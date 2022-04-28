WATCH NOW: WoO drivers Macedo, Richards return to tackle Bristol dirt

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Carson Macedo acquired a love for Bristol Motor Speedway at a young age, but the Lemoore, California, native wasn’t actually competing on the famed high banks.

“Bristol is a race track that I’ve always thought was really cool as a little kid playing the 2002 World of Outlaw Sprint Car game on PS2,” Macedo said. “It was a dream that I’d be able to race there someday, let alone win.”

Macedo enters this weekend World of Outlaws Sprint Car Bristol Bash on a roll. The 27-year-old has posted two straight wins at tracks in Missouri and Indiana in his No. 41 Jason Johnson Racing entry.

With a series-high four victories on the season, Macedo trails only Brad Sweet in points.

After recording finishes of third and sixth in his Bristol debut last year, Macedo is eager to add to his BMS dream in the $25,000-to-win features tonight and Saturday.

“A few things I learned last year that I plan to apply are just the high speeds and keeping the car nice and straight,” Macedo said. When you’re going that fast, these wings are nice and big. They like to cut through the air really nice.

“The straighter you are the faster you’re going to go and the better these race cars handle.”

Apart from the iconic status of BMS in motorsports, there is one big reason why the Bristol stop attracts attention from fans and racers.

“Basically, it’s intense,” Macedo said. “The speeds are the fastest we see throughout the World of Outlaws season. I’m looking forward to the high banking and all of the things that are different compared to a lot of the race tracks we go to across the country.”

No matter the track on the busy World of Outlaws tour, Macedo said he gains confidence from veteran crew chief Philip Dietz

“This JJR car is really good, especially on big half miles, so I’m looking forward to going to Bristol,” Macedo said. “We had a lot of fun there last year.”

Another driver looking to double his Bristol fun this weekend is Josh “Rocket Man” Richards. The Shinnston, West Virginia, resident grabbed a win in one of the two World of Outlaws Late Model features at BMS last year.

“It was neat going there to Bristol last year,” Richards said. “The speeds are definitely high, and there’s nothing that compares to it. I like fast speeds and all that, and we were fortunate to unload with a fast car and was able to tweak it a little bit and come out with a win.

“The next day, we struggled a little bit when the track blew off. But it was a good weekend.”

Richards, a four-time World of Outlaws Late Model Series champion, has a new team this season. He now drives for popular World of Outlaws veteran Boom Briggs from Bear Lake, Pennsylvania, but earned only three top-10 finishes over the first 10 races.

“There’s so many things behind the scenes that we’ve been fighting that no one’s been able to see,” Richards said. “But these guys have done a phenomenal job. Hopefully, we can get it turned david gravel around for them.”

What’s the strategy for Richards this weekend?

“There’s no room for any kind of error at all,” Richards said. “You’re going so fast that you need to be comfortable and confident in what you have.”

Richards ranks eighth in points, with a 204-point gap behind leader Dennis Erb Jr. from Carpentersville, Illinois. Rookie Max Blair from Titusville, Pennsylvania, is second in the standings.

Other drivers expected to headline the Late Model field include defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson, two-time Bristol Dirt Nationals winner Chris Madden (Gray Court, South Carolina), Jonathan “Superman” Davenport (Blairsville, Georgia) and Scott Bloomquist from nearby Mooresburg, Tennessee.

Madden posted a track record speed of 14.950 seconds at BMS on April 1. Second-generation racer Devin Moran (Dresden, Ohio) won last year’s second Late Model Race in the Bristol Bash, which was held on Sunday, April 11.