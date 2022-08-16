Wide open race expected in Big East

It is football time in Tennessee.

Let the games begin.

High schools in Tennessee will do just that on Friday, with a full slate of regular games opening the 2022 season.

That includes regional schools from the highest three of six classifications in Tennessee, including Tennessee High, Sullivan East and West Ridge, along with Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett.

Here is a brief look at the 6A, Big East Conference, which includes West Ridge, Dobyns-Bennett and Science Hill, along with Jefferson County, Morristown East and William Blount.

Previews on the 5A, Mountain Lakes Conference and 4A, Northeastern Conference will follow over the next two days.

* * *

Science Hill (7-4, 5-0) controlled the Big East Conference last season, winning all five games by at least 18 points. The senior-laden Hilltoppers lost 28 seniors from the squad, but head coach Stacy Carter still believes in his Hilltoppers.

So does Joey Christian, the Dobyns-Bennett head coach, whose Indians earned at least a share of the Big East title the previous two seasons.

“The league is always going to run through Johnson City. I don’t see that ever stopping,” Christian said. “They are the biggest school in the league, there are more people in Johnson City than there is in Kingsport, they have got more to choose from.”

Christian is quick to include Jefferson County (6-5), 3-2) in the hunt for the top spot.

The Patriots dropped their 18th straight game in their season opener last season and then won five of their next six games to earn their first playoff berth since 2015.

Talented quarterback Izaiah Hill was lost to injury, but the Patriots carried on. He’s back, and that could be scary for the opposition, according to Christian.

“It will run through [Science Hill], but Jefferson County is a team that will be right there,” Christian said. “As long as they have got Izaiah Hall standing up on two feet, then he is a kid that can play.

“The league will run through both of them and I hope we have a say in it at least.”

Expect that to happen. Dobyns-Bennett (7-4, 3-2) lost a bundle of seniors prior to last season and inexperience and a more difficult schedule proved problematic for the Indians.

The Indians, who started 5-0 on the campaign, but finished 2-4, are still talented, but they are also more experienced, which could pay dividends this season.

Carter isn’t sure which way to in the Big East, but knows the Indians will be in the race.

“That is a hard one. William Blount has a new coaching staff. On paper Jefferson County should have that same bunch back. They were kind of up and down. We beat them up pretty good, but their quarterback is very talented,” Carter said. “Dobyns-Bennett will be better. They were young last year, they have got a lot people, not many people changed, but they did get maturity which will make them naturally better.

“Morristown East, I don’t know. West Ridge will be tough, but they lost a lot, a whole, whole lot and then they had those seniors all coming together.”

West Ridge (9-3, 3-2) is the newcomer to the bunch, having enjoyed a terrific inaugural season, finishing 9-3, losing only to Dobyns-Bennett, Science Hill and Maryville in the playoffs. The Wolves were the only one of four Big East playoff teams to win a first round postseason game.

This time around 28 seniors are gone and nearly all of them played vital roles for the Wolves.

“Top to bottom, it is a good conference. It is a really good conference,” West Ridge head coach Justin Hilton said. “It has got good coaches in it, I have a lot of respect for all those guys and we are excited to go compete and see where we land.”

Morristown East (2-8, 1-4) struggled to a fifth place finish last season and then lost talented Micah Simpson, who is now playing at Tennessee-Martin.

There are six key returnees on offense, led by Ethan Ledford, who set a school record last season with 337 yards against Cocke County. Eli Seals returns at quarterback, while the Hurricanes also return a trio of offensive linemen. Six key faces are back on defense, including the linebacker duo of Trevor Foulks and Jacob Young.

“We hope to be able to compete more consistently,” Morristown East head coach Caleb Stover said. “We have to take care of the football on offense and create takeaways on defense.”

William Blount (1-9, 0-5), whose lone win was against Heritage last season, is now led by first-year head coach Robert Reeves. His tenure didn’t start well when quarterback Matthew Clemmer transferred across town to Maryville.

The Governors haven’t had a winning season since 2007.