WATCH NOW | VHSL REGION 1D BOYS: Delatos delivers as Holston tops Twin Springs, reaches first regional title game since '85

DAMASCUS, Va. – Holston basketball players Nick Delatos and Quaheim Brooks have discussed the same sequence many times.
Final seconds. Game-winning shot. Fans go crazy.
Flash forward to Thursday’s Region 1D semifinals.
In one of the biggest plays in program history, Brooks passed the ball to Delatos who hit the decisive layup with eight seconds remaining as the Cavaliers took a 49-48 win over the Twin Springs Titans.
Those heroics clinched Holston’s first ticket to a regional final since 1985, when the Cavaliers defeated G.W. Carver for the Region C crown.
“ I like those big moments,” said Delatos, who led all scorers with 20. “We devote a lot of time into end-game situations, and that work paid off.”
The Cavaliers were forced to work overtime. After trailing 34-17 with 3:55 left in the third quarter, the Titans (12-4) put together a 25-point barrage in the fourth and took a 43-41 lead with 4:13 left when sophomore forward Ryan Horne scored in transition.
Holston junior Lane Blevins, who provides the interior muscle for the Cavaliers, was saddled with his fourth foul in the third quarter.
Much drama was to follow.
With 29 seconds remaining, Delatos converted a twisting drive off a long pass from Brooks to give his team a 47-46 advantage at the 29 second mark.
Twin Springs grabbed the lead back 12 seconds later when Mason Elliott converted an offensive rebound.
Delatos took over from there, navigating his way past multiple defenders for a scrapbook moment.
“ That was a lot more drama than I needed as an old man,” Holston coach Jeff Austin said. “I told my guys at halftime that (Twin Springs) wouldn’t go away. They’ve won a lot of games for a reason.”
The zone defense employed by Holston frustrated Twin Springs in the first half.
“ The game kind of changed when we had to take Lane out because of foul trouble,” Austin said. “Lane does a great job hustling on defense and rebounding. But give credit to Twin Springs. They really started to heat up.”
Sophomores Bradley Owens and Connor Lane led the Titans with 14 points apiece, while Horne 11. Lane missed part of the first half after suffering an ankle injury.
“ The guys showed a lot of heart in being able to battle back,” second-year Twin Springs coach Tyler Webb. “We usually shoot pretty decent from the floor, but it seemed like there a lid for us at the rim tonight. We still had a shot to win at the end.”
Owens fouled out with 1:44 left in the game.
Webb described the chaotic final minutes.
“ Everybody was kind of in scramble mode,” Webb said. “I thought we forced a shot that didn’t have to take, but Holston made the shot when it counted.”
The starting lineup for Twin Springs featured four sophomores and a junior.
Ethan Norris added 11 points for Holston, while Brooks added 10.
What was Brooks thinking in clutch time?
“ I wanted to get the ball to Nick because I knew he could score,” said Brooks, who recorded five steals. “Nick is just calm and collected, and he comes through in the clutch. When you play with Nick, you just have to let him go and watch him do his thing.”
Austin gives Delatos the green light to operate on long jumpers, bold drives and acrobatic slam dunk attempts.
“ Nick has played really well, especially down the stretch in big games,” Austin said. “He has worked butt off, and he’s the type of kid that lives for this type of moment.”
Delatos was familiar with the Twin Springs stars from AAU teams, so he expected a heavyweight battle.
“ We knew they were going to come back,” said Delatos, who has Greek ancestry and was born in Baltimore. “We lost in the regionals last year to Twin Springs. They shoot well and never give up.”
Delatos also knew that his teammates would keep fighting until the final shot.
“ Those are my guys. We love and trust each other in any situation,” Delatos said.
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544
