WATCH NOW: VHSL CLASS 2 FOOTBALL SEMIS: Union suffers loss to Appomattox, 51-20

“Having a wet weather game, ball security is always the biggest point to make for both teams,” said Castello, whose Raiders finished with 447 rushing yards, led by Baker (162), Pennix (127) and Lawing (91). “We were fortunate that we caused that Union team to put the ball on the ground a couple of times and we were able to get on it. We had one or two that hit the ground, but we were able to get on them.

“When you come out ahead in a wet weather game in the turnovers it usually leads to good things.”

Lomax scored on a 7-yard run for Union in the opening possession of the second half, but the Raiders continued to answer, scoring on runs by Lawing (8), Ervis Davin (58) and Lawing (59) again. Lomax scored a final Union touchdown with a 16-yard run fourth quarter run.

“I thought our kids played extremely hard,” Turner said. “We came out in the second half and had a great drive, put the ball in the end zone. We could have come out here and laid down and put no effort out there, but I was tickled with the way our team responded.”

Union, which has met Appomattox in the state semifinals three times in the last five years – falling short in all of them - graduates just seven seniors so expectations will be high for the Bears when the season kicks off again in the fall.