Ella Moss was digging it, killing it and acing it.

The Marion High School senior went for 10 digs, eight kills and two aces on Wednesday night as the Scarlet Hurricanes opened the season with a 25-19, 22-25, 25-21, 25-18 non-district triumph over Smyth County rival Northwood.

The ‘Canes also received 18 assists and six kills from Aubree Whitt, seven kills from Kursten Thomas and an eight-kill, two-ace stat line from Brooke Langston.

Northwood is 1-1.

Gate City 3, Daniel Boone 2

Gate City outlasted Daniel Boone for a 20-25, 25-21, 21-25, 25-22, 15-13 triumph.

After dropping a five-setter to Elizabethton on Monday, the Blue Devils (1-1) prevailed in going the distance this time around.