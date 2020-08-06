WATCH NOW: VHSL: Tazewell will have to wait until March to build off football success of 2019

“Things are going well overall,” Coach Harris said. “We had 26 kids at practice Wednesday. That’s about what we would normally have in the summer because we’ve got some kids working and on vacation. We will probably have 40 players when the season starts.”

For now, there is no such thing as a normal football practice for any school in Virginia. But the VHSL did ease back up on some safety mandates on Monday, such as allowing the use of a football. Handoffs are forbidden, but quarterbacks can throw passes to receivers.

“We try to disinfect the ball as much as possible,” Coach Harris said. “Once a kid makes a catch, we clean the ball before we put it back into play.”

Harris has also reached to prep football coaches in Arkansas and Michigan for advice. Both of those states are planning to go ahead with football in the fall.

With its two-level fieldhouse, the Bulldogs are able to maintain social distancing by splitting into three groups for weight lifting, conditioning and drills.

“We’re going to treat this just like a normal off-season,” Harris said. “We will get together four days a week right up the first official practice on Feb. 8, and we will come into the fieldhouse when the weather turns cold.”