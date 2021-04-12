WATCH NOW VHSL REGION 2D VOLLEYBALL: Hampton leads VHS past Union

“That was big play by Adie,” Hampton said. “Our first sets are always kind of iiffy, and then we’re able to get into a groove.”

According to Spence, the Bearcats bashers motivate each other.

“If one of us gets a kill, we hype each other up. And we can always trust Caleigh to put the ball where it needs to be for us,” Spence said.

Steady senior Kelly Locke (11 digs, five kills) and fearless 5-2 senior Bre Owens (14 digs) also played well for VHS.

“Some teams may focus on one or two of our players, but I’m bringing something at every position,” VHS coach Ashley Johnson said. “We’ve also got little Bre, who is very fast and hustles all the time.”

Johnson offered rave reviews for her first-year setter, who replaced two-year starter Hannah Knight.

“Over the years, I’ve had two girls that were four-year setters and other multi-year starters at the position,” Johnson said. “Caleigh will follow the same pattern.”

Union won the past two Region 2D titles, but the Bears had no seniors and just one junior in their lineup this season.