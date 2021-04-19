WATCH NOW VHSL CLASS 3 GOLF: Watson leads Abingdon to title while finishing second

“Will and I talked on the phone about how much we would love for the [individual] title to come down between the two of us,” Singh said. “I actually finished one shot behind Will in last year’s state tournament. The course played firm, so I just tried to play smart instead of attacking.”

Watson and Singh have both been ranked among the nation’s top 121 golfers in the 19-under division by the American Junior Golf Association.

Shortly after Singh announced his commitment to play golf at Virginia Tech, Watson decided last week to also commit at Tech. Watson, who has a goal of turning pro, is already connected with the junior development program at Adidas and Callaway Golf.

“Several other colleges have been recruiting me, but Virginia Tech is the best fit and I have friends there,” Watson said. “Mehrbaan and I have played a lot of golf together and that made today even more enjoyable.”

How did the challenging conditions play into the fun factor?

“It rained this morning, the wind was swirling and the greens were incredibly firm, but you want a championship decided by good players,” Watson said. “I competed and tried to help my team win.”

According to Delp, Watson is the epitome of a team player.