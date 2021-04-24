WATCH NOW WORLD OF OUTLAWS: Bristol Throwdown rained out Saturday, set to run on Sunday

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Another Saturday. Another rainout at Bristol Motor Speedway.
That was the story from the third day of the World of Outlaws Bristol Throwdown.
Due to persistent rain in the Bristol area, Saturday night’s program for the NOS Sprint Car and Big Block Modified Super DIRTcar Series was postponed until this afternoon.
The schedule begins at 12:30 with hot laps and qualifying for both divisions. Opening ceremonies will follow the hot laps and qualifying to set the stage for heat races, Last Chance Showdowns and the Fast Pass Dash.
The two features will include a 40-lap Super DIRTcar Series race that pays $10,000 to the winner and a 25-lap, $25,000-to-win World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series event.
David Gravel and Stewart Friesen emerged as the stars from Friday’s program, which continued past 11 p.m.
Gravel, 28, began his night in the Sprint Car class by posting a track record lap of 13.672 seconds at 138.502 mph. The Watertown, Connecticut, resident then swept his heat along with dash race for top qualifiers before dominating the 25-lap main event.
It was the first perfect night for any driver in the 2021 World of Outlaws season.
“This [car] has been incredible ever since we unloaded,” Gravel said. “After the heat and dash, I told my crew not to change a damn thing.”
Friesen was almost as dominant in the debut of the Super DIRTcar series at BMS.
The NASCAR Truck Series regular set a fast time in qualifying with a lap of 16.574 seconds at 114.251 mph.
After easily winning his heat, Friesen was forced to start the feature from the No. 8 spot after selecting the number eight in the traditional redraw process.
“I thought that was going to be the kiss of death with the way the heat races went,” Friesen said.
But Friesen found his comfort zone on the top side of the 19-degree banks in the opening laps and grabbed the lead on lap 18 en route to his second straight Super DIRTcar series victory.
“I started thinking about the top when Tyler Courtney in the Sprint Car’s Last Chance Showdown was on the outside making some hay,” Friesen said. “I knew it was there, but it just needed to be cleaned up. We raced all around the track for the first few laps. When my tires came in, away we went.”
Some extra practice paid off for Friesen. The Ontario native competed in both the NASCAR Cup and Truck races at BMS on March 29.
“The NASCAR experience on the dirt here helped,” Friesen said. “Not with the setups though. I got a lot of help from some of the late model guys. That paid off. We did a lot of homework.”
Part-time NASCAR racer Tyler Dippel (Wallkill, New York) earned his career-best second place finish.
“Once Friesen went around and showed us the top would work, I started searching around,” said the 21-year-old Dippel. “The speed sensation here is unbelievable. The G-forces really suck you down into the seat. I had a blast out there.”
Mat Williamson (Ontario, Canada), Tim Sears (Clay, New York) and Mike Mahaney (Elizabethtown, New York) rounded out the top five.
“It’s a whole different ball game down here,” Williamson said. “It was a good thing that no one had a home track advantage because it had us all figure it out together. I’m happy and I hope it was a good show for the fans. It’s really cool for the modifieds to get an opportunity like this.”
Friesen is hoping for another successful run today at one of the most iconic tracks in motorsports.
“This is a huge stage to get a win on in our northeast modifieds and I appreciate everyone inviting us here,” Friesen said. “Our cars put on excellent racing like they do at Charlotte and Volusia. It was really cool for us, and to get the first win here is really special.”
Spectator parking lots will open at 9:30 this morning, with ticket booths and stadium gates opening at 11:30. A limited number of tickets are still available, starting at $45 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under.
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544