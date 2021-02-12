WATCH NOW | VHSL REGION 1D BOYS: Delatos delivers as Holston tops Twin Springs, reaches first regional title game since '85

“ Everybody was kind of in scramble mode,” Webb said. “I thought we forced a shot that didn’t have to take, but Holston made the shot when it counted.”

The starting lineup for Twin Springs featured four sophomores and a junior.

Ethan Norris added 11 points for Holston, while Brooks added 10.

What was Brooks thinking in clutch time?

“ I wanted to get the ball to Nick because I knew he could score,” said Brooks, who recorded five steals. “Nick is just calm and collected, and he comes through in the clutch. When you play with Nick, you just have to let him go and watch him do his thing.”

Austin gives Delatos the green light to operate on long jumpers, bold drives and acrobatic slam dunk attempts.

“ Nick has played really well, especially down the stretch in big games,” Austin said. “He has worked butt off, and he’s the type of kid that lives for this type of moment.”

Delatos was familiar with the Twin Springs stars from AAU teams, so he expected a heavyweight battle.