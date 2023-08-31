The John Battle Trojans are 4-0 and have been dominant in doing so.

Allison Smith had 18 digs and Jacqueline Hill dished out 15 assists in a 25-18, 25-10, 25-15 volleyball victory over the Chilhowie Warriors on Wednesday night.

Battle has not dropped a set this season and they took care of business on Wednesday in a match between two teams who qualified for the state tournament last season. The Trojans lost to Glenvar in the VHSL Class 2 state quarterfinals, while Chilhowie fell to Giles in the Class 1 quarters.

Mackenzie Smith had four of Battle’s 13 aces, while she was one of nine players to have a kill for the Trojans and led the Bristolians in that department as well with a dozen.

Battle travels to crosstown rival Virginia High tonight.

Ridgeview 3, Eastside 0

The Ridgeview Wolfpack are 8-0 and you can say that Makinley Owens is setting the tone.

Owens dished out 42 assists and served two aces in a 25-22, 25-14, 25-16 win over the Eastside Spartans.

Braelynn Strouth (12 kills, 12 digs), Tsega Mullins (11 kills), Caiti Hill (11 digs, 17 digs), Leah Sutherland (nine kills, 14 digs) and Makenzie Wright (six kills, 11 digs) benefitted from some of Owens’ on-point passing.

Jaecey Dingus added nine digs for Ridgeview.

Northwood 3, J.I. Burton 1

Karlee Frye and Sydney Carter each cooked up a triple-double to lead Northwood to a quality non-district road win.

Frye had 19 assists, 17 digs and 14 kills, while Carter’s stat line featured 20 kills, 20 assists, 10 digs and three aces.

Summer Turley (three blocks), Marki Palmer (32 digs, two aces), Kiara Buskill (three aces) and Amira Lowe (16 digs) also played well as the Panthers moved to 5-3.

Gate City 3, Daniel Boone 0

The Blue Devils had no trouble rolling to a 25-14, 25-21, 25-17 decimation of Daniel Boone.

Twin Springs 3, Honaker 1

Twin Springs took a 22-25, 25-15, 27-25, 25-21 triumph over the Honaker Tigers.

Valeigh Stevens’ 21 assists, Kalli Miller’s 18 digs and nine kills apiece from Kate Jessee and Kadence Keen were among the leaders for Honaker.

CROSS COUNTRY

Run Through the Pines

At Lebanon Primary School

BOYS

Team Scores

Lebanon 26, Lee High 69, Union 83, Castlewood 107, Virginia High 174, Chilhowie 187, Bland County 194, John Battle 203, Eastside 215, J.I. Burton 273, Rye Cove 282, Honaker 293, Gate City 325

Individual Results

1. Derek Mitchell (Lebanon), 16:18; 2. Keyson Hartford (Grundy), 17:06.8; 3. Dorian Almer (Union), 17:29.5; 4. Eli Taylor (Lebanon), 17:36.2; 5. Domenico Bruzzo-Morello (Marion), 17:40.2; 6. Alec Deckard (Lebanon), 17:41.4; 7. Eli Penix (Lee), 18:02.9; 8. Landon Spain (Union), 18:06.7; 9. John Carter (Lee), 18:20.5; 10. Carter Dillon (Lebanon), 18:32.9; 11. Tyler Boone (Bland County), 18:34; 12. Blake Chafin (Lebanon), 18:38.9; 13. Elijah Stafford (Lee High), 18:47.3; 14. Sam Gibson (Castlewood), 18:47.3; Parker King (Castlewood), 18:54.3

GIRLS

Team Scores

John Battle 52, Rural Retreat 91, Hurley 96, Virginia High 98, J.I. Burton 101, Eastside 107, Lee High 130

Individual Results

1. Shelby Stanley (Eastside), 22:10.3; 2. Ella Rasnake (Council), 22:11; 3. Ruby Hoerter (Marion), 22:51.7; 4. Tess Somervell (Chilhowie), 23:06.2; 5. Amelia Lewis (Thomas Walker), 23:19.4; 6. Shaylen Cannon (VHS), 23:42.2; 7. Kendall Jarvis (JB), 23:43.7; 8. Kylea Davis (RR), 23:57; 9. Jayda Hilton (Hurley), 23:58.8; 10. Jocelyn Parks (Bland County), 24:15.5; 11. Amelia Hamilton (Union), 24:21.9; 12. Savana Parsons (Lee High), 24:23.2; 13. Tori Kariuki (VHS), 24:30.2; 14. Alexa Goins (Rye Cove), 24:53.3; 15. Kaylen Fields (JIB), 24:56.6