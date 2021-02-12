WATCH NOW: VHSL REGION 1D BOYS BASKETBALL: J.I. Burton wins over Grundy, 64-41

NORTON, Va. – Grundy had the big kid, J.I. Burton had the guards.
The guards won, led by Trevor Culbertson, who did a little bit of everything for the Raiders.
Just ask Grundy senior standout Cade Looney, who’s Golden Wave couldn’t contain Culbertson, who finished with 31 points to lead J.I. Burton to a 64-41 Region 1D semifinal victory on Friday night at Richard “Stan” Wilson Gymnasium.
“He is a great player. We didn’t have an answer for him really,” Looney said. “They came out and played a better game, but I am proud of our guys. We made a great run. I am looking forward to see what they will do in the future as I move on and go to Emory.
“I think they have laid a good foundation and those younger guys will come up and do some great things.”
No one could figure out Culbertson in this one. He did much of his damage by driving the ball downcourt, either taking the ball to the basket or dishing out to an open teammate, leading to 14 points for Ethan Lindsey and 13 by Ty Campbell.
“Trevor stepped up. That is what we told those guys, tomorrow is not promised,” J.I. Burton head coach Caleb Church said. “It is winner go home now, you have got to really play for tomorrow. Those guys stepped up, Trevor, Zac, my post guys played big.
“They are outsized by Looney clearly, but I thought they played as big as they could. Trevor really led the team, he did it all for us tonight and it was awesome.”
J.I. Burton (13-2) will look to do it again tonight while playing host to Holston in the Region 1D championship game at 7 p.m. The winner claims the region title and a berth in the Class 1 state semifinals on Wednesday.
The Raiders have beaten the Cavaliers twice, and now have to do it one more time against a squad led by the senior duo of Nick Delatos and Quaheim Brooks.
“Beating a good team is hard three times,” Church said. “It is not going to be easy, it is going to be a fight. Luckily we get to play them here, but Delatos is a tough player and the Brooks kid is tough,
“They are coached well so it is going to be another dogfight tomorrow. Hopefully we can come out on top again.”
Grundy (11-5) led twice in the game, at 2-0 and 12-11 and were still within 21-20 on an offensive putback by Looney with 4:01 left in the second quarter before Culbertson took control, connecting on his lone 3-point shot of the game, adding a fullcourt dash to the basket and also made a sleek pass to Lindsey during a 10-2 run to give the Raiders a 31-22 lead at the break.
“He is good, he is very good with the ball,” said Brian Looney, whose Golden Wave defeated the Raiders in the region semifinals last season. “He was great last year. He is a real impressive player. He has great skills getting to the rim.”
It was more Culbertson after halftime, scoring 10 of the Cavaliers’ 13 third quarter points, helping the Raiders pull away from a 37-32 lead to 44-34 going to the final period. Four quick turnovers were converted into points and Burton pulled away, leading by as much as 25 points.
“They don’t have the ballhandlers like they did last year, but they have got the inside presence on us that we don’t have,” Church said. “We took advantage of that and that was the game plan to make those other guys handle the ball because obviously Cade, he is a fantastic player, he is their guy and we tried to keep him without the ball as much as possible.
“I know he is still going to get his, but that was our goal is try to force those other guys to beat us.”
They couldn’t do it, with the 6-foot-8 Looney completing his stellar career with 19 points, 13 rebounds, three steals and two blocked shots. He finished with more than 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds in four years with the Golden Wave.
“I think I have had a great career, I have made a lot of great memories here,” said Looney, the son of Brian Looney. “I have had some amazing teammates, an amazing coach, I couldn’t ask for a better surrounding cast. I hate to see it come to an end, but I am looking forward to see how things are going to go from here.”
Grundy also received nine points from Landon Johnson and seven points and six rebounds by Caleb Conaway, but the Burton guards were too much for the Golden Wave.
“We struggled with that all year, our guard play,” Brian Looney said. “Our freshmen, sometimes they really play good and sometimes they struggle a little bit handling pressure. They are growing, they are ninth grade kids playing against seniors and juniors.
“They were on the JV team last year and they have grown exponentially this season. I think they are going to be great. We are just going to work in the offseason, try to get better and get back next year.”
It will be without Looney, who will continue his basketball career at Emory & Henry.
“It has been my honor to coach him, a 2,000-point scorer and 1,000 rebounds,” Brian Looney said.
“I have been coach now for seven years, Cade was in the seventh grade and I never imagined he would turn into the player that he is.
“Hopefully he has got an opportunity to go to the next level and do it there. Hopefully God will continue to bless him and lift him up and let him be successful there, at least that is my prayer for him.”
