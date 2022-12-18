'What a collection of studs' | An ORAL HISTORY of the 1992-93 Oak Hill Academy Warriors

It’s been 30 years and eight days since the scoreboard read: Oak Hill Academy 96, John Battle 8.

Through interviews with 15 people who were there to witness that game and the subsequent two victories the Oak Hill Academy Warriors played in Bristol in 1992, here is an oral history about an unforgettable game won by an unforgettable team.

Oak Hill Academy was already an established prep basketball powerhouse in the fall of 1992.

Head coach Steve Smith’s Warriors had won all 29 of their games during the 1989-1990 season and followed that up with 27-1 and 34-2 campaigns. NBA prospects and college recruits had attended the Southwest Virginia school on their way to stardom

Pick up a USA Today, Street & Smith’s or Sports Illustrated back then at a newsstand – remember those? – and there on the pages would appear the small boarding school in Mouth of Wilson, Virginia, always listed near the top in the national rankings.

Yet, they were still searching for a national championship when the 1992-93 season began and a roster took shape that delivered the crown and formed one of the best high school hoops teams of all time.

The headliner was a 6-foot-6, 215-pound senior transfer from Kinston High School in North Carolina, who was headed to the University of North Carolina to play for Dean Smith.

Jerry Stackhouse (Oak Hill Academy senior guard): Jeff McInnis had a lot do with it. He was a big-time recruiter even back then. We had played together on the AAU circuit. He sold me on the schedule at Oak Hill. They were going to Hawaii, Las Vegas to play in big tournaments. It was getting hectic back home with the recruiting and all the calls coming all the time. My mom and myself both thought it would be good to move away and be isolated, live on my own and prepare for college. I became the resident cook and resident barber.

Another newcomer was 6-foot-8 center Makhtar N’Diaye from Dakar, Senegal.

Like many players who make the trek to Oak Hill for the first time, Stackhouse and N’Diaye were a little stunned when they initially navigated those narrow and winding backroads in Grayson County, Virginia, en route to the campus.

Makhtar N'Diaye (Oak Hill Academy senior center): The first day I got there, I wanted to go back home. I’ll never forget. Coach Smith picked me up and drove me to Oak Hill. I was like, ‘This is not my picture of America,’ I am going back home.

Jerry Stackhouse (Oak Hill Academy senior guard): The first time was with my mom and we came the back way. We were going up the mountains and it was unbelievably foggy, like something right out of a Halloween movie. I said, ‘Oh man, this can’t be right’ and we rolled right up to the school on Oak Hill Road. We still laugh and talk about that trip.

It might have been a school in the middle of nowhere, but it became the home of 11 guys who could play basketball with the best of them.

AAU teammates Stackhouse and McInnis were reunited. McInnis had played for the Warriors the season before and would eventually join Stackhouse at UNC. Both played more than a decade professionally.

N'Diaye was an aggressive post player whose career included a starring role on a Final Four team with the North Carolina Tar Heels and a stint with the NBA’s Vancouver Grizzlies.

Mark Blount was a 6-foot-11 sophomore, a shot-blocking specialist who played his college ball at Pittsburgh followed by nine seasons in the NBA.

Mike Brittian was a 6-foot-8 junior, who eventually played for the Memphis Tigers.

There was 6-foot-5 Tavares “T.J.” Johnson (Xavier), 6-foot-7 Alex Sanders (Louisville/Harlem Globetrotters), Jermaine “Sunshine” Smith (UNLV) and Jason Thomas (Ole Miss), all bound for NCAA Division I programs.

Ronald Williams and Vincent Luther were pretty darn good too.

Steve Smith (Oak Hill Academy coach): We had probably two players at every position that were pretty comparable. We started Makhtar at center and Mark Blount backed him up. Mark played [nine] years in the NBA. Tavares Johnson backed up Alex Sanders. Those guys could have started on every other high school team in the country.

Makhtar N'Diaye (Oak Hill Academy senior center): My first practice with Oak Hill, the other guys didn’t think I knew how to play basketball. I had traveled and had jet lag. They told Coach Smith ‘Send him home, he’s not good enough.’ I decided to get my shit together.

