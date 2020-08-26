WATCH NOW: VHSL volleyball teams face ‘bizarre’ fall with no games until March

BRISTOL, Va. – The Tennessee High volleyball team competed in a five-set thriller against powerful Science Hill Tuesday night at Viking Hall.
On the other side of Bristol, the Bearcat Den was vacant as the Virginia High volleyball team remained in COVID-19 limbo.
“It seems bizarre to think about,” ninth-year VHS coach Ashley Johnson said. “Tennessee teams are getting to play while we have kind of lived in our own world for weeks.”
That world involves a variety of safety guidelines designed to stop the spread of the pandemic.
“It’s definitely been an adjustment, but we have accepted that sports aren’t going to happen in Virginia right now,” Johnson said.
The Virginia High School League did provide some guidance Tuesday in the form of a long-awaited postseason plan.
Under the proposal set forth by VHSL executive director Billy Haun, the volleyball season would begin March 1 with basketball getting underway on Dec. 21.
“Having basketball season before volleyball hasn’t happened since I played,” the 38-year-old Johnson said. “I have several athletes that play basketball, so we’re going to alternate workouts and just flip-flop things.”
Johnson has already revised her team workout schedule several times this spring and summer.
“Back when we thought we were going to have a full season, we were going four days a week but that was more conditioning than actual volleyball,” Johnson said.
So just how unique were those summer volleyball sessions? In addition to the daily temperature checks and health screenings, each player had to use an assigned ball.
“I used a Sharpie to write a number on every volleyball, and players had to use that same ball for the entire workout to hit against the wall,” Johnson said. “I brought out two carts, and the balls were sanitized at a minimum of six times per practice.
“I also kept at least two jugs of hand sanitizer in the gym, and the players had to wash their hands every time before a water break where they had to use their own bottle instead of drinking from a fountain. At the end of each practice, everything got sanitized again.”
Volleyball teams in Virginia were finally allowed to share equipment on Aug. 6.
“We went back over our plans again to make sure things were still being cleaned and sanitized,” Johnson said.
At Patrick Henry, coach Pam Ratliff Newberry said her players have dealt with a range of emotions. PH won the 2018 VHSL Class 1 state title.
“Frustration, disappointment, sadness, anxiety, anger…. we have experienced all of that,” Newberry said. “These are uncertain times and volleyball is such an important part of the lives of our players, not just for competition but for the camaraderie.”
Newberry said her players adapted to the various safety restrictions regarding team drills by focusing on individual ball control skills in addition to core strengthening and conditioning.
Players were divided into small pods during practice, with spots marked on the gym floor so players could stand 10 feet apart.
“We had a very controlled environment to protect our players and coaches,” Newberry said. “Sure it was strange, but we were able to begin getting in playing shape.”
With schools in Washington County in virtual-learning mode for at least the first six weeks of school, sports teams are not allowed to hold any sort of practice or group meeting.
“We’re hopeful that we will be able to transition back into Phase 3 guidelines for athletics, but again we can’t change or control what is happening around us so we must accept it and continue to look for the positives,” Newberry said.
Just like Johnson at Virginia High, Newberry said it’s been hard to watch neighboring volleyball teams in Tennessee play for the past two weeks.
“Of course it is,” Newberry said. “To be so close but to have such different guidelines is frustrating and hard to explain to the girls, but it is what it is.
“We can’t change the situation. And if we focus too much on it, it only increases the discouragement our girls have had over the past five months.”
PH can rely on four returning seniors when the season finally begins in March.
“Three of those seniors were freshmen when I came to PH, so I’m hopeful that they will be able to have a senior season regardless of when it is,” Newberry said. “We just want to be able to play.”
Hopes are also high at Virginia High. Nine veterans, including five seniors, return from a squad that won over 20 games en route to the second round of the regional playoffs.
“A lot will be determined in Virginia by the basketball season,” Johnson said. “We will coordinate our workouts, share athletes and hope everything goes well.”
Johnson said part of her job over the next few months will be to serve as a sounding board and counselor for her players.
“With things being completely out of our control for now, there is a level of anxiety for everyone,” Johnson said. “It’s difficult for my girls to watch their friends play in Tennessee, but we have a new normal here.
“As teachers, we need to spend more time with all our students and provide emotional support.”
