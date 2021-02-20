WATCH NOW VHSL CLASS 3 BOYS BASKETBALL: Abingdon falls to Hopewell in finals, 58-55

ABINGDON, Va. - The Abingdon Falcons had two chances over the final 12 seconds to send Saturday’s Class 3 boys basketball state championship into overtime.
“I would have probably taken that at the beginning of the season,” AHS coach Aaron Williams.
After those 3-point attempts failed to connect, Abingdon was forced to settle for a runner-up finish in a 58-55 loss to the Hopewell Blue Devils.
Following a long and emotion-packed meeting in the locker room, Williams saluted his cast of six seniors.
“When I met these guys two years ago, I instantly knew this was a special group and it’s been a real joy to coach them,” Williams said. “We just went to work every day and never really talked about a state championship until today.”
The possibility of a first state title in school history grew strong Saturday when AHS (14-2) took a 46-45 lead into the fourth quarter behind the efficient play of Evan Ramsey. The 6-foot-11 sophomore supplied 24 points, 15 rebounds and numerous shot alterations.
“The big guy [Ramsey] dominated,” Hopewell coach Elvin Edmonds said. “We contained their guards pretty well, but [Ramsey] killed us, man.”
Hopewell’s X-factor was 6-2 guard Elvin Edmonds. The Bucknell-bound senior delivered the biggest play of the night with 7:15 left in the game when he converted a layup and then added two free throws when an intentional foul was called on the sequence.
Hopewell (8-0) led 49-46 at that point, then Edmonds scored in transition moments later to give the Blue Devils a 51-46 margin.
“We knew that Hopewell was a momentum type team and there were times where I thought the game might be slipping away from us, but our guys always answered,” Williams said.
AHS pulled within 57-55 with 1:52 left on a Ramsey stick back. But 5-7 senior guard James Pelham added a free throw for Hopewell at the 30 second mark and AHS came up empty at the buzzer.
The younger Edmonds, son of the head coach, left the game briefly late in the fourth quarter due to cramps in both legs.
“It hurt pretty bad, but I’m one of the leaders on this team and I just had to fight through it,” Edmonds said.
Edmonds finished with 18 points, while 6-1 senior guard Carter Strickland (15), Pelham (13) and 6-4 senior Lamonta Ellis (12 points) also reached double figures. The Blue Devils were successful on 10-11 free throw attempts and connected on 10 3-pointers. “We actually were off on our shooting,” Coach Edmonds said. “We usually make about 12 threes a game, but Abingdon didn’t give us any open looks. Abingdon plays great defense and generates offense out of their defense. That concerned me more than anything. “
Football player Trevon Raines, a 6-2 senior, had the task of guarding Ramsey. Raines played on the same 2019 Hopewell state championship football team as TreVeyon Henderson, who signed at play at Ohio State after being ranked by ESPN as the nation’s top-ranked running back in 2021.
Did the Blue Devils ever ask Henderson to try basketball?
“Nah, he was all football,” said the younger Edmonds.
Edmonds refined his basketball skills with the Richmond-based Team Loaded AAU program that featured several players on the 2020 Class 2 state champion John Marshall squad.
“Elvin made the buckets when we needed them,” Coach Edmonds said. “Really, this was a team effort. We had to make a six-hour ride and come into the house of a good team. To come out with a victory, this is truly a blessing.”
Abingdon recovered from deficits of 8-2 and 37-28.
“Our guys were resilient. That’s their makeup,” Williams said. “I thought we made a couple turnovers due to fatigue, but Hopewell made some tough shots when they needed it. Hopewell was a formidable opponent that is very deserving.”
Senior guard Jake Thacker (17 points) was the only other AHS player in double figures. The Falcons shot just four free throws, with Ramsey converting each attempt.
“I felt like we got dependent on Thacker to handle the ball and he did a good job, but Hopewell just keeps applying pressure,” Williams said.
It was the second finals appearance for AHS, which finished second in Group II in 1965.
“Obviously I’d like to be able to call our guys state champions after tonight, but they’re still champions,” Williams said. “We fought until the final second, and we had good looks to extend the game into overtime. I’m a proud coach.”