Ah yes, those practices.

The best games Oak Hill played during the 1992-93 season probably were the intrasquad scrimmages at tiny Turner Gymnasium.

Steve Smith (Oak Hill Academy coach): I tried to tell them the first part of the season, the first week or two, that practices were going to be better than our games. I tried to emphasize that. I told them in 100, 120-some practices they were going to improve more. The practices could get a little heated, because those guys had a lot of pride.

Makhtar N'Diaye (Oak Hill Academy senior center): Practice was better than games. Some people look forward to practice, some look forward to games. We were looking forward to practice more than games. That’s where we settled our differences.

Jerry Stackhouse (Oak Hill Academy senior guard): It made games easy. We were ready to put it on somebody, because we were battling so hard in practice.

The Warriors won their first nine games by scores of 100-68, 116-72, 122-76, 104-53, 117-68, 117-79, 77-53, 70-46 and 94-47. Keep in mind some of those beatdowns were of collegiate junior varsity squads.

Steve Smith (Oak Hill Academy coach): Physically they didn’t look like a high school team. They looked like a college team.

The Road Warriors as they were known since they played nearly all their games away would play three games not far from home at Dec. 10-12 at Virginia High’s Bearcat Den.

They were the headliners for the inaugural Virginia Tip-Off Classic, founded by Virginia High basketball coach/athletic director Mike Cartolaro.

He wanted an early-season event that would feature top-notch teams in his facility’s top-notch facility. It would occur a couple of weeks before the prestigious Arby’s Classic at Viking Hall, which had been held every year since 1982 and had also brought elite high school teams to play in front of the local crowds.

Mike Cartolaro (Virginia High coach/Virginia Tip-Off Classic tournament director): I wasn’t trying to compete with the Arby’s Classic, it was nationally known. I wanted a Tip-Off tournament to start of the season. I knew if we could get a drawing card it would bring some interest and help bring some people in.

He had an ace in Oak Hill.

Mike Cartolaro (Virginia High coach/Virginia Tip-Off Classic tournament director): I knew looking at the rosters and what colleges those guys were going to, they would be good. Did I know 30 years ago it’d be the best team to ever play in the area? No, but I wasn’t worried about that at the time.

Along with Oak Hill and host Virginia High, the eight-team field included John Battle, Charlottesville, Northside of Roanoke, William Fleming, Laurel Park and Charlotte Christian from North Carolina.

Charlotte Christian was coached by Bobby Jones, the former star with the Denver Nuggets and Philadelphia 76ers. It’s better known these days as Stephen Curry’s alma mater.

Laurel Park head coach Frank Scott was the son of NASCAR legend Wendell Scott.

Kenny Leatherwood was a successful coach at Charlottesville and Bill Pope’s Northside Vikings squads were always solid.

So, what team would be paired with Oak Hill?

Head coach Jim Mink’s John Battle Trojans.

Mink was in his 13th season as head coach and the Trojans had gone 13-12 the season before and didn’t have much varsity experience. Freshman Jason Brummitt and sophomores Travis Rasnake and Jason McCroskey were pulled up from the junior varsity team for the tournament.

Battle had lost it first two games of the season entering a 5:30 p.m. matchup on Thursday, Dec. 10, 1992, against the Oak Hill Warriors.

Jeremy Henley (John Battle junior guard): We heard of them before. We knew they were always one of the top basketball teams in the country. We were shocked they were playing in the Classic. We were excited about the opportunity to play them.

Chad Welch (John Battle senior post player): We knew about Stackhouse, because Coach Mink had told us they were comparing him to Michael Jordan at the time, but didn’t know they were deeply talented even down to their bench

Brian Haga (John Battle junior guard): In our world back then, Stackhouse was going be the next Michael Jordan.

Travis Rasnake (John Battle sophomore guard): We had seen Stackhouse in a magazine and they called him Baby Jordan, because he was going to North Carolina. We kind of knew they were going to be good, but we didn’t know they were going to be that good.

