WATCH NOW: West Ridge softball tops Sullivan East in Eastman Invitational

“It has been great,” West Ridge freshman Victoria Browder said. “We started slow, if you could have seen us before, but we have grown so much. We have gotten better as a team and we have gotten better individually. We have just got better every single game.”

That progress continued on Saturday, as West Ridge defeated Sullivan East 4-0 in the first-ever meeting between the schools at the Eastman Invitational at Domtar Park.

“Probably the biggest thing we are trying to build – a winning team - but we are trying to build a culture,” said West Ridge softball coach Bill Wagner, who leads a program created by the consolidation of Sullivan Central, South and North. “We want to make sure the longevity of the program can withstand and continue and flourish and is scalable.

“We coach them hard, but they are extremely coachable. You couldn’t ask for a better bunch of hard working girls.”

Browder, who chose to attend West Ridge instead of Dobyns-Bennett, surrendered just three hits, striking out six and walking none in a game shortened to six innings by the 1:20 time limit. The Wolves committed four errors, but also made several key plays, including double plays in the first two innings.

“I think I pitched pretty good, but I had a couple of defensive plays that helped the team a lot,” Browder said.

West Ridge, which has struggled early in games this season, went up 2-0 in the first on a two-run single by Lily Frazier and added two more in the fifth on a single by Maci Clark.

“They didn’t really square up very much, but they just hit it where nobody could get to it a few times. They played a good game, give them credit,” said Sullivan East coach Michael Forrester, whose Patriots left bases loaded in the fourth. “We have had some struggles with that all year. We get people on base and just have a hard time driving in runs, but we will get there.”

Anna Grove had three hits for West Ridge, while Kendall Nash had two. Madison Chapman and Grove each had doubles for the Wolves, who went 3-3 in Eastman competition.

Kellye Field led Sullivan East with two hits, while Cassie Littleford added one. Lexie McDuffie scattered eight hits and struck out seven for the Patriots, who will join Tennessee High, Virginia High and John Battle in the revamped State Line Classic on Wednesday at Rotary Park.

Two games will be played to honor the memory of former Tennessee High softball player Gabby Kennedy, who was killed in a domestic dispute last October. Donations will be accepted to aid the local

Children’s Advocacy Center in Kennedy’s name.

“We reached out to [Tennessee High] last year. I don’t know what you do in a situation like that, I can’t imagine,” Forrester said. “They rallied around it, and they have got a great team this year. We are really glad to be a part of that. It hits home for sure.”

Science Hill 7, Lebanon 4

Many of the faces are new, but the current collection of Pioneers understand the expectations at Lebanon.

“They do, and they are working hard and it is tough. They are doing their best and that is all you can ask for and we will see what happens,” Lebanon head coach Dennis Price said. “Hopefully this experience will help us down the road later on.”

Lebanon (2-3), which has been to the state semifinals in each of the last four years that the state tournament has been held – winning it all in 2016 – took a 4-2 lead in the second on a two-run double by Shelby Keys, an RBI single by Morgan Varney and a sacrifice fly from Madison Hill.

Science Hill quickly went to the bullpen to slow down the Pioneers, and Zoey Cooper did just that, retiring 12 of the final 14 batters she faced.

“She did a great job of getting them out of a little trouble there and then she did a good job of finishing it out for them,” said Price, whose Pioneers went 1-3 in Eastman action, having just played once before then.

Science Hill, which led 2-0 going into the bottom of the second, tied it at 4 after three on a two-run single by starting pitcher Madi Holstein, and added three runs in the fourth off Lebanon starter Erin Rasnake with a two-run double by Bree Presnell and run-scoring single from Jayden Salts.

Abigail Taylor, Salts and Holstein had two hits each for Science Hill, which had 12 hits compared to six for Lebanon.

Morgan Varney had two hits for Lebanon, which lost three players from last year’s state semifinal team that are now playing at the college level.

“We enjoy playing in this tournament. It always helps our team. You always play great competition,” Price said. “The kids in this tournament are always skilled and well coached. It is always a good thing for us, you always want to be on the winning side. It doesn’t happen all the time, but it is always a good experience for us.”

Tennessee High went 5-1 in Eastman competition going into Saturday night’s elimination game with Greeneville, with the winner advancing to today’s eight-team double-elimination finale.

Sullivan East and Patrick Henry went 0-4 in Eastman competition, while Gate City and Rye Cove were 0-2.