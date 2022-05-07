WATCH NOW: Union's Bunch selected as Herald Courier boys basketball player of the year

That’s only part of the story for the Union High School senior.

In his younger days, Bunch focused on a different sport.

“Yes, football was my original path,” Bunch said. “I played in the peanut program in Big Stone Gap and focused on the game all the way through middle school. When I reached high school, I just wanted to go in a different direction.”

It was a wise choice.

As a junior, Bunch earned Virginia High School League Class 2 player of the year honors after guiding the Union Bears to the Class 2 state title.

This past season, Bunch averaged 26 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and two blocks while connecting on 53% percent of his field goal attempts. That was enough to earn the Bristol Herald Courier player of the year award.

Not bad for a guy who didn’t even start on the varsity basketball team until the eighth game of his sophomore season.

“I look like a dummy now, but Bradley was still growing into his body at the time,” Union basketball coach Zack Moore said. “He was a point guard and spot-up shooter who wasn’t overly aggressive and had a hard time running up and down the floor.”

As a freshman, Bunch was five-foot-nine and skinny. Then the transformation began for Union’s latest superstar athlete.

“I just kept growing and growing,” Bunch said. “It was an interesting time.”

As a senior, Bunch blossomed into a powerful 6-foot-6 mega-athlete. From posting up smaller defenders to breaking down larger players off the dribble and scoring in transition, Bunch could do it all.

“My first big game in my sophomore year was at Gate City, which had current University of Virginia’s College at Wise Bradley Dean,” Bunch said. “I came off the bench and had like 18 points. I was a starter after that.”

Building off his background as a point guard, Bunch continually added polish to his skill set.

“I went to work over the summer with camps and travel ball and gained a lot of confidence with each game during the season,” Bunch said.

According to Moore, the progression of Bunch provides perfect fodder for motivational speeches.

“Everybody knows who Bradley Bunch is, and I bring up his example to some of the younger guys in our program or when I speak at a camp,” Moore said. “As a freshman, I didn’t know how much Bradley would ever help up us and he wasn’t a starter at the beginning of his sophomore season. Bradley went from that stage to being selected as the best player in the state.”

What were the basic lessons in the makeover of Bunch?

“It shows the importance of being patient,” Moore said. “Success doesn’t always come at first, but you never know what you can achieve if you keep working. Bradley is definitely a good example for younger athletes.”

Bunch has another core value that is increasingly rare among athletes of all ages. It’s called humility.

“There were never any ego issues with Bradley,” Moore said. “He made sacrifices for his team, and that’s why our guys liked playing with him and were so happy for his success.”

There was little free time for Bunch. For the past two years, he has worked at the Food City in Big Stone Gap.

It was common practice for Bunch to report for work on Sunday afternoon after the Bears returned home late Saturday night from a basketball road trip.

With his size, athletic ability and long arms, Bunch represented a matchup nightmare for defenders and coaches.

“We could play Bradley at center or guard, we could run him off screens, and he could guard the best player on the opposing team. Bradley could do so many things, plus be a leader,” Moore said.

Bunch can also throw a football and baseball. He guided the football team at quarterback the past two years and emerged as a standout pitcher in baseball this spring.

“I moved away from football for a while and didn’t play my freshman year,” Bunch said. “I came back out as a sophomore and started the past two years.”

Thanks to multiple state championships for Powell Valley and the success of recent National Football League draft pick James Mitchell, the football culture runs deep in Big Stone Gap and neighboring Appalachia. Brandon Bunch, Bradley’s other brother, was a standout lineman for the Bears and challenged his younger brother in countless backyard contests.

The next stage for Bradley Bunch will be college basketball, where he will compete at the NAIA level with the University of Pikeville Bears in Pikeville, Kentucky.

“Football has always been the main sport and event in our community,” said Bradley, whose younger brother Braxton is a standout two-sport athlete in the eighth grade. “I grew up watching football games at Bullitt Park and I had fun playing, but don’t have any regrets in choosing basketball.

“Things have turned out well for me.”

Bristol Herald Courier

All-Area Basketball Team

Boys

Player of Year: Bradley Bunch, Union

Coach of Year: Julius Gallishaw

First Team

Dylan Bartley, Sullivan East

Bradley Bunch, Union

Ethan Chavez, Rye Cove

David Graves, Graham

Grant Williams, Marion

Second Team

Brandon Dufore, Tennessee High

Connor Lane, Twin Springs

Eli McCoy, Eastside

Dayton Osborne, Abingdon

Dante Worley, Virginia High