WATCH NOW | VHSL REGION 3D BOYS/GIRLS: Abingdon hammers Hidden Valley in first game since Jan. 23; Falcon girls eliminated by Lord Botetourt

ABINGDON, Va. – Abingdon Falcons boys basketball coach Aaron Williams had reason to be anxious for Tuesday’s VHSL Region 3D quarterfinal.
Due to a COVID-19 quarantine, AHS had not played since Jan. 23 and their first full practice was Monday.
“ We didn’t know what to expect,” Williams said,
With an attacking style on offense and defense, AHS adjusted in style en route to an 83-36 win over the Hidden Valley Titans.
The Falcons shot 56 percent from the field, placed four players in double figures and forced 23 turnovers.
AHS ended the suspense early by opening leads of 24-2 and 30-5.
Williams said the Falcons (11-1) finally got approval for conditioning and skill development drills in small groups last Wednesday.
“ We’ve got kids that are conscientious,” Williams said. “They might have been away from the game physically, but they stayed into it mentally.”
Six-foot-one senior Chase Hungate established the fast pace for AHS with 17 points and five steals.
“ We wanted to hit them in the mouth from the start and see how they responded,” Hungate said. “It’s been tough for the past two weeks under quarantine, but we were really excited to get back on the floor. That showed.”
Senior guard Jake Thacker contributed 16 points and nine assists for AHS, while senior guard Jake O’Quinn (11 points) and 6-11 sophomore post Evan Ramey (10 points, 13 rebounds, six blocks) were the other standouts.
“ Our goal was not to have any live-ball turnovers in our first seven possessions so (Hidden Valley) couldn’t get any easy buckets,” Williams said.
AHS made just seven turnovers for the game.
“ Our defense really got our offense going,’ Williams said.
Sam Purviance led Hidden Valley (1-8) with 12 points. The Titans also dealt with COVID-19 issues in their delayed regular season.
GIRLS
Lord Botetourt 57, Abingdon 43
The AHS girls endured the same quarantine as the Falcon boys.
That lack of practice game time showed against the Cavaliers, as AHS struggled mightily from the field.
“ The two weeks off definitely caught up with us,” AHS coach Jimmy Brown said. “We got tired as the game went on, and we couldn’t find the shots once we got down.”
AHS trailed just 13-11 after one quarter, but the Cavaliers held an 18-6 edge in the second.
Point guard Briana Myers set a relentless pace in transition for the Cavaliers. Myers has signed to play soccer at Liberty University.
“ Myers is excellent,” Brown said. ‘She really runs the show well for them.”
It was the fourth straight regional meeting between the teams, which both featured young lineups.
Myers and AHS senior Morgan Blevins (13 points, 11 rebounds) were the only returning starters.
“ We’ve played Abingdon three times last year and four times in 2018, so we’re used to each other,” LB coach Renee Favaro said.
The Cavaliers navigated past AHS to win regional titles in 2018 and 2020.
Annah Blankenship added 10 points for AHS, while Randi Osborne added nine.
Brown said the Falcons (6-6) had just six eligible players for practice due to the quarantine.
“ It’s been a crazy season,” Brown said. “We’re just glad that we got to play.”
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544
