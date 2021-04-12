WATCH NOW VHSL REGION 2D VOLLEYBALL: Hampton leads VHS past Union

BRISTOL, Va. – Caleigh Hampton is in her first season as the setter for the Virginia High volleyball team.
It’s a pretty cool job.
On Monday night, the 5-foot-5 junior collected 40 assists and 12 digs as the Bearcats rolled to a 25-23, 25-10, 25-18 win over the Union Bears in the Region 2D quarterfinals at the Bearcat Den.
“I was on the junior varsity last year, and I’m having a lot of fun now working with my hitters,” Hampton said.
The Bristol skyline features 5-10 senior Camden Jones, 5-11 junior Dianna Spence and 5-7 junior leaper Adie Ratcliffe. Jones set the pace Monday with 13 kills and 12 digs, while Ratcliffe (11 kills) and Spence (eight kills, seven digs) were also effective.
“I read what the other team is doing during the match and then I set up the best ball I can,” Hampton said. “Adie can jump high and place the ball, Dianna has a killer swing and Camden is good in all areas. I’m grateful for the opportunity work with this kind of line.”
Hampton will get more chances tonight when VHS (15-0) hosts Wise County Central in the semifinals at 6.
The pivotal sequence for VHS Monday came after Union grabbed a 20-17 lead in the opening set. After Ratcliffe elevated above the Union blockers for a booming kill down the middle, the Bearcats finished off the set and then cruised to another win.
“That was big play by Adie,” Hampton said. “Our first sets are always kind of iiffy, and then we’re able to get into a groove.”
According to Spence, the Bearcats bashers motivate each other.
“If one of us gets a kill, we hype each other up. And we can always trust Caleigh to put the ball where it needs to be for us,” Spence said.
Steady senior Kelly Locke (11 digs, five kills) and fearless 5-2 senior Bre Owens (14 digs) also played well for VHS.
“Some teams may focus on one or two of our players, but I’m bringing something at every position,” VHS coach Ashley Johnson said. “We’ve also got little Bre, who is very fast and hustles all the time.”
Johnson offered rave reviews for her first-year setter, who replaced two-year starter Hannah Knight.
“Over the years, I’ve had two girls that were four-year setters and other multi-year starters at the position,” Johnson said. “Caleigh will follow the same pattern.”
Union won the past two Region 2D titles, but the Bears had no seniors and just one junior in their lineup this season.
“And we start four freshmen,” Union coach Kim Moore said. “This is the youngest team we’ve ever had.”
Union fell behind 9-4 in the first set before grabbing leads of 19-16 and 20-17.
“We were right there, but our lack of size hurts us,” Moore said. “When you play girls like Jones and [Ratcliffe], it’s hard to get a block. You expect Jones to play well, but [Ratcliffe] was a game-changer tonight.”
The tallest regular for Union was 5-8 Isabella Blagg, who supplied five kills and nine digs. Other leaders included Jordan Shuler (12 digs), Madi Varner (four kills), Addison Toney (four digs), Gracie Gibson (four digs) and Brooke Bailey (11 assists).
Johnson hopes her team can start off faster in Tuesday’s match.
“It’s a new level of pressure now,” Johnson said. “We play much better when we just relax and play our game instead of worrying about every little detail.”
Hampton is eager for more regional action with her Bristol skyline.
“It’s a little terrifying this time this time of season, but it’s also fun,” Hampton said.
