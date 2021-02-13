WATCH NOW: VHSL REGION 2D BOYS BASKETBALL: Rasnick provides spark for Union against Gate City

“We figured they would. They are too well-coached, they have too much pride and what their culture is down there, they didn’t get to the region championship by luck,” said Moore, whose Bears also received eight points from Noah Jordan. “We knew it was going to be a battle, even when we got up…

“They are a group that is not going to let up. We hung on.”

Rasnick took over, connecting on a 3-pointer to open the fourth quarter to extend the Bears’ lead to 44-33. He also drove into the lane for two more baskets and added three free throws to negate the heroic efforts by Starnes.

“That is what he does. He has done it for four years basically,” Moore said. “He hits big shots, sometimes when he shoots it I think he has no clue what the score is, and that could be good and bad. I just feel really confident when he rises up and shoots it.

“It seems like if it is late in the game it is money so I am glad he is on our team.”

Vermillion couldn’t help but smile about the efforts of the Blue Devils, who played on this season after the Blue Devils graduated three 2,000 pointers scorers in each of the previous three years.