a man of his word. When Dusty says something, he means it. … You’d be hard pressed to find a person not happy for Dusty winning a championship. As a person, he’s second to none.”

Once you’re one of Dusty’s guys, you remain one of Dusty’s dudes forever.

“During the season, I could call him and say ‘I’m going to a game in Baltimore or Chicago, Can you get me tickets?’ and he’d say, ‘Of course I can.’ I took my cousins to see him when he was managing in Chicago and Cincinnati,” Goodson said. “He would meet us at the hotel after the game, sit around and talk. He took my cousins out on the field once for batting practice and treated them like he had known them his whole life. They still talk about that. That’s just the kind of person he is. He’s just class.”

