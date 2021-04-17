WATCH NOW: VHSL REGION 2D FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP: Union downs Wise Central, 14-13

The Warriors quickly pulled within a point when Mullins got loose for a 57-yard scoring run on the first play of the second half. However, Onate pulled the extra point attempt, leaving the Bears up by one point.

“When you have a good football team like that and have got a lot of old guys playing, we knew coming out we had to meet their enthuasiam and it took us halfway through the third quarter to get the momentum back,” Turner said. “We were able to hit a couple of plays and a lot of that credit goes to our offensive line and our running backs.

“I thought defense played tremendously well other than that little spot in the third quarter and they got the momentum, but overall defensively we played pretty good.”

That would be it for the scoring. Union was able to work the clock, and when the Warriors did get the ball, they never got any closer than the Bears’ 34, turning the ball over on downs after a pair of incomplete passes with 4:30 left to play.

“We could have rolled over at the turnovers and the 14-point lead, but the kids fought their tails off. They really did, they battled back. Did we play well enough to win, I don’t know, but we just couldn’t make enough plays,” Owens said. “We were one play away from winning this thing .