WATCH NOW: WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Emory & Henry Women’s Basketball Capsule

Relying on her footwork and sure hands, Hopper averaged 13.1 points and 8.6 rebounds last season.

“ We knew Alexis had potential when we recruited her,” Dickens said. “She scores in the post and from outside.

Teams are now focusing on Alexis but she’s a great passer who gets her teammates involved.”

Dickens wants defense to be the hallmark of her program.

“ If we’re playing hard, our defense could be very effective because we have some height,” Dickens said.

The 5-5 Lee serves at the centerpiece of that E&H defense in addition to directing the offense.

“ Amaya gets us going with her aggression,” Dickens said. “On offense, Amaya can get by most defenders and create scoring chances.”

The 5-10 Owens, who averaged 6.7 points last season, can keep opponents honest with her shooting range and hustle.

“ Taylor plays so hard and helps us in several areas,” Dickens said. “She can shoot, rebound and defense.”

Santoro and the 5-8 Spainhour both attended West Stokes High School in King, North Carolina.