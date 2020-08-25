WATCH NOW: VOLLEYBALL: SHHS takes win over THS

Science Hill senior Sara Whynot wasn’t expecting such a tough match on Tuesday night against Tennessee High at Viking Hall.
“No, we did not at all,” Whynot said.
They got it though, with the Hilltoppers rallying from a one-set deficit to escape with a hard-fought 25-15, 23-25, 23-25, 25-21, 15-8 Big 6 Conference victory over the Vikings.
“They played great. It is going to be a battle every night. I say it all the time, but it really is, the whole conference is going to be like that,” Science Hill volleyball coach Laura Cook said. “We hit a lot of errors, but they battled.
“That is all you can ask is they keep working. It is everybody’s second week, we are still getting used to things and I was pleased with how they answered back.”
While Science Hill was missing 6-foot-2 Jordan Hallman with an ankle injury, 6-foot Loren Grindstaff was a menace around the net for the Hilltoppers, joining Whynot with 16 kills apiece, including the final point in the fifth set to cap off the victory. Another six-footer, Autumn Holmes, added six kills.
“We were just down those two games,” said Whynot, who added 12 digs for Science Hill. “The first [set] wasn’t bad, but the next two were not our best, but then we were just like we have to let it up and pick it up for the next game so we can get a win.”
Tennessee High head coach Ashley Johnson was pleased with the endurance the Vikings showed to get through five hard-fought sets in what was an entertaining match, but recognized there is still room to grow for a young team that includes three freshmen.
“I felt like our conditioning level is really good, but I think the lecture in the locker room right now is Science Hill is just mentally tougher than we are,” Johnson said. “They got to game five and they played to win and we are playing not to lose. There is a huge difference between the two. We are trying not to make mistakes and they are just attacking.
“It is frustrating, but we are hanging right there with them and hanging right there to play. We have got some young kids on the floor so we can just go up from here.”
Tennessee High, which won three of four matches at a tournament on Saturday in Elizabethton, overcame the first set loss to win two straight, and then took a 4-2 lead in the fourth set before the Hilltoppers began to take control.
“I think playing in the Elizabethton tournament this past weekend and letting these girls play four or five matches in one day and being able to get that team chemistry and gel helped them,” Johnson said. “It is a balance of mental toughness, it really is, and that is a very hard thing to coach.”
Leading the Vikings was Jamayia Honaker, a transfer last season from Patrick Henry, who led the Vikings with eight kills. Sophie Meade added seven kills and Ella Robertson had six for the Vikings. Sydney Freeman had five kills and 12 digs in the loss.
“I feel like honestly we didn’t play our very best tonight and I think a lot of teams underestimate us,” Honaker said, “but we have yet to play a full game where everyone is on and I feel like everyone is going to be surprised when we finally do that. I don’t think they should be surprised.”
Tennessee High still led 8-7 in the fourth set when Jesse Franks recorded three straight aces to put the Hilltoppers on top to stay. The Vikings narrowed the margin to 16-15 before Franks added another ace to eventually force the deciding fifth set. Franks finished with six aces and 16 digs in the win.
“That is huge, that is a big hole to start with and that has happen another time this season already,” Cook said. “I think a good five-game match like that is good early on, it is a good test. They are a good team, it is going to be tough.”
Both clubs showed a little early season rust in a match played in front of a sizeable crowd, most of whom were masks in following coronavirus protocols.
“When you hit it out it is kind of hard to pick it up, but you just have to push through it so that your teammates don’t get down as well and you can all stay up,” Whynot said. “Sometimes we let it get to us and then our team got down and we tried to pick it back up, but sometimes it didn’t work and sometimes it did toward the end of the game.”
The clubs were tied at 4-4 in the deciding set before the Vikings pulled away, led by couple of kills shots from Whynot and the final point from Grindstaff. Other stat-sheet fillers for the Hilltoppers included Kinley Norris (24 assists, seven digs, four kills), Alyssa Neal (22 assists, three aces), Lexi Kalogeros (12 digs, five aces) and Maddie Fuller (four kills).
“Every conference game is going to be a dogfight,” Cook said. “We are going to have to bring it every single night and you have got to play and every team is tough. They were scrappy, they were putting the ball down. It was a good match.”
Grayson Phipps added 21 digs and led the Vikings with a pair of aces. Martin Curtin dished out 14 assists, while Kylee Casey had eight assists and three digs. Marley Johns contributed four kills and two blocks.
Honaker, who was part of Patrick Henry’s state championship team in 2018, is in her second season with the Vikings, and has high hopes for the Vikings.
“I think the competition last year was more than this year just because all around our conference a lot of teams lost a big group of big girls,” said Honaker, whose Vikings visit David Crockett on Thursday. “We still have competition, but I feel like we should be in the top one or two teams in our conference.”
