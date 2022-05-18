Watch Now: Virginia High trounces Tazewell in SWD baseball playoff

WARDELL, Va. – Entering his freshman season, Lucas Whitt simply wanted a chance to compete on the Virginia High baseball team.

Whitt not only started his first game for the Bearcats, he has developed into a team leader.

In Tuesday’s Southwest District playoff at Southwest Virginia Community College, Whitt contributed three singles and supplied his usual stellar defense at shortstop as the Bearcats earned a 10-0 win over the Tazewell Bulldogs in six innings.

“I didn’t really expect all this as a freshman, but I’m loving the opportunity,” Whitt said.

With the win, VHS (9-12) earned the right to host the SWD and Region 2D tournaments. The SWD event is scheduled to begin Thursday, with Marion (13-5) facing Tazewell (13-6) at 4:30 and VHS playing Richlands (10-11) at 7. Daniels said the final round has not been settled due to graduation and other issues.

How sharp were Bearcats Tuesday?

“It was our best all-around performance of the season,” VHS coach Mark Daniels said. “We split with Tazewell in the regular season. We knew that we had to play well today and that’s exactly what we did.”

VHS collected 12 hits and committed one error. Senior right-hander Isaac Berry allowed just four hits while striking out six and walking none.

“Isaac is a big-game pitcher,” Daniels said.

It was also the first time all season that Whitt collected three hits in a game.

“Our team has become like a family, and it’s so fun to play and grow with these guys,” Whitt said,

Daniels said it’s been a pleasure to watch Whitt and his other young players develop their skills and confidence.

“We’re a totally different team from our first game this season until now,” Daniels said. “We’re still making some youthful mistakes, but I’m of the way our guys have stayed the course.”

According to Daniels, Whitt is on course for a solid varsity run with the Bearcats.

“Lucas comes from a good family background in baseball,” Daniels said. “He has an even-keel approach, he’s the mainstay of our defense, and his bat has really been coming around.”

Leadoff batter Brody Jones continued to guide the Bearcats offense. He drove in four runs Tuesday with a home run, single, double and run-scoring walk.

Bhraedon Meredith and Cody Griffith added two hits apiece for VHS, while Ty Weaver drove in two runs.

Berry kept Tazewell off-balance with his command of a slider, curveball, fastball and change-up. Berry’s slider and curve come at hitters at different angles.

“Anytime you face Berry you’ve got to manufacture runs,” Tazewell coach Mike Fowler said. “Berry mixes his pitches up, and we never got into a position to play our game. You’re going to have days like this, so now we have to battle in the tournament.”

Brody Patterson, who batted ninth in the lineup, led the Bulldogs with two doubles. The Bulldogs were hurt by six errors.

“It was a rough day,” Fowler said. “We didn’t execute on defense or hit the ball. We just got away from the things that we normally do.”

Tazewell starts only three seniors. Freshman Tyler Hash pitched the first two innings Tuesday.

The fun run continues for Whitt, whose first varsity start came against defending Class 3 runner-up Abingdon.

“I was very nervous that day, but I was more comfortable after taking my first groundout,” Whitt said.

Whitt has been playing baseball since age six, but has no experience with travel ball.

“I’m going to work out a lot this summer and I might play in a league to get my arm strength built up,” Whitt said. “I take pride in my fielding and I want to help the team as a pitcher next season.

“This is a learning year, but I’m having a lot of fun.”

