WATCH NOW: What rain? Abingdon overcomes wet conditions, topples Wise County Central 10-0 in Mountain 7 showdown

ABINGDON, Va. – Jett Humphreys is not the average freshman baseball player.

The prodigy spent the summer competing on a national squad fielded by the prestigious Canes travel ball organization.

With a consistent two-pitch combination to go with a combative mound presence, Humphreys flashed his potential Tuesday as the Abingdon Falcons steamed to a 10-0 win over the Wise Central Warriors in five innings.

The Falcons (7-0, 3-0) entered the game averaging 11 runs, while Wise Central (7-1, 3-1) was generating 13 runs per game.

In his third start of the season, the 5-foot-11, 180-pound Humphreys recorded eight strikeouts while allowing just one hit over four innings.

Humphreys, whose father Jeremy was a sports standout at AHS, said there is no secret to his success.

“It’s just non-stop work,” Humphreys said. “I played in a bunch of games in the off-season with the Canes, including one huge tournament in Florida.

“The national team has kids from all over, and it’s a fun experience to be around that kind of talent. You’ve got to stay humble and play hard.”

Daniel Fellhaur, another AHS freshman who pitches, was also a member of the Canes organization last summer but he recently suffered a season-ending elbow injury.

What was the mindset of Humphreys before his varsity debut this spring?

“We’ve got a bunch of young guys, but our culture never changes in this program,” Humphreys said. “I came to the state championship game here last year and I look forward to growing with this team.”

With rain falling through much of the game Tuesday, all pitchers were challenged.

“I don’t think I got warmed up enough, but I was able to get into a groove once the game started and I pretty much stayed with a fastball and curve,” Humphreys said.

Senior Preston Joyner collected the lone hit for the Warriors with an infield single.

AHS coach Mark Francisco liked how his team responded in the Mountain 7 District showdown of the unbeatens.

“Central has a good club, but Jett got ahead of the hitters and threw really well in rough conditions,” Francisco said. “Jett is young, but he really enjoys competing and that’s something you really can’t teach

The game was halted for around 15 minutes following a rain shower following the opening inning. AHS scored three runs on four hits in the second frame.

“We had better approaches at the plate after the rain delay and took advantage of our opportunities,” Francisco said.

Junior Landon Greer paced AHS with three hits, including a two-run double. Freshman Elijah Parks and senior Braiden Mock supplied two singles apiece, while junior Ethan Gibson drove in two runs on a pair of hits.

“Our team is so young, but my assistant coaches are doing a great job in helping these kids learn,” Francisco said. “We’re blessed with kids that love the sport.”

The Falcons graduated 10 seniors from a team that advanced to the Class 3 title contest last season. A total of six freshmen are currently on the varsity, and three of those newcomers started Tuesday.

“That’s a young group, but Abingdon just keeps pumping the players in,” Wise Central coach J.W. Salyers said. “They throw strikes, play defense and put the ball in play. And that kid [Humphreys] did not pitch like a freshman.”

AHS collected 11 hits against three Wise Central pitchers, with Humphreys adding a double.

“We only showed two errors on the scoreboard, but we made several errors where we didn’t know what to do the ball,” Salyers said. “That led to Abingdon completely busting the game open late.”

The Falcons iced their latest victory with a six-run barrage in the fourth inning. Gibson ended the night in style for AHS with three strikeouts.

Wise Central senior ace Logan Sartin threw 89 pitches Friday against Gate City. Senior Preston Joyner, the No. 2 pitcher for the Warriors, started Tuesday but lasted just one inning

“Our pitchers competed, but they left pitches up in the zone and got behind in the count,” Salyers said. “We’ve played well up to this point in the season, and this game makes us realize that we have to go back to work.

“We’ve not been preaching that we’re a good team yet. We’ve got a long way to go.”

Francisco said he enjoys his yearly matchups against Salyers.

“For teaching the game the right way, there’s no better coach around than J.W.,” Francisco said. “The only negative thing tonight was the weather.

“I hate that Wise Central had to come over and compete in these conditions, but we played well and we’re fortunate to get the game in.”