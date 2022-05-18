WATCH NOW: Vikings roll past Patriots in baseball, 14-2

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. – Tennessee High Vikings baseball player Evan Mutter was unable to play in Monday’s Region 1-3A semifinal due to an allergic reaction in one of his eyes.

The junior shortstop made up for lost time in Wednesday’s championship.

Mutter reached base four times as the Vikings rolled to a 14-2 win over the Sullivan East Patriots in five innings.

“As soon as we got to the field, my eye just started messing up and I couldn’t see anything,” Mutter said. ‘It was awful.”

The stat line for Mutter on Wednesday included two singles, a three-run homer and a walk. He drove in four runs.

Mutter said that Monday’s nightmare provided some extra motivation

“Oh yeah, I really wanted to come back strong for my team,” Mutter said. “We’re all clicking right now, and it’s coming at the right time.”

After collecting 12 hits and nine runs in Monday’s victory at Greeneville, THS rapped out 17 hits and built a 7-0 lead in the second inning Wednesday behind three home runs.

According to THS coach Preston Roberts, the Vikings displayed smart approaches against four Sullivan East pitchers.

“We had a plan and we executed it,” Roberts said. “We had guys producing up and down the lineup.”

Powerful junior Andrew Dingus led the hit parade with two singles, one double and a solo homer in the second inning.

Gregory Harris, Brayden Blevins, Braden Wilhoit and No. 9 hitter Bralyn Price all collected two hits for THS, while Logan Quales slammed a three-run homer in the first inning.

“I’m not sure that Nolan Ryan could have got Tennessee High out,” Sullivan East coach Mike Breuninger said. “My gosh, they hit the ball. And when we did have a chance to make an out, we couldn’t catch it.”

Tennessee High is ranked among the top teams in Tennessee with over eight runs per game. Judging by their past two performances, the Vikings are finding a comfort zone at the plate.

“Last week at the conference tournament, we relied more on pitching, defense and timely hitting,” Roberts said. “We didn’t really explode on offense, but we did a great job Monday against some good arms from Greenville and we just came out swinging tonight.”

Every player in the THS lineup came to plate in the fourth inning as the Vikings went up 13-1. Left-handed pitcher Payne Ladd took over from there for THS en route to a seven hitter.

“That big lead helped, but I always have the same mentality. You’ve got to stay mean and make your pitches,” Ladd said. “I think our loss to East last week in the district tournament lit a fire under us.”

Wednesday marked the seventh meeting game between THS and Sullivan East on the season.

“They’ve seen all our pitching and we’ve seen all theirs” Breuninger said. “And anytime you face a team that swings the bat as well as Tennessee High does on a small field like this, you’ve got to keep the ball in the park.

“We talk about going on the next game, and our guys have responded all year. This team has accomplished a lot of things, and we will be ready for Friday.”

Dylan Bartley led East with two hits, while Jonathan Beach homered.

THS will host defending Class AA state champion Gibbs on Friday at a time to be determined, while Sullivan East must travel to Anderson County. Gibbs, which has a losing record, dropped a 7-6 decision to Anderson County Wednesday night.

Mutter will be prepared for Friday’s clash in more ways than one. To combat the high pollen count on Wednesday, Mutter came equipped with several allergy medicines.

“Monday was unfortunate, but we have to clear our minds through adversity and come back better,” Mutter said.