Josh McCall (John Battle junior guard): We weren’t ready for what hit us. We knew they had a lot of really good players, but what we didn’t know was exactly what a really good player looked like. We had never played against anything like them and we never did again.

Stuart Mink (Son of John Battle coach Jim Mink): Dad certainly knew what was coming and that’s why in the pre-tournament meetings he volunteered to play Oak Hill. He knew the roster was full of NBA guys starting and DI guys on the bench. He knew that 30 years later those guys would be able to see Jerry Stackhouse on TV and be able to tell stories of playing with him. Dad was a fierce competitor, but it wasn’t about the score that night. It was about the opportunity for the kids he loved coaching.

Randy Frye (John Battle assistant coach): We didn’t expect to lose by 88, but we knew.

John Battle’s veteran coach had a message for his team and those who heard his pregame talk remember it well.

Travis Rasnake (John Battle sophomore guard): I’ll never forget sitting in the locker room at Virginia High. Coach Mink’s a pretty intense guy. He always coached us hard and he basically looked at us as serious as he could and said, ‘What you are playing tonight is a totally different class. You’re gonna get frustrated, you’re gonna get mad, but don’t undercut these guys, keep your cool, because these are guys that possibly have NBA careers.’ He basically told us we were getting ready to get hammered, but keep your cool and keep your composure.

Chad Welch (John Battle senior post player): I distinctively remember Coach Mink telling us not to dare hurt them because they had bright futures ahead of them and it would be a good learning experience for us.

Brett Jones (John Battle junior forward): Coach Mink told us that they all had professional careers in their future, so if they dunked on us we weren’t going to undercut them or knock them to the ground.

As the players ascended up the steps to take the court, the guys in the green uniforms with the gold numbers couldn’t help notice the team on the other end of the court.

Brian Haga (John Battle junior guard): It was like watching the MonStars from Space Jam warm up.

Chad Welch (John Battle senior post player): I just remember how they towered over us

Brett Jones (John Battle junior forward): It was us playing against a college team. I was the tallest person on our team [6-foot-4] and their shortest person was about my size.

Travis Rasnake (John Battle sophomore guard): I didn’t have a driver’s license and I was playing these guys.

John Battle was also without its senior leader.

Bartley Rust (John Battle senior post player): I had broken my foot a couple of weeks earlier. I had committed the cardinal sin of playing church ball right down the hill and Coach Mink told us not to do that. Of course, the other guys were playing with me and I don’t remember whose foot I came down on. I missed the first few games, including that one. It would not have made a difference one bit, I promise. It might have been worse. Oak Hill was a basically a NBA farm team or at the very least a DI blueblood farm team. These guys were the cream of the crop.

Veteran sportswriter Randy Gilmore was assigned to cover the game for the Bristol Herald Courier and he had a courtside seat to witness a 32-minute show that would be unlike any other game he had seen his days in the profession.

Randy Gilmore (Bristol Herald Courier sports correspondent): I read about Oak Hill, but I didn’t know just how good they would be. I had been to several Arby’s Classic games, and I assumed that they would be like some of those championship-caliber teams. But I certainly underestimated the amount of talent they had.

Three seconds into the game, Oak Hill led 2-0 on a Stackhouse dunk. If you blinked you might have missed it.

Travis Rasnake (John Battle sophomore guard): I kind of clapped like, Wow. I’ll never forget Coach Mink looking at me with those big eyes like, ‘What are you doing?’

It would be the first of 18 dunks for the Warriors. "Jump" by Kriss Kross had been a No. 1 song on the charts that year. It would have provided a fitting sound track to the game.

They did have the Makh Daddy.

Chad Welch (John Battle senior post player): The only plays I remember were dunk after dunk after dunk. The crowd was all about the dunks and were encouraging them to dunk every time.

Brett Jones (John Battle junior forward): They dunked it off the tip. The only play they ever called was ‘Houston’ and they threw it up and Stackhouse dunked it.

Randy Frye (John Battle assistant coach): Many of them were alley-oops and dunk contest level.

