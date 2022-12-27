Webb spins past Tabernacle with third quarter run

BRISTOL, Tenn. – As if harkening back to traits used in maneuvering a bicycle, Webb School of Knoxville proved Tuesday afternoon inside Viking Hall that its collective memory bank still possessed knowledge on how to successfully counter an opposition’s zone look.

Tabernacle Baptist Christian Academy (Bahamas), on the other hand, never found the instructional manual against a harrowing Spartan full-court press – especially during third-quarter action.

All in all, the third stanza witnessed five Webb School treys over the opening six minutes, which was also fueled by six Falcon turnovers – most of them backcourt miscues. That helped the Spartans break open a once close contest to ultimately post a 73-45 victory during opening-round Arby’s Classic play.

“It’s been a while since we’ve played against a zone, so hopefully that’ll help us on down the road,” admitted Webb School coach Ricky Norris, whose squad advances to face Saint Francis Preparatory School (N.Y.) in today’s 8:30 p.m. contest. “When you make shots, it makes you look a lot better. Bottom line – when somebody plays zone, you’ve got to make shots.”

Although the stat sheet may cause some to wonder about shot selection (31 3-point tries) and offensive creativity, almost all of the long-range looks were wide-open attempts. With leading scorer Drake Ingram (18 points) hitting two open trifectas from the corners, Norris subbed in teammate Owen Lentz (15 points) – who continued the onslaught by promptly burying three long-range shots during a two-minute, third-quarter stretch.

“I think that’s the whole key is what kind of threes you are getting,” noted Norris, who also got 16 points from Lukas Walls as well. “We’ve got good enough players to where if we are getting rhythm threes in range, we’ll shoot as many as we can get. We’re not worried about a number and not trying to get to a number, but we’re going to take the best first shot that we can get.”

The Spartans (11-4) finished the contest with 13 3-pointers, just three away from tying the tourney record set by White Station (Tenn.) during the 2003 tournament.

“That’s how we usually should play, and that’s what we look forward to playing out there,” said Webb School guard Jaylen Pompey. “That was a great way to come out after the half, and that gave us the momentum to finish out the game.”

Meanwhile, the youthful Falcons (8-4) barely had more field-goal attempts versus turnovers during the pivotal third. Tabernacle was successful earlier in the game with longer lobs to the half-court circle, but the Spartans floated a defender over top throughout the third – befuddling a Falcon squad which dictated frenetic tempo during much of the opening half.

“We are playing a lot of freshmen and sophomores right now, plus we are missing a starter and also one of our leading scorers,” stated Tabernacle coach Kevin Clarke, who received a team-high 13 points from Ahmad Abraham. “It was an uphill battle in the second half. Nevertheless, I’m proud of my boys and the way they fought under the circumstances. Hopefully, we can rebound tomorrow.”

Noah Bain ended with 12 points for the Falcons, who look to stay alive during today’s 2:30 p.m. elimination-round contest against Gate City.