WATCH NOW | VHSL REGION 3D BASEBALL: Abingdon notches 11-1, six-inning quarterfinal win over Northside as Chase Hungate pitches well again

As usual, AHS (14-0) gave Hungate plenty of insurance. The Falcons scored four runs in the first inning and finished with 11 hits.

Ethan Gibson drove in three runs with three singles and a double, while No. 7 batter Jake O’Quinn plated four runs with a double, two singles and a run-scoring groundout. Ethan Ketron added two singles, while Brody Dotson drove in two runs and Luke Francisco reached base four times.

Sophomore Landon Greer, who was moved up from the junior varsity at the end of the regular season, capped the fireworks with a run-scoring single in the sixth inning to force the mercy rule.

Northside coach Kelly Dampeer knew all about Hungate. He played baseball at Radford University with Eric Hungate.

“ That guy [Chase Hungate] is good, no matter what kind of delivery he uses,” Dampeer said. “He’s got a lot of poise and Abingdon played good defense, but our guys battled him really well.”

Northside (7-7) was led by Cory Sigmon with two singles.

Like baseball fans and coaches across the state, Dampeer has been following the perfect run of the Falcons.

“ We see the scores and know what they have. They are no surprise to anybody,” Dampeer said.