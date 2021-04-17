WATCH NOW: VHSL REGION 2D FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP: Union downs Wise Central, 14-13

NORTON, Va. - Bradley Bunch had heard all the talk after Union had lost to Wise County Central earlier in the season.
Bunch and the Bears got their revenge on Friday, defeating the Warriors 14-13 in a physical, hard-hitting Region 2D championship game.
Union improved to 8-3 all-time against the Bears, but had lost the last two, and the Bears knew it too.
“We hated how we haven’t won in two years and they post all their stuff on social media,” Bunch said. “That kind of gave us another fire to just come out and want to beat them even more.”
One week after defeating Graham on the final play of the game, the Bears jumped out to a 14-0 second quarter lead and clung to it to the end.
“It just kept us firepowered from last week from winning on that last play into this game,” Bunch said. “We just took it to them and we came out with the victory.”
Union (6-2), which will host Appomattox in the Class 2 semifinals on Saturday at Bullitt Park, fell behind early in the 27-7 defeat earlier in the season, but the Bears came out fast in this one.
“It was a good game by two good football teams,” Union head coach Travis Turner said. “We got off to a great start. We talked about that all week, the first time we played them they get off to the hot start. Bradley Bunch hit a big play to Malachi [Jenkins] on the post and did a good job on the zone read for the first touchdown.”
Bunch connected with Jenkins for a 31-yard gain on the third play of the game, and followed it up with a 32-yard dash down the left sideline for the touchdown. Kody Crist’s extra point conversion made it 7-0 just 1:52 into the game.
“That was a good play call. We had that in the playbook and that is what we ran and I am glad we did,” Bunch said. “It was great blocking. Malachi made an amazing block on the wide receiver and that helped me big on that so props to him.”
Turnovers hit the Warriors (5-2) in the opening half, losing two fumbles, including a recovery late in the first quarter by Jenkins at the Wise Central 27. Bunch would connect with Jenkins for 22 yards, and C.J. Jones barreled in from the 1 on the second play of the second period for the 14-0 lead after the Crist kick.
“We shot ourselves in the foot in the first half. The turnovers hurt, and there at the end we just couldn’t stop them,” Wise County Central head coach Luke Owens said. “They are big, couldn’t get off the field, but hats off to Coach Turner. I thought they had a good game plan for us, they melted the clock, they limited our possessions and it came back to bite us at the end.”
While the Warriors had just 95 total yards in the opening half, most of that came on their final possession of the second quarter, keyed by a 36-yard run by C.J. Crabtree, leading to Ethan Mullins connecting with Ben Brickey from 9 yards out to narrow the margin to 14-7 at the break after the extra point kick by Ricardo Onate.
The Warriors quickly pulled within a point when Mullins got loose for a 57-yard scoring run on the first play of the second half. However, Onate pulled the extra point attempt, leaving the Bears up by one point.
“When you have a good football team like that and have got a lot of old guys playing, we knew coming out we had to meet their enthuasiam and it took us halfway through the third quarter to get the momentum back,” Turner said. “We were able to hit a couple of plays and a lot of that credit goes to our offensive line and our running backs.
“I thought defense played tremendously well other than that little spot in the third quarter and they got the momentum, but overall defensively we played pretty good.”
That would be it for the scoring. Union was able to work the clock, and when the Warriors did get the ball, they never got any closer than the Bears’ 34, turning the ball over on downs after a pair of incomplete passes with 4:30 left to play.
“We could have rolled over at the turnovers and the 14-point lead, but the kids fought their tails off. They really did, they battled back. Did we play well enough to win, I don’t know, but we just couldn’t make enough plays,” Owens said. “We were one play away from winning this thing .
“I knew it was going to be tough. I knew it is hard to beat somebody twice and I thought Coach Turner and them did a good job of limiting our possessions, milking the clock. We couldn’t get the ball enough to keep things rolling.”
Union finished with 275 yards, including 63 through the air, with Jenkins catching three of Bunch’s passes for 51 yards. Zavier Lomax had 115 yards on the ground, while Jones added 38 in helping to run clock.
“We were able to pick up key first downs and able to hit enough passes to keep the defense honest,” Turner said. “Just a great team effort. This is what it is all about. That is what I told the kids before we came out here if you can’t excited to play this game than don’t get on the bus.”
Crabtree led the Warriors with 76 yards on the ground, while Mullins added 74, but Wise County Central lost in the Region 2D championship game for the second season in a row.
“They started off fast and we clawed and fought and tried to scrap back in it and you feel like we would get a little bit of momentum and then something would happen,” Owens said. “That is the game of football, that is just the way the ball rolls sometimes and tonight it just didn’t roll our way.”
Union will now face Appomattox, whom the Bears last played in 2017, falling in the Class 2 state semifinals by three points. The Raiders are 8-0 on the season.
“Another week,” said Bunch, who led the Bears to the Class 2 state basketball championship earlier this year. “We are just going to keep doing what we do and hopefully we can execute next week.”
Union 7 7 0 0 - 14
Wise County Central 0 7 6 0 - 13
Scoring Summary
U-Bunch 32 run (Crist kick)
U-Jones 1 run (Crist kick)
WCC-Brickey 9 pass from E.Mullins (Onate kick)
WCC-E..Mullins 57 run (kick failed)
Team Stats
First downs: UN 11; WC 6. Rush-yards: UN 47-221; WC 28-210. Pass yards: UN 54; WC 9. Comp-Att-Int: UN 4-10-0; WC 1-5-0. Fumbles-lost: UN 1-0; WC 4-2. Penalty-yards: UN 7-75; WC 1-15. Punt-Avg: UN 4-38.0; WC 3-51.3.
