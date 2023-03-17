The first NCAA Tournament experience for Middle Tennessee State University’s Courtney Whitson was exhilarating, frustrating and unique.

Playing in a nearly empty arena in Austin, Texas, as part of the COVID-19 bubble in 2021, Whitson misfired on eight of the 10 shots she attempted from the field as the Blue Raiders suffered a 25-point first-round loss to the University of Tennessee Lady Vols.

The same University of Tennessee where she had attended numerous basketball camps as a kid.

“It was so exciting that I kind of got caught up in that and didn’t stay present,” Whitson said in a telephone interview on Wednesday. “I’m trying to stay level-headed and present this time. It’s such an honor and great opportunity, but I don’t want to be done after one game. I don’t want it to be over.”

The Dobyns-Bennett High School graduate goes for that sought-after victory today as 11th-seeded MTSU (28-4) faces No. 6 Colorado (23-8) at 7 p.m. in a first-round clash at famed Cameron Indoor Stadium on the campus of Duke University in Durham, North Carolina.

Whitson is having yet another superb season in averaging 10.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals per game. She earned first-team All-Conference USA honors and became the fifth player in program history to surpass both 1,000 career points and 800 career rebounds.

Her totals entering Saturday night’s game are 1,218 points and 849 rebounds.

“I’m kind of the person who sets the table and lets others eat,” Whitson said. “If my team needs me to score that night, I’ll score. If my team needs me to get 20 rebounds that night, I try my best to do so. I just try being the leader I need to be.”

Whitson and MTSU missed out on the Big Dance last season, but made a run to the semifinals of the Women’s National Invitation Tournament.

“Honestly, we didn’t know what to expect with the WNIT,” Whitson said. “I had never been there before and a lot of my teammates had never been. Our expectation was the NCAAs. But we talked before we started and said we can either throw in the towel or give it all we got. It got some excitement for our community and gave us some momentum coming into this season.”

The Blue Raiders ran roughshod through Conference USA, both during the regular season and tournament in leaving no doubt this time. They also spent some time ranked in the AP Top 25.

Seven of the team’s 13 players are Tennessee natives and MTSU has a 10-game winning streak.

“I’m not sure how you would scout us, we have so many different weapons and pieces,” Whitson said. “We’ve done a good job of taking those different talents and pieces and putting them together as a one.”

A reward is getting to play in one of the most iconic venues in the country.

“I’m excited and it’s pretty close to home,” Whitson said. “A lot of family and friends are coming, so I’m excited about that too.”

Whitson has started each of the 120 games of her collegiate career as she translated high school stardom to college success as soon as she stepped foot on the Middle Tennessee State campus.

“God called me here,” Whitson said. “It’s not been an easy journey, but it’s worth it. It’s been a perfect fit for me. The biggest part is the culture here is we are all a big family. Whether it’s the fanbase, locker room or the coach’s office, you just feel accepted and have that freedom to be the player you are.”