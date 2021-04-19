WATCH NOW VHSL CLASS 3 GOLF: Watson leads Abingdon to title while finishing second

 Skip to main content
watson

Abingdon's Will Watson hits an approach shot to the green during the VHSL 3A State Golf Championship on Monday from the Glenrochie Country Club in Abingdon, Virginia.

 David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier

ABINGDON, Va. – Abingdon junior Will Watson knows all about the emotional rollercoaster of tournament golf.

Last season at Williamsburg National Golf Club, Watson finished as the runner-up for the Class 3 individual crown after dropping a playoff.

Abingdon High School golf

Monday afternoon at Abingdon’s Glenrochie Country Club, Watson fired a one-under par 71 to finish just one stroke behind medalist Mehrbaan Singh from Ashburn-based Independence High School.

“I’m getting used to the runner-up feeling, but the things you learn from losing are a lot more important than winning in my opinion,” Watson said.

And there was a bright side for Watson Monday. Less than one hour after the individual title was decided, Abingdon earned its fifth team championship since 2000 after defeating Independence by two strokes in a one-hole playoff.

“It was a good day,” Watson said.

All golfers were challenged by strong winds and firm greens.

“This was as tough as I’ve ever seen this course and that worked to our advantage because we’re here all the time,” said AHS coach Jason Delp, who has guided AHS to four crowns. “Two-putt pars made the difference.”

AHS posted a team score of 307. In addition to Watson, the Falcons were led by junior Caleb Brummitt (75) and sophomore Grace Addison (77).

It was the state tournament debut for Brummitt, who transferred from Abingdon’s Cornerstone Christian Academy last year.

“My family and I thought it would be the best move for me, and things have turned out well,” Brummitt said. “There is so much tradition and talent in this program.”

Brummitt, who was selected at the Mountain 7 District player of the year, delivered in the clutch on the 18th hole as he sank a four-foot putt for par with a large gallery watching from the clubhouse.

“I kept telling myself that my putt could mean the state tournament,” Brummitt said. “We all worked super hard for this.”

Junior Katie Hall and freshman Mason Funk both shot 84 for AHS, while junior Dalton Minnick followed with a 90.

Hall and Watson were freshmen on the AHS squad that won state gold in Williamsburg two years ago.

‘We have such a tight bond on this team and I’m happy that we could all experience this feeling together today,” Hall said. “The course was tough, but that played in our favor because we see those holes every day and know what to expect.”

Singh said he had only seen Glenrochie one other time before Monday, but he got a Sunday night scouting report from a friendly rival and future college teammate.

“Will and I talked on the phone about how much we would love for the [individual] title to come down between the two of us,” Singh said. “I actually finished one shot behind Will in last year’s state tournament. The course played firm, so I just tried to play smart instead of attacking.”

Watson and Singh have both been ranked among the nation’s top 121 golfers in the 19-under division by the American Junior Golf Association.

Shortly after Singh announced his commitment to play golf at Virginia Tech, Watson decided last week to also commit at Tech. Watson, who has a goal of turning pro, is already connected with the junior development program at Adidas and Callaway Golf.

“Several other colleges have been recruiting me, but Virginia Tech is the best fit and I have friends there,” Watson said. “Mehrbaan and I have played a lot of golf together and that made today even more enjoyable.”

How did the challenging conditions play into the fun factor?

“It rained this morning, the wind was swirling and the greens were incredibly firm, but you want a championship decided by good players,” Watson said. “I competed and tried to help my team win.”

According to Delp, Watson is the epitome of a team player.

‘I have no doubt that Will would have traded the individual championship for the team title,’” Delp said. “We’re blessed to have that type of talent and character in our program.”

Delp had another reason to smile Monday. The Class 3 tournament will return to Glenrochie this fall.

“We’ve got a real good nucleus coming back, so we’re obviously looking for big things,” Delp said.

agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544

CLASS 3 STATE TOURNAMENT

At Glenrochie Country Club

(Abingdon)

Team Scores

Abingdon 307 (won title by two strokes on one-hole playoff), Independence 307, Western Albemarle 323, Lafayette 341

Individual Leaders

Mehrbaan Singh (Independence) 70, Will Watson (AHS) 71, Caleb Brummitt (AHS) 75, Julie Shin (Independence) 76, Grace Addison (AHS) 77, Samir Davidov (Lord Botetourt) 78, Brian O’Dea (WA) 78, Ashton Harper (Lord Botetourt) 79, Andrew Brown (Southampton) 79, Aryan Vuradi (Independence) 79

Individual Results

Abingdon – Will Watson 71, Caleb Brummitt 75, Grace Addison 77, Katie Hall 84, Mason Funk 84, Dalton Minnick 90

Independence - Mehrbaan Singh 70, Julie Shin 76, Aryan Vuradi 79, Jonah Han 82, Kyle Tinschert 87, Mira Ramachandrian 87

Western Albemarle – Brian O’Dea 78, Sam Stoke 80, Ben Winslow 82, Jack Crombie 83, John Bond 87, Luke Vance 88

Lafayette – Cannon Newell 83, Andrew Burch 84, Guerrin Von Rehder 87, Price Whitaker 87, Kassidy Hather 96, John O’Neill 118

Individual Qualifiers

Brody Smith (York) 80, Killian Donnelly (Fluvanna County) 80, Reid Sanders (Brentsville District) 82, Garrett Huffman (Rockbridge County) 82, Paul Russell (Rockbridge County) 83, Alex Bae (Brentsville District) 84, Seth Walker (Christiansburg) 84, Chris Taylor (Southampton) 87

