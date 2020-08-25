WATCH NOW: VOLLEYBALL: SHHS takes win over THS

Tennessee High head coach Ashley Johnson was pleased with the endurance the Vikings showed to get through five hard-fought sets in what was an entertaining match, but recognized there is still room to grow for a young team that includes three freshmen.

“I felt like our conditioning level is really good, but I think the lecture in the locker room right now is Science Hill is just mentally tougher than we are,” Johnson said. “They got to game five and they played to win and we are playing not to lose. There is a huge difference between the two. We are trying not to make mistakes and they are just attacking.

“It is frustrating, but we are hanging right there with them and hanging right there to play. We have got some young kids on the floor so we can just go up from here.”

Tennessee High, which won three of four matches at a tournament on Saturday in Elizabethton, overcame the first set loss to win two straight, and then took a 4-2 lead in the fourth set before the Hilltoppers began to take control.

“I think playing in the Elizabethton tournament this past weekend and letting these girls play four or five matches in one day and being able to get that team chemistry and gel helped them,” Johnson said. “It is a balance of mental toughness, it really is, and that is a very hard thing to coach.”