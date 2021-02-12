WATCH NOW: VHSL REGION 1D BOYS BASKETBALL: J.I. Burton wins over Grundy, 64-41

It was more Culbertson after halftime, scoring 10 of the Cavaliers’ 13 third quarter points, helping the Raiders pull away from a 37-32 lead to 44-34 going to the final period. Four quick turnovers were converted into points and Burton pulled away, leading by as much as 25 points.

“They don’t have the ballhandlers like they did last year, but they have got the inside presence on us that we don’t have,” Church said. “We took advantage of that and that was the game plan to make those other guys handle the ball because obviously Cade, he is a fantastic player, he is their guy and we tried to keep him without the ball as much as possible.

“I know he is still going to get his, but that was our goal is try to force those other guys to beat us.”

They couldn’t do it, with the 6-foot-8 Looney completing his stellar career with 19 points, 13 rebounds, three steals and two blocked shots. He finished with more than 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds in four years with the Golden Wave.

“I think I have had a great career, I have made a lot of great memories here,” said Looney, the son of Brian Looney. “I have had some amazing teammates, an amazing coach, I couldn’t ask for a better surrounding cast. I hate to see it come to an end, but I am looking forward to see how things are going to go from here.”