WATCH NOW, WORLD OF OUTLAWS: Gravel wins at BMS

BRISTOL, Tenn. – David Gravel discovered the key to the Bristol Motor Speedway puzzle during Thursday night practice and the Friday night feature.

On Sunday afternoon, the 28-year-old from Watertown, Connecticut, completed his mastery of the .533-mile transformed dirt oval.

Thanks to a textbook pass with just two laps remaining in the 25-lap, $25,000-to-win feature, Gravel earned his second NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series World of Outlaws Sprint car win at BMS.

“This was an awesome way to cap off a weekend, especially here at Bristol Motor Speedway,” Gravel said. “I couldn’t ask for anything better.”

An estimated crowd of over 17,000 attended the final session of the event, which was postponed by rain on Saturday.

Most of the fans were on their feet in the closing laps as Gravel closed the gap on pole-sitter Logan Schuchart. The Hanover, Pennsylvania, driver led the first 23 laps before he lost the lead to Gravel and was forced out of the race moments later due to a mechanical issue that created a caution.

“Logan had a hellacious pace, and then when he got in lapped traffic he had to slow down and figure things out,” Gravel said. “I didn’t think we had much of a chance there, but we just kept fighting.”