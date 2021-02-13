WATCH NOW: VHSL REGION 2D BOYS BASKETBALL: Rasnick provides spark for Union against Gate City

BIG STONE GAP, Va. – As Union’s lone senior starter, Alex Rasnick was determined the Bears weren’t going to let this opportunity slip away.
Rasnick scored 10 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter to help the Bears hold off Gate City to defeat the Blue Devils 59-51 to capture the Region 2D championship on Saturday night.
Union lost to Gate City in overtime in the regional semifinals in 2020, ending their season, while the Blue Devils advanced all the way to the state championship game.
“Last year was really hard on us,” Rasnick said. “We have come a long way, we worked over the offseason, we worked for this point and that is what we came to do.”
Union (14-3), which ended Gate City’s 82-game district win streak that dated back to 2015 in the season opener, made it 3-0 this year against Scott Vermillion’s Blue Devils.
“We have had a tough time beating them, everyone has had a tough time beating them and it just speaks volumes of the coach, the program, the kids, the school,” Union head coach Zack Moore said. “I told Scottie every year he is the best coach, he has got the best program and he usually has the best player, but I told him I think I have a couple of the best players this year.
“It means a lot, but you have got to get to the point where you are just playing somebody else. You are not playing Gate City, you are playing and I think we have got to that point.”
Union will play either Radford or Floyd County in the Class 2 state semifinals on Wednesday, and they will do it in their home gym with just a few spectators in attendance.
“We are all excited,” Rasnick said. “We have worked for this and we are glad it is here and we are ready for it.”
“We are playing a game, we are playing at home, there is going to be like 10 people here,” added Moore. “Let’s just go play.”
Union had beaten Gate City by 28 and 20 points earlier this season, but the Blue Devils didn’t make it easy for the Bears the third time.
“It is always hard to beat a team three times, especially Gate City because they have always been a good basketball team,” Rasnick said. “We came out here and played our game and played defense real well and passed the ball around and we got the win.”
Led by the duo of Bradley Bunch – who finished with 21 points – and Sean Cusano, who had 10, the Bears jumped out to a 13-4 lead. The Blue Devils, which never led, narrowed the margin to 15-13 before the Bears went on a 14-2 run to end the half with a 29-15 lead.
Yet, Gate City (11-6) kept battling back, with senior Eli Starnes scoring 22 of his 28 points after the break. The Blue Devils never trailed by more than 16 points, pulling with six in the third period.
“We figured they would. They are too well-coached, they have too much pride and what their culture is down there, they didn’t get to the region championship by luck,” said Moore, whose Bears also received eight points from Noah Jordan. “We knew it was going to be a battle, even when we got up…
“They are a group that is not going to let up. We hung on.”
Rasnick took over, connecting on a 3-pointer to open the fourth quarter to extend the Bears’ lead to 44-33. He also drove into the lane for two more baskets and added three free throws to negate the heroic efforts by Starnes.
“That is what he does. He has done it for four years basically,” Moore said. “He hits big shots, sometimes when he shoots it I think he has no clue what the score is, and that could be good and bad. I just feel really confident when he rises up and shoots it.
“It seems like if it is late in the game it is money so I am glad he is on our team.”
Vermillion couldn’t help but smile about the efforts of the Blue Devils, who played on this season after the Blue Devils graduated three 2,000 pointers scorers in each of the previous three years.
“I have coached 23 years and I probably haven’t had a team change like they did from December to February,” Vermillion said. “I am really super proud. That [runner-up] trophy is meaningful to me, it is to them too. It was a memorable season.”
Union hopes to add a few more memories in the week ahead. If the Bears win on Wednesday, they will host the Class 2 championship game on Saturday.
“Normally in the final four you are playing at UVa-Wise in front of thousands of people or you are going to Richmond and playing in a big place,” Moore said. “I would rather just play at Union High School. I live four miles away, I can drive here, I can get ready here and we don’t have to stay in hotels.
“We are just playing. When it comes down to it, I think [our guys] just forgot about people not coming to games, we are playing basketball. At first it was weird, but now let’s just go out there and play. It is cool, we are playing at home in a state final four.”
He will have a fan right down the road in Gate City.
“The best part about Union is those guys are very, very good, they have played basketball a long time together,” Vermillion said. “Zack has grown up as a coach and is figuring out how to win and he has got a bunch of nice players and I am sure they are going to fight next week.
“It is nice they get to play here so I am rooting for Union next week. I would like to see them win a state title.”
