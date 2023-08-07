JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — The Science Hill football team is loaded with speedy guys.

Emmett Watson is the fastest.

Just in his third year of playing football, Watson seems born for the track, having recorded a 47.89 400 meter dash to finish second in the Class AAA state track meet in May in Murfreesboro. He also runs a 10.8 100 meter dash.

A wide receiver and defensive back for the Hilltoppers, he has also adjusted quite well to the gridiron.

“It translates really well,” Watson said. “I have gone a lot faster on the field from last year and it has helped me a lot in a lot of different places. I am all for that.”

So is Science Hill head coach Stacy Carter, who is certainly glad to have a deep threat like Watson for senior quarterback Jaysahn Swartz to connect with for big plays and touchdowns. That formula worked last season with graduated Tyler Moon, who played a key role in the Hilltoppers’ run to an 8-5 record and the third round of the Class 6A playoffs.

There are others, such as receivers Steve Famoyin and Josiah McGann and running backs Jaevon Emile, Shane Huff and Ian Mathes, but Carter thinks Watson could be the new Moon.

“Absolutely, I think they do in a lot of ways and some better ways, but the catalyst was Tyler Moon, and of course we didn’t know Tyler Moon until about the third or fourth game and that was catalyst of doing that,” Carter said. “Emmett Watson does a lot of that stuff for us too. I don’t know if he has that, but he sure has the best speed of anybody around so he separates from a lot of people.”

Watson is excited to get the ball in his hands. Ditto for his speedy teammates.

“If he gets the ball to us it is going be dangerous,” Watson said. “I can tell you that.”

Science Hill threw the ball all over the field two years ago with Jaxon Diamond behind center and ran the ball more last season. Watson is hoping for a little of both this time around.

“It is going to be a mix of that this year,” he said. “I feel like if we can get a balanced attack it is going to be really hard to stop us.”

That speed also translates on the defensive side of the ball in helping the ‘Toppers limit the opposition.

“It is really fun,” Watson said. “I like being able to stop teams, to get a 3-and-out so we can go out and score on offense.”

In his third year as a starter for the ‘Toppers, Watson has grown to be just as comfortable on the gridiron as he is on the track.

“It is a different feeling, a different vibe,” Watson said. “The Friday nights at the field, it is just fun to be out here on the field and playing.”

The 5-foot-11, 160-pound Watson has continued to work get even faster.

“It is just the training,” he said. “Thanks to my track coaches, they help me a lot through the process and I just exploit it out.”

While Watson hopes to have a future on a college track in the future, Carter thinks he could get some attention in the football field as well. He just hasn’t gotten an offer yet, but those could still come, especially if the big plays materialize in the season ahead.

“We have given his name out and they come in recruiting, but looks, not offers,” Carter said. “With that speed you are going to get looks. It might be track. The 400 time is impressive. The 100 meter time is good, the 400 time is really good. He is going to have his opportunities and this is only his third year of playing football.

“He is doing a lot of things. Of course, he is a deep threat. We will do a lot of stuff we did with Tyler Moon with him too.”

If that happens — much like it did with Moon — it could translate into success for the Hilltoppers, who are looking for their third straight Big East Conference championship. Watson would like to go even further than the third round of the playoffs this time around.

“Our goal is to reach as far as we can go,” Watson said. “Our goal is always go further than that so that will be the plan to go further than we did last year.”

Watson will definitely get a chance to display his talents against some stiff competition, from Elizabethton and defending 6A champion Anderson County to start the season, along with 6A powerhouse Maryville, a trip to Big Stone Gap to face Union, and the regular season finale with rival Dobyns-Bennett, who the Hilltoppers have beaten four years in a row.

“We like the challenge. We don’t want no easy schedule,” Watson said. “We like to go out there and compete with the top teams on the other side of East Tennessee and we always like to put on a show for them.”

That included a thrilling 34-32 win the final seconds last season that secured that Big East title against the Indians.

“We just had great coaching from the coaches and the players executing the plays,” he said. “”That is what we are going to try to do this year again and hopefully it will be five in a row this year.”

Watson, who also plays basketball at Science Hill, still finds time to thrive in the classroom.

“It is tiring for sure, but I always try to find a way to get it done because I am a student-athlete,” he said. “I have got to put in that first too.”

What lies ahead after high school for Watson? He isn’t sure yet, but expect the senior to put in the work to make it happen.

“That will be the plan,” he said. “If I can go for track that will be the way to go. If offers also come for football and I can get a dual scholarship I will do both in college. Whoever gives me the best scholarship.”