WATCH NOW WORLD OF OUTLAWS: Rain forces postponement of racing at BMS until Sunday

It was the 78th career victory for Richards, who drives for Clint Bowyer Racing. Richards also took his heat race.

“I never thought I would win a race at Bristol since my asphalt career didn’t take off,” Richards said.

Richards competed in nine NASCAR Truck and 14 Xfinity Series events, finishing 19th in the 2012 Food City 200 at BMS.

Before the final caution with two laps remaining, Madden had been chopping into the lead of Richards. Thanks to a flawless restart, Richards finally pulled away.

“It was getting hairy out there in lapped traffic,” Richards said. “I knew Madden had a really good car and I just tried to hold him off.

Brandon Sheppard, Rick Eckert and Brandon Overton rounded out the top five finishers in the 25-car invitation-only field.

“The first win [at Bristol] is always going to be the best, but this one is up there for sure,” Richards said. “Anytime you can win against these guys it really means a lot, no matter where it is.

Madden said he picked the wrong line on the final restart.