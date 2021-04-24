WATCH NOW WORLD OF OUTLAWS: Bristol Throwdown rained out Saturday, set to run on Sunday

Friesen was almost as dominant in the debut of the Super DIRTcar series at BMS.

The NASCAR Truck Series regular set a fast time in qualifying with a lap of 16.574 seconds at 114.251 mph.

After easily winning his heat, Friesen was forced to start the feature from the No. 8 spot after selecting the number eight in the traditional redraw process.

“I thought that was going to be the kiss of death with the way the heat races went,” Friesen said.

But Friesen found his comfort zone on the top side of the 19-degree banks in the opening laps and grabbed the lead on lap 18 en route to his second straight Super DIRTcar series victory.

“I started thinking about the top when Tyler Courtney in the Sprint Car’s Last Chance Showdown was on the outside making some hay,” Friesen said. “I knew it was there, but it just needed to be cleaned up. We raced all around the track for the first few laps. When my tires came in, away we went.”

Some extra practice paid off for Friesen. The Ontario native competed in both the NASCAR Cup and Truck races at BMS on March 29.