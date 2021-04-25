WATCH NOW, WORLD OF OUTLAWS: Gravel wins at BMS

BRISTOL, Tenn. – David Gravel discovered the key to the Bristol Motor Speedway puzzle during Thursday night practice and the Friday night feature.
On Sunday afternoon, the 28-year-old from Watertown, Connecticut, completed his mastery of the .533-mile transformed dirt oval.
Thanks to a textbook pass with just two laps remaining in the 25-lap, $25,000-to-win feature, Gravel earned his second NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series World of Outlaws Sprint car win at BMS.
“This was an awesome way to cap off a weekend, especially here at Bristol Motor Speedway,” Gravel said. “I couldn’t ask for anything better.”
An estimated crowd of over 17,000 attended the final session of the event, which was postponed by rain on Saturday.
Most of the fans were on their feet in the closing laps as Gravel closed the gap on pole-sitter Logan Schuchart. The Hanover, Pennsylvania, driver led the first 23 laps before he lost the lead to Gravel and was forced out of the race moments later due to a mechanical issue that created a caution.
“Logan had a hellacious pace, and then when he got in lapped traffic he had to slow down and figure things out,” Gravel said. “I didn’t think we had much of a chance there, but we just kept fighting.”
Ten-time series champ Donny Schatz, who has 299 career Sprint Car wins, finished second in his Tony Stewart Racing entry. Schatz (Fargo, North Dakota) came to Bristol mired in a slump but he left with a pair of top-fives.
“I wouldn’t say we are back, but we had a solid finish and good speed,” Schatz said. “We changed so many things on the car to make it right but that’s just the nature of the beast.”
What sort of change did Schatz require to catch Gravel on the final restart?
“We would have needed a turbo engine,” Schatz said.
Rounding out the top five were Aaron Reutzel (Clute, Texas), Giovanni Scelzi (Fresno, California) and Paul McMahan (Nashville, Tennessee).
Taking advantage of the overcast conditions, a total of 17 drivers broke the track record during Sprint Car qualifying.
Sam Hafertepe Jr. (Sunnyvale, Texas) set the pace with a time of 13.326 seconds at 142.098 mph, while Gravel followed at 13.391. The entire 24-car field was separated by just six-tenths of a second.
By comparison, the top speed in the March 29 NASCAR Cup Series Food City Dirt Race at BMS was just 89.308 mph.
Dirt racing sensation Kyle Larson, who finished sixth in Friday’s feature, was forced to skip Sunday’s race due to the NASCAR Cup event at Talladega Superspeedway.
The track record also fell during qualifying for the Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds, as Chris Hile (Oswego, New York) blasted around the 19-degree banks at 16.240 seconds.
But NASCAR Camping World Truck Series regular Stewart Friesen completed his own sweep by winning the 40-lap, $10,000-to-win feature and earning his third straight win in the series.
“It’s a testament to this race team,” Friesen said.
Friesen learned the essentials of dirt racing at BMS the hard way. In addition to making his NASCAR Cup debut in the Food City Dirt Race, Friesen competed in the NASCAR Truck Series on the same day and also has Super Late Model experience at BMS.
“It was very special to win here again,” Friesen said. “We just had a plan and it worked out. This is the best afternoon track I’ve ever seen. This event is just awesome for Modified racing.”
The race ended in dramatic fashion as Demetrios Drellos (Queensbury, New York) mounted a charge on Friesen in the final two laps.
“If we had one more lap it might have been different,” said Drellos, who finished in the No. 25 spot on Friday. “We did everything we could to get up there. It was a roller-coaster experience for sure.”
Max McLaughlin captured the No. 3 spot, where he was followed by Mike Mahaney and Ryan Watt.
McLaughlin (Mooresville, North Carolina) was the only southern driver in the Super DIRTcar event. McLaughlin’s father, Mike, recorded a pair of runner-up finishes in NASCAR Xfinity races at BMS.
Hile finished 20th, while Hafertepe was forced to settle for last after his record-setting blast in the Sprint Cars.
The star of weekend was Gravel, who earned a pair of BMS Gladiator Swords along with $35,000 in prize money.
“I just bought a T-shirt trailer and a pickup truck, so this will definitely help,” Gravel said.
