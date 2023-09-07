Sophie Meade contributed 14 kills and Erin Littleton added seven to lead the Vikings to a 25-17, 25-22, 25-15 non-conference volleyball victory at Elizabethton on Wednesday night.

Bree Adams added 28 assists and seven kills, while Sydnee Pendland contributed 16 digs and two aces for the Vikings (15-8), which will host West Ridge tonight at Viking Hall.

Elizabethton is coached by Tennessee High graduate Carley Williams, a former star player and assistant coach for the Vikings.

Honaker 3, Castlewood 2

The Honaker Tigers turned the tables on Castlewood this time.

After suffering a five-set loss to the Blue Devils in the first meeting between the Russell County foes, McKenzie Lowe slammed down 11 kills in a thrilling 19-25, 23-25, 25-22, 25-15, 15-11 comeback victory.

Valeigh Stevens (19 assists), Kalli Miller (20 digs) and Kate Jessee (20 service points, 11 digs) also played well.

The quartet of Anna Summers (19 kills, three aces), Madison Sutherland (nine kills), Macee Lasley (eight kills, three blocks, three aces) and Charleigh Hall (45 assists) were tops for Castlewood.

Northwood 3, J.I. Burton 0

Senior Marki Palmer tallied 28 digs and served four aces as the Northwood Panthers swept the Raiders of J.I. Burton.

Karlee Frye (18 asissts, nine kills, two blocks), Amira Lowe (11 digs) and Sydney Carter (15 kills, 10 assists, nine digs and two blocks) also powered the team to the win.

Marion 3, Chilhowie 0

Brooke Langston had 10 kills, along with seven service points and three blocks to lead Marion to a 25-14, 25-16, 25-21 non-district rivalry win over Chilhowie on Wednesday night.

Ella Moss (13 service points, 12 digs, eight kills, four aces, two blocks), Kursten Thomas (14 service points, two kills) and Aubree Whitt (12 assists, seven service points, four digs) also contributed for the Scarlet Hurricanes, which improved to 5-1.

It was the 301st career head-coaching win for Marion boss Amanda Hanshew.

Chilhowie was paced by Madi Preston (seven digs, five kills), Lexi Williams (16 digs, seven assists, four kills) and Audrey Gilley (13 digs).

Rural Retreat 3, Fort Chiswell 1

Talyn Moore doled out 40 assists to go along with 16 digs and six aces as the Rural Retreat Indians beat their Wythe County archnemesis.

Kendra Irvin (13 kills, four aces), Kailey Davidson (29 digs, three aces), Lily Irvin (17 kills) and Ginny Hale (12 digs, eight kills) also starred

GOLF

at Lonesome Pine Country Club

Team Scores

Union 161, Wise County Central 169, Rye Cove 190, Ridgeview 193

Individual Results

Union - Carter Worley 38, Talan Adams 38, Jace Cochran 40, Ben Bowman 45.

Wise County Central - Chance Boggs 39, Davis Miller 42, Aaron Lawson 43, Dalton Marshall 45.

Rye Cove - Jon Kern 34, Dawson Kern 47, Gabe Ramsey 54, Noah Ramsey 55.

Ridgeview - Clayton Compton 43, Coke Bise 48, Waylon Anderson 49, Kale Owens 53.

*

at Tri-Cities Golf Club

Team Scores

Sullivan East 169, David Crockett 185

Individual Results

Sullivan East - Garrett Shook 39, Matt Durham 43, Will Carrier 43, Karson Stafford 44.

David Crockett - Griffin Cusack 45, Gavin Tipton 46, Connor Tester 46, Nate Walters 48.