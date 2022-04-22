Watch Now | Virginia High victorious in soccer

RICHLANDS, Va. – Virginia High senior Adie Ratcliffe is one of the top scorers in far Southwest Virginia girls soccer, but her latest goal was not exactly textbook.

“ I’m really not sure how I did it,” Ratcliffe said.

With six minutes and 41 seconds left in the match against the Richlands Blue Tornado, VHS senior Maria Wilson directed a pass to Ratcliffe in front of the net.

“ I had been watching where Maria was going,” Ratcliffe said. “I thought she was going to shoot, and then the ball bounced to me.

“ I was just in the right place at the right time and managed to get the ball in the net.”

The heroics by Ratcliffe lifted the Bearcat to 1-0 victory in a Southwest District showdown.

VHS (7-0-1, 2-0) outshot Richlands by a 27-6 margin, but freshman goalkeeper Gabi Cox held strong for the Blues.

“ It was a little frustrating to come so close to scoring only to see the ball bounce away each time,” Ratcliffe said. “It took a lot of hard work, but we finally got the win.”

How did VHS coach Justin Hayden describe the match-winning sequence by Wilson and Ratcliffe?

“That was like the Christmas miracle,” Hayden said. “But good things happen when you are in the right place and Adie was in position

“ Richlands had a good tradition for girls soccer, so this was an important win.”

The intense match, which was delayed twice due to injuries involving Richlands players, ended in dramatic fashion when VHS freshman keeper Tori Kariuki jumped high into the air to swat away a Richlands blast in front of the net.

“ The ball had been on Richlands side of the field most of the match, but I was prepared at the end and I knew to get my hands up,” Kariuki said.

VHS features four seniors, including Wilson and Ratcliffe who lead the team with seven goals apiece. The emergence of Kariuki at keeper has been another key to the success for the Bearcats.

According to Kariuki, she made the decision to join the team just after basketball season.

“ I played soccer from kindergarten to second grade, but that’s about it. And I had never played keeper before,” Kariuki said. “Our keeper from last year graduated and we needed someone at the position, so I came out.”

Hayden has been pleased the instincts and development of his first-year stopper.

“ Tori has picked up the position very well, and she gets better with each match,” Hayden said.

Kariuki said her sister Myra, who plays midfield for the Bearcats, has assisted her transition back to soccer.

“ I’ve been having fun, and it helps to have a lot of veteran players on the team,” Tori said. “Tonight was a grind-it-out type of game. Seeing Adie make that goal was nice.”

It was a painful way to lose for Richlands.

“ [Virginia High] just had a lucky bounce,” Richlands coach Misty Bandy said. “I told the girls that we didn’t get beat, we just ran out of time.”

The Blues (6-2, 1-1) feature the scoring tandem of juniors Jillian Shreve and Addy-Lane Queen.

“ Our district is strong this season,” Bandy said. ‘We don’t look at stats. We just play as a team and look forward to the next match.”

The Bearcats relied on the defense of sophomore defenders of Paris Martin and Shay Cannon along with the creativity of midfielder Mary Katherine Wilson.

But the action usually starts and ends with the battle-tested combination of Maria Wilson and Ratcliffe.

“ Maria and I are usually bounce passes off each other,” Ratcliffe said. “Maria is very talented, so you always have to be alert and watching when she has the ball.

“ I was watching Maria tonight and a good thing happened with the goal.”

