White, Minton, Spurling win VHSL tennis titles

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Marion freshman Parker White entered the VHSL girls state tennis tournament at Virginia Tech battling a case of nerves.

The smooth left-hander left the Tech campus Saturday morning holding a Class 2 singles championship medal.

On a day dominated by athletes and fans from far Southwest Virginia, White emerged as one of three champions from the Interstate 81 corridor with a 6-2, 6-1, victory Glenvar’s Isabella Gustafson.

George Wythe junior Maggie Minton in Class 1 and John Battle senior Nathan Spurling in Class 2 also earned singles crowns, while Abingdon junior Lauren Wimmer dropped a three-set decision in Class 3.

What was the state tournament experience like for White?

“It was something I couldn’t have imagined,” White said. “My main goal for this season was just to win district and compete at region. To win state with a match like this is crazy.”

Relying on a strong serve and consistent groundstrokes, the undefeated White controlled the pace.

“I kind of had the same plan as I had Friday in the semifinals,” White said. “I did want go to the net a little more, but my plan worked overall.”

White began to chart a long-range goal to Blacksburg months ago.

“I read some of the box scores from last season’s tournament,” White said. “I haven’t been able to find out when the last time a player from Marion won state, but I know the school has a good tennis tradition and I hope to add to that.”

Minton also made some history for GW tennis, as she stopped Lebanon’s Ava Deckard by a 6-1, 6-0 margin.

“I dreamed of this moment. I just didn’t know if I could actually do it, especially with my injury,” Minton said.

That injury, which occurred just before Mountain Empire District tournament, was originally diagnosed as a partially torn hamstring. Minton has experienced varying degree of discomfort ever since, and pain was an issue Saturday as Minton was forced to chase down more shots.

“I thought the match would be closer, but I wanted it over fast because of my leg,” Minton said. “Consistency is key to my game. To me, keeping the ball in play is more important than power. “

The 5-foot-4 Minton was a member of the Class 1 state champion cross country squad at GW last year and also plays volleyball. Minton’s introduction to tennis as an eighth grader was unique.

“One of mom’s best friends played and she asked if I wanted to take lessons,” Minton said. “I like to stay active, so I just picked up the game and kept going. This state medal definitely helps with the hamstring.”

Deckard was hoping to become the first female from Lebanon to win a state tennis title.

“That was a tough match, but it was good just to be in the tournament,” Deckard said

The entire Battle boys team came to watch the 6-6 Spurling claim his third state title of the weekend with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 triumph over Luke Gibson from Poquoson. Spurling also won in the doubles and team competitions.

“This is all I ever wanted to accomplish in high school tennis,” Spurling said. “It’s been a great three days.”

Nothing came easy for Spurling in the final leg of his glory run. In addition to dealing with the repeated charges to the net from Gibson, Spurling experienced two hard falls to close out points.

“I have a little bit of road rash on my back, but I’m okay,” Spurling said. “I had a three-set match against Abingdon last year that was exhausting, and this was another long match. I just knew that I had to be patient and wait for the right time to attack.

“I’m exhausted but winning this way makes it all the more sweeter, especially for my final high school match.”

Wimmer knows something about exhaustion. Long after every other match concluded late Friday afternoon, the hard-hitting left-hander finished off a drama-soaked three-set victory that featured a pair of tiebreakers.

After winning the first set Saturday morning against Tabb sophomore Christina Baxter, Wimmer eventually ran out of a steam in a 5-7, 6-2, 6-3 setback.

“I am physically drained to the max, and my legs were cramping for most of the final set,” Wimmer said. “After that three-hour match on Friday, I went to bed very early but I wasn’t all the way back physically.”

To conserve energy and counter the power of Baxter, Wimmer altered her approach for the final two sets.

“I told my coach that I had to play more aggressive because I didn’t have the legs left to play like I did in the first set,” Wimmer said. “[Baxter] pushed me physically as far I could go and made me play a style that I typically don’t play.”

Instead of her trademark well-placed counter punches, Wimmer opted to take some risks by hitting balls on the rise

“[Baxter] hit a very heavy ball and had variety to her game,” Wimmer said. “This match gives me something to work for next season.”

Baxter, who also won the Class 3 doubles crown Friday, began playing tennis at age eight but she doesn’t enter summer tournaments. Baxter competes in track and field at Tabb, where she a member of the state champion 4x800 relay team.

Each of the players from far Southwest Virginia stuck around to support Wimmer.

White said she takes pride in the strong showing for Southwest Virginia players Saturday.

“I know Eva, Lauren and Nathan,” White said. “When one of the balls from Nathan’s match came over to my court, I tried to encourage him. It’s always an advantage playing with friends and fans.”

White plans to build on that regional bond this summer by competing in a team tennis format with athletes from Abingdon, Bristol and Johnson City.

“I just want to be able to take pride in each of my high school seasons,” White said. “This season was fun, and hopefully the nerves won’t be as bad next year.”

