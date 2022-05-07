West Ridge falls to David Crockett

KINGSPORT, Tenn. – Junior 6-foot-6 right-hander Gage Peterson and the David Crockett baseball team left West Ridge feeling small Saturday night.

Peterson allowed one run in six innings and Spencer Street’s Pioneers used “small ball” to defeat the Wolves, 8-1, in the do-or-die District 1-4A tournament opener at J. Fred Johnson Stadium.

Peterson outdueled fellow junior Andrew Hoover, a hard-throwing left-hander who was done in by five-run fifth inning that included three bunt singles.

The Pioneers, who advanced to the double-elimination round and will visit top-seeded Science Hill on Sunday at 2:30 p.m., also got down two sacrifice bunts.

“They (the Wolves) are a great team,” Crockett coach Spencer Street said. “They beat us three times and we knew we were gonna have to do all the small things well. And the guys bought in. I’m just so proud of ‘em.”

Peterson threw 60 pitches through the first three innings, including 32 in the third. But escaped the frame allowing only one run thanks to stranding the bases loaded.

Hard-charging shortstop Garrett Leonard ended the inning by throwing out Marshall Buchanan on a slow roller.

Peterson, who beat first-place Dobyns-Bennett at the same venue on Monday, allowed four hits and five walks while striking out three.

“You’ve gotta give them credit,” West Ridge coach Mike Hoover said. “Gage Peterson threw an outstanding game for them. He’s been as good as anybody the last few weeks around here with the wins that he’s had. And they did what they had to do. They got a couple of base-hits with bunts and they were able to get get ‘em over.

“You’ve gotta tip your hat to ‘em. They did what they needed to do.”

Crockett tied the score, 1-1, in the fourth when Hayden Osburn led off with what was essentially a swinging bunt single and scored on a two-base throwing error when ensuing batter Caleb Bradburn sacrifice bunted to third base.

Crockett loaded the bases with none out in the fifth and Leonard followed with a tiebreaking, two-run line-drive single to left field.

The Pioneers stretched it to 4-1 when a ball got away on a strikeout, allowing Osburn to reach first base. Bradburn bunted in a run to make it 5-1 and Jacob Ayers’ sacrifice fly accounted for the fifth run of the frame.

Hoover left after walking Noah Oster on four pitches to lead off the top of the sixth. Nate Laws greeted reliever Carter Gibson with a flare single to center field and Osburn followed Leonard’s sacrifice bunt with a two-run double to right-center field.

“We knew when the game started that we would have to get Hoover’s pitch count up early since he’s been dominate all year,” Peterson said. “As the game went on they just kept pumping and I knew if I let them hit it that my defense would work behind me. I’m just glad I could get the win for my 13 seniors.”