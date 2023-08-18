BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. - West Ridge has faith in Faith Wilson. She has faith in her teammates.

That combination proved lethal for the Wolves on Thursday at the Evelyn Rafalowski Athletic Complex as West Ridge earned a convincing 25-13, 25-13, 25-12 Big 6 Conference home victory over Tennessee High.

"I expected a tight game because they have some really, really talented players," said Wilson, who had her usual solid night, contributing 24 assists, eight digs and three kills. "We had a lot of energy tonight."

That was evident throughout the match to Tennessee High head coach Mary Johnson, whose Vikings joined West Ridge in the state tournament in Murfreesboro last season.

"West Ridge is an amazing team," Johnson said. "Even in the first 10 points of the first set we were hitting the ball really well and they were picking up everything we gave them."

Casey Wampler led West Ridge with 10 kills, while Madison Haynie added eight kills and Rylee Haynie and Mollee Cutshall had four apiece for the Wolves, who pulled away from 5-5 tie in the opening set with a 13-2 run, and only trailed 1-0 in the each of the final two sets to dominate the Vikings.

"We did pretty well tonight," West Ridge head coach Logan Kemp said. "We lost two seniors last year. We had to replace those two spots, but we have got nine seniors this year. It was a quick reload at the senior level and that experience and leadership has definitely helped us."

Very. Wilson is one of those seniors. The senior setter was recognized prior to the game for picking up her 1,000th assist for the Wolves. Not bad considering she recorded 974 in her first varsity campaign last season.

"It is my hitters and my passers. We have got a great defense and our offense is awesome too so it definitely makes my job easier." said Wilson, who has an innate ability to understand where to go with the ball. "I try to look at the ball on the other side [of the net]. If I don't see that then it is just whoever is the most open and talking to me, but they are all usually really good at communicating."

Tennessee High (2-1), which lost four seniors off a state tournament team last season, had defeated Greeneville and Grainger on Monday, but had no answers for the West Ridge attack.

"We lost four seniors last year, but let's not take anything away from West Ridge," said Johnson, whose Vikings have joined the Big 6 Conference this season, which includes Dobyns-Bennett, Science Hill, West Ridge, Daniel Boone and David Crockett. "They are a high, high caliber team with nine seniors on their team. They are an amazing team. Logan has done a great job and they have got a lot of kids at this school. They have got a lot of choices."

Kemp did not have to use a timeout the entire match, as the Wolves (2-0) looked like the seasoned bunch they are. The stat sheet was filled with contributions from many, including Kari Wilson with 13 digs and Laynie Jordan with nine digs.

"I think it is a whole team effort," Kemp said. "We have a lot of great people at every spot on the floor who at any point in time can come up with big plays for us and that is all we ask of them."

Cutshall also contributed five digs and led the Wolves with three aces, two of which helped break open the first set.

"Part of that is the senior leadership," said Kemp, whose Wolves defeated another state tournament team, Greeneville, on Tuesday. "They do a really good job of getting the idea of next point, not letting something negative impact them. We learn from those experiences, whether it is good or bad and they have just taken that to heart and understand that the next point matters."

Leading Tennessee High on the stat sheet was Erin Littleton with five kills and three blocks and Bre Adams with 14 assists and six digs. Other contributors for the Vikings included Sydnee Pendland (15 assists), Lily Ware (eight digs) and Sophie Meade (four kills, three digs).

"I am not going to give up on my team," Johnson said. "This is one game, the first conference game of the season is not going to define who we are as a team. They are not used to losing like that at all. Hopefully we can find some type of positive and I think we will.

"We have got two senior captains who just came over and said 'when you start getting tired in practice and we do drills you don't want to work on, think about this'. If I have to find a positive, we will get something out of this for sure. If nothing else we will get mad."