Oak Hill blocked 14 shots.

Travis Rasnake (John Battle sophomore guard): You know when you let a shot go and you know it’s going to be good? That’s how I felt until Mark Blount came out of the paint, blocked out the lights and threw it about six rows up.

Battle committed 34 turnovers and shot 4-for-31 from the field.

Josh McCall (John Battle junior guard): We didn’t really have many set plays. They smothered us in the backcourt.

Jeremy Henley (John Battle junior guard): We could not do anything against them on offense or defense. I remember them being in a zone and as I brought the ball up the court they were too long and I couldn’t even see my players.

Steve Smith (Oak Hill Academy coach): Sometimes teams that good don’t want to guard. That group wanted to shut people down. The talent played on both ends of the floor

The players listened to Jim Mink’s pregame instructions – for the most part.

Jeremy Henley (John Battle junior guard): I remember fouling Jeff McInnis pretty good on a breakaway layup and Coach Mink called a timeout and told us not to hurt anyone out there, those guys had big-time college basketball to play after high school.

Oak Hill went about its business in an assassin-like manner. The guys from Mouth of Wilson didn’t run their mouth.

Brian Haga (John Battle junior guard): I don’t remember those guys saying one word to us. I don’t think they did. I, however, was talking all kinds of trash.

Chad Welch (John Battle senior post player): I didn’t get to play but a couple of minutes at the end, so personally I didn’t get any trash talk on my end and they were all about business and well-coached and I believe Coach Smith would discourage it

Josh McCall (John Battle junior guard): They did not [talk trash]. And I don’t guess they had reason to do anything other than point at the scoreboard.

Travis Rasnake (John Battle sophomore guard): I was standing on the foul line, having to box out Stackhouse. He kind of looked at me and he was like, ‘Are you a JV guy?’ and I just kind of laughed. I was like, ‘No,’ even though I was. I thought, I’m going to box this guy out as hard as I can. He took one hand, put it in the center of my back and basically pushed me to the floor. My stomach was touching my thighs.

Oak Hill scored the first 21 points of the game, led 29-2 after one quarter, 53-4 at halftime and 74-6 at the conclusion of the third quarter.

The Warriors made 44 of their 59 shots from the field, including 25 of 31 in the opening 16 minutes.

Final Score: 96-8.

Steve Smith (Oak Hill Academy coach): I told them, ‘Do not score 100.’ We played 2-3 zone the second half. I was worried and I didn’t know if their coach would be upset after the game and I didn’t try to run it up. The first minute and a half I think all five starters had dunked the ball. We had beaten teams worse than that. That wasn’t the most lopsided.

Randy Gilmore (Bristol Herald Courier sports correspondent): The athleticism was hard to believe. They were fast, quick, long. Battle scored one field goal in each quarter and I wrote about each bucket. Of course, that was the only basketball game I ever covered where every single scoring play was chronicled.

There was a runner Jeremy Henley made in the first quarter.

John Clendenen converted a reverse stickback in the second quarter.

Brett Jones sank a jumper in the third quarter.

Chris Keen drained a jumpshot in the fourth quarter.

Brett Jones (John Battle junior forward): It was just an outside shot. I probably banked it in, just threw it up before somebody could get their hands up.

Other guys came close.

Brian Haga (John Battle junior guard): I got one good shot off, which was a 3-pointer. Damn near went in. If it had, I’d have been the leading scorer. It was a funny-looking boxscore.

Josh McCall (John Battle junior guard): The only shot I took was after I picked McInnis at midcourt and dribbled to the 3-point line. Sadly, it hit the back of the rim.

Chad Welch (John Battle senior post player): When I got to play towards the end of the game, I got the ball down low and their center Makhtar N'Diaye was guarding me. I remember his massive wingspan. I gave him a head fake and went up under his arms and scored, but got called for the travel. I, to this day, still believe that I scored on them also, but whether I took a dribble first we will never know since there seems to be no video of it.

