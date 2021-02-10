WATCH NOW | VHSL REGION 3D BOYS/GIRLS: Abingdon hammers Hidden Valley in first game since Jan. 23; Falcon girls eliminated by Lord Botetourt

ABINGDON, Va. – Abingdon Falcons boys basketball coach Aaron Williams had reason to be anxious for Tuesday’s VHSL Region 3D quarterfinal.

Due to a COVID-19 quarantine, AHS had not played since Jan. 23 and their first full practice was Monday.

“ We didn’t know what to expect,” Williams said,

With an attacking style on offense and defense, AHS adjusted in style en route to an 83-36 win over the Hidden Valley Titans.

The Falcons shot 56 percent from the field, placed four players in double figures and forced 23 turnovers.

AHS ended the suspense early by opening leads of 24-2 and 30-5.

Williams said the Falcons (11-1) finally got approval for conditioning and skill development drills in small groups last Wednesday.

“ We’ve got kids that are conscientious,” Williams said. “They might have been away from the game physically, but they stayed into it mentally.”

Six-foot-one senior Chase Hungate established the fast pace for AHS with 17 points and five steals.