WATCH NOW: VHSL CLASS 2 FOOTBALL SEMIS: Union suffers loss to Appomattox, 51-20

BIG STONE GAP, Va. – Big plays were the theme for Appomattox on Saturday.
“That is what we always say, we are a big play team,” Appomattox sophomore running back Jonathan Pennix said. “We don’t necessarily want to be known as that, but it is good.”
It certainly was for the Raiders, who scored five times from 41 to 59 yards out on their way to defeating Union 51-20 in the Class 2 state semifinals at a wet Bullitt Park.
“If we make good reads and good blocks it can be very tough because we do have a few kids that hit those big plays and for high school kids it gives them tons of energy and just being able to play off that energy is always going to help a little bit,” Appomattox interim head coach Stephen Castello said. “Give Union credit, they took a couple of big punches from us and then they started chipping back away with some big plays of their own.
“That is a testament to their kids and coaches, they don’t quit when they get down.”
Appomattox (8-0), which won its 20th straight game dating back 2019, will seek its fifth Class 2 state title in the last six years next Saturday at Stuarts Draft in a rematch of the ‘19 title clash won by the Raiders. Appomattox will be playing for head coach Doug Smith, who has been away from the team while undergoing intensive cancer treatments for multiple myeloma.
“It is a testament to him and the program he built,” Castello said. “We haven’t really been able to replace him as a coach. We are still a coach down, but just the way we do things, we just keep carrying it on. The kids buy into what he established for this program and the coaches have as well so we just try to keep doing what he would do and it is paying off.”
Keyshawn Baker put the Raiders up fast, dashing through a hole 57 yards to the end zone. Tye Robertson followed with one of his five extra point conversion kicks and the Raiders were up 7-0 just 13 seconds into the game.
“I think one of our best positives is scoring fast and early, trying to build the score up and that gives us a more comfort throughout the game,” Pennix said.
Union (6-3) followed its game plan on its initial drive, picking up three first downs and driving the ball to the Appomattox 29 before one of three first half fumbles was recovered by Appomattox’s Quamea Gray.
“We wanted to come in and try to run the football and limit their possessions on offense,” Union head coach Travis Turner said. “We had a really good drive going, put it on the ground and they recovered and they score. Then we fumbled the kickoff and they scored.
“Once it started snowballing we couldn’t stop it. We couldn’t stop the momentum and they have got too many athletes, too many people that can score in so many different ways.”
Seven plays later, Pennix scored his first of two touchdowns, dashing 41 yards for a score. He added a 56-yard touchdown to put the Raiders up 21-0 just 1:55 into the second quarter.
“It is hard to simulate their overall team speed, there is nothing like that playing anyone around here,” Turner said. “I thought our kids battled, I thought we played hard. We had three turnovers in the first half and that took a lot of momentum away from us.”
Union got on the board with an 8-yard second quarter run by Zavier Lomax, who finished the game with 153 yards and three touchdowns. C.J. Jones added 67 yards rushing for the Bears, who surprised many by getting to this point after a 3-2 start to the season.
“I think the first playoff game to the last game, we still had potential and we really turned it on from there,” Jones said. “I believe we set up it pretty well, beating Graham on the road, beating [Wise County] Central on the road, that was two really good wins, and then we played Appomattox.
“You need speed and speed kills and that’s the truth.”
That was proven once again when Baker broke loose for 54 yards on Appomattox’s next possession, with quarterback Ty Lawing following with a 1-yard touchdown run. Robertson added a 40-yard field goal after another Union fumble to give the Raiders a 31-6 lead at the break.
“Having a wet weather game, ball security is always the biggest point to make for both teams,” said Castello, whose Raiders finished with 447 rushing yards, led by Baker (162), Pennix (127) and Lawing (91). “We were fortunate that we caused that Union team to put the ball on the ground a couple of times and we were able to get on it. We had one or two that hit the ground, but we were able to get on them.
“When you come out ahead in a wet weather game in the turnovers it usually leads to good things.”
Lomax scored on a 7-yard run for Union in the opening possession of the second half, but the Raiders continued to answer, scoring on runs by Lawing (8), Ervis Davin (58) and Lawing (59) again. Lomax scored a final Union touchdown with a 16-yard run fourth quarter run.
“I thought our kids played extremely hard,” Turner said. “We came out in the second half and had a great drive, put the ball in the end zone. We could have come out here and laid down and put no effort out there, but I was tickled with the way our team responded.”
Union, which has met Appomattox in the state semifinals three times in the last five years – falling short in all of them - graduates just seven seniors so expectations will be high for the Bears when the season kicks off again in the fall.
“It is special, especially for our seven seniors, to be able to play for a Region D championship and to win it, to be able to make it to the state semifinal game against a quality opponent,” Turner said. “Hats off to Appomattox, they have got a great football team and this community should be proud of these kids and the work ethic, they work hard.
“We have got some really special kids and a special community.”
Appomattox 14 17 7 13 - 51
Union 0 6 8 6 - 20
Scoring Summary
A-Baker 57 run (Robertson kick)
A-Pennix 41 run (Robertson kick)
A-Pennix 56 run (Robertson kick)
U-Lomax 8 run (kick blocked)
A-Lawing 1 run (Robertson kick)
A-Robertson 40 field goal
U-Lomax 7 run (Lomax run)
A-Lawing 8 run (Robertson kick)
A-Davin 58 run (kick failed)
U-Lomax 16 run (run failed)
A-Lawing 59 run (Quick-Napier kick)
Team Stats
First downs: A 13; U 18. Rush-yards A 37-447; U 45-285. Pass yards: A 17; U 22. Comp-Att-Int: A 2-4-0; U 2-9-22-1. Fumbles-lost: A 2-0; U 4-3. Penalty-yards: A 6-45; U 6-45. Punts-Avg: A 1-13; U 1-39.