About that, Chad. You can find one game from Oak Hill’s season on YouTube – a 76-56 win over Farrell of Pennsylvania – but the footage of the John Battle game is collecting dust on a cassette tape: now considered an antique.

Brian Haga (John Battle junior guard): I have a tape of it. After Coach Mink passed away, Stuart found it and gave it me a few years ago. I haven’t watched it, mainly because I don’t have a VCR anymore. I have intentions of getting it converted to DVD eventually. Hell, I don’t even I think I have a DVD player anymore either. But I do have a copy somewhere.

Of course, it remains burned in the memories of many who were there.

Of the 36 wins Oak Hill racked up that season, it remains the most discussed victory Oak Hill had during that championship season.

Steve Smith (Oak Hill Academy coach): Ninety-six to eight. I’ve been reminded so often, I remember the score.

Jerry Stackhouse (Oak Hill Academy senior guard): I remember us beating somebody pretty bad up there. I don’t know if we were really running up the score, because we had that second group coming and it was all clicking. It’s one of those things where we had it all going. Looking back on it, it’s still pretty amazing that was the final score.

Makhtar N'Diaye (Oak Hill Academy senior center): We tried not to take it that far. That was some game and I remember it like it was yesterday. We talk about it when we see each other. Not like we tried to run the score up, it just happened that way.

Bartley Rust (John Battle senior post player): I had the best seat in the house. Years after I would tell people about that and how lopsided it was. I’m sure if they wanted it could have been 300 to nothing. I remember going to basketball camps at Emory & Henry College and being impressed by the Emory & Henry players, like ‘Man, they are so much better than we are.’ It was like Oak Hill was playing a different sport. We lost that game the second it was scheduled.

Stackhouse led the way with 18 points against the Trojans and won over a legion of new fans. He averaged 24.4 points in three Tip-Off Classic games, earned MVP honors and also edged hometown favorite Adrian “Flipper” Sensabaugh of Virginia High in the dunk contest.

Chad Welch (John Battle senior post player): Definitely Jerry Stackhouse impressed me the most just for the fact that they were comparing him to Michael Jordan, who was my favorite player on my favorite team, the Chicago Bulls, and his ability to dunk was definitely similar

Josh McCall (John Battle junior guard): His jumper had a fluid motion. I felt like it was even better in high school than years later at UNC and in the NBA. His handle was also pretty clean for a guy who was 6-foot-6 and 215 pounds

Randy Frye (John Battle assistant coach): Stackhouse, no doubt. His size, speed, athleticism and basketball skill combination were fun to watch.

Steve Smith (Oak Hill Academy coach): [Stackhouse] was one of those guys who was so physically mature in high school. He just manhandled people and could score inside and outside. He played the three for us, went to Carolina and played the four his first year and in the NBA he played the two-spot. When people ask me, ‘Who was the best player you had? I ask, ‘While they were here or on down the line?’ When they say when they were here, he’s always one on the top of the list.

Makhtar N'Diaye (Oak Hill Academy senior center): Jerry was our best player. At that time, to find someone that athletic to put it on the floor like him was rare. Stack was tough too. That was another thing. He was a tough son of a bitch to deal with.

Bartley Rust (John Battle senior post player): Stackhouse won [the dunk contest] with a foul-line dunk without warming up. He just took off jogging from half court and jumped from the free throw line.

Mike Cartolaro (Virginia High coach/Virginia Tip-Off Classic tournament director): Flipper Sensabaugh pushed Jerry Stackhouse right to the limit. He was doing dunks I had never seen him do before.

Oak Hill beat Charlotte Christian 88-56 in the semifinals (one of three times the Warriors beat Bobby Jones’ team) and notched a 93-30 win over Northside in the title game.

Nathan Hungate (Northside Vikings player): We thought we were talented and we could hang with ‘em. It didn’t take very long to figure that we couldn’t. When they were doing the layup lines, the guy going to Louisville [Alex Sanders] threw it behind his back off the backboard, caught it and dunked it really hard. I was like, ‘Good, day, this is a different level.’

Jeff McInnis averaged 10.4 assists in those three Bristol games, including 13 in the title game against the opponent from Roanoke.

Nathan Hungate (Northside Vikings player): [Stackhouse] was a beast. Jeff McInnis, I kind of guarded him a little bit. He was tall, lanky and pretty much did what he wanted to do.

Steve Smith (Oak Hill Academy coach): We had teams at Oak Hill in my 37 years that were close to [the 92-93 team], but those guys played so well together and Jeff McInnis was the reason. He kept everybody on the same page, knew when to get guys shots, knew when guys needed shots. He knew Stackhouse was going to be our leading scorer and that kind of took care of itself. He could have scored anytime he wanted to in high school, but he controlled the games as the point guard on offense.

Makhtar N'Diaye (Oak Hill Academy senior center): Looking back, I think Jeff sacrificed his game for the better of the team. He tried to serve and please everybody and that was not an easy task.

Jerry Stackhouse (Oak Hill Academy senior guard): Jeff and I started playing together with the Charlotte Sonics in AAU. We really had that connection. Nobody ever placed the ball right there where I wanted it on those alley-oops. Even in the pros, nobody that I played with was a better set-up man than Jeff. We’re still close to this day. He should be coaching somewhere at a high level soon. He has the understanding of the game and the know-how. It’s just a matter of time.

Stackhouse signed countless autographs over the course of Oak Hill’s three days in Bristol. Somebody even got him to sign some baseballs. His opponents weren’t shy about requesting a signature either.

Jeremy Henley (John Battle junior guard): I remember going to get Stackhouse’s autograph after our game while they were in the stands watching the next game and he asked me, ‘Weren’t you the point guard on the team we just played?’

Oak Hill departed for Hawaii shortly after conquering its three foes in Bristol and won the Champions of Iolani Prep Classic in Honolulu. They’d win the Las Vegas Holiday Prep Classic and the St. James Invitational in Maryland as well.

A 57-52 victory over Felipe Lopez-led Rice of New York and a 63-59 triumph over St. John’s of Prospect Hall, Maryland, were the only games that year the Warriors played that were decided by single digits.

Average margin of victory: 37.2 points.

Cawood (105-39) and Paducah Tilghman (104-29) of Kentucky suffered beatdowns similar to the Battle bludgeoning.

Brian Haga (John Battle junior guard): I’ve said this before and I think it’s true, if those dudes really wanted to lock us down and keep us from scoring at all, they probably could have. That’s how great they were, and we weren’t a bad little team.

Despite being a collection of high-flying, highly-touted, highly-recruited stars, the Warriors had crisp ball movement and worked with the flawless execution of a squad that had been playing together for years. They were all on the same page.

Steve Smith (Oak Hill Academy coach): Those guys got so close. We traveled a lot and it was a close-knit group.

Jerry Stackhouse (Oak Hill Academy senior guard): Makhtar didn’t know one word of English. Whenever we went out to order food, he would get behind me and say, ‘Same thing, same thing.’

Makhtar N'Diaye (Oak Hill Academy senior center): It prepares you. Going to college was not something new for me as far as basketball goes, because you are competing against top college guys every day in practice. We used to sit and talk about college guys and say, ‘Those guys aren’t better than us. Wait until we get there.’ We didn’t want to be like them, we thought we were better than them.

Stackhouse played 18 seasons in the NBA and made two All-Star teams with the Detroit Pistons. He is now the head coach at Vanderbilt University.

N'Diaye is a scout for the New York Knicks and McInnis is a successful AAU coach in North Carolina.

Steve Smith won nine more national titles at the helm of the Oak Hill Academy Warriors before retiring last season.

Oak Hill has returned nearly every year to Bristol to play since that initial trip in '92.

Smith has coached the likes of Kevin Durant, Carmelo Anthony, Rajon Rondo and Ron Mercer, but it would be hard to top the 1992-93 Warriors as far as a collective group of phenoms.

BallIsLife.com, StadiumTalk.com and LegendsSF.com have compiled lists of the top prep basketball teams of all time and that edition of Oak Hill always shows up near the top with the 1982-83 Dunbar Poets from Maryland.

Chad Welch (John Battle senior post player): I guess since we got to see and play them, they will definitely be on my list as the greatest of all time, but I may be a bit biased. They were just smooth in everything they did – a well-oiled machine.

Randy Gilmore (Bristol Herald Courier sports correspondent): I think on that particular night, they were the best high school team I ever saw, winning 96-8 and honestly, they could have scored more.

Makhtar N'Diaye (Oak Hill Academy senior center): The best ever. Undefeated. There might have been high school teams that had bigger names, but our team got in sync so fast. I don’t think that will ever happen again.

Nathan Hungate (Northside Vikings player): That’s the best team I’ve ever seen.

Mike Cartolaro (Virginia High coach/Virginia Tip-Off Classic tournament director): They are by far the best I’ve seen. I haven’t seen anything like that. Even though it’s been 30 years, I would put that team up against anybody.

Travis Rasnake (John Battle sophomore guard): That’s the greatest team you’ve ever seen. What a collection of studs.

Jerry Stackhouse (Oak Hill Academy senior guard): Some argue if it is the best team at Oak Hill. I think the way we went about it kind of speaks for itself.

Battle lost its next two games in the tournament to Charlottesville (60-34) and Virginia High (55-29). However, the Trojans got better as the season progressed and reached the semifinals of the Highlands District tournament.

Josh McCall (John Battle junior guard): Nobody really said much [after the game]. I do think it hurt the morale of a team who didn’t have but a few varsity minutes returning from the year prior. We probably lost a few games early in the year as a hangover from that game. Once we shrugged it off, we played better and yes, we did it make to the semifinals of the Highlands [District] tournament.

Jim Mink passed away in 2017, but he had been asked about the blowout loss often. "I always said that I would play the Boston Celtics one time,” he told the Bristol Herald Courier in a 2009 interview. “I guess that’s as close as I’ll get.” Well, Mark Blount of Oak Hill did eventually play for the Boston Celtics and three other guys on that squad also reached the NBA.

What was the feedback then and how do Battle’s players feel all these years later?

Jeremy Henley (John Battle junior guard): I don’t remember getting ribbed too much about the loss. Hell, I still tell the story all the time. It is what it is. It was, and still is, a great memory.

Travis Rasnake (John Battle sophomore guard): Nobody could really say anything. Everybody there was just in awe of their sheer size and athletic ability.

Chad Welch (John Battle senior post player): It is a proud moment from high school that I have told my kids about even if we got blown out. Not everyone gets to play teams of that caliber and have those memories. I’m glad Coach Mink accepted the invitation to play them. … It was something that has bonded us guys who played on the team that year and it is something we will never forget.

Brian Haga (John Battle junior guard): Although we were seemingly embarrassed on the court, it’s still a fun memory to look back on and be weirdly proud of. … I get teased about it occasionally – by people who were never on the same floor with Jerry Stackhouse. I take it with a grain of salt. I see it as a pretty dang cool experience.

Brett Jones (John Battle junior forward): It’s more surreal. It wasn’t embarrassing at all. I remember watching the highlights on the news later that night and the commentator said, ‘This is actually a high school basketball game. This is legit.’ There were some comments at halftime about us only scoring four points, but there was nothing else you could do. ... We could have scored more, but we were just shocked by the size and speed and what they could do every time they got the ball. I still hear about it. I’ll run into somebody and they’ll ask where I went to school and when they find out I played basketball at Battle of course, they remember that game.

Josh McCall (John Battle junior guard): Personally, I only feel embarrassed. Of course, they were better, but we didn’t compete like we should have. The game could have been a lot more respectable than it ended up being.

Randy Frye (John Battle assistant coach): Coach Mink was never happy to lose a game, but I think he understood that it was an experience that the players would remember. It’s 30 years later and we are still talking about it.

As for Oak Hill’s players? It still resonates with them as well.

Makhtar N'Diaye (Oak Hill Academy senior center): Tell those people in Bristol we still love them. We still remember. And tell that one team that we didn’t mean to beat them 96-8.