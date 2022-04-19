WATCH NOW: Unbeaten no more; Hutton, Chilhowie end Rural Retreat’s flawless record, slay Indians, 8-3

CHILHOWIE, Va. – Chilhowie senior pitcher Daniel Hutton made a big decision last week by confirming his college plans.

The reigning Hogoheegee District baseball player of the year faced another important test Tuesday.

In a matchup against Southwest Virginia’s last unbeaten team in the Rural Retreat Indians, Hutton starred as the Chilhowie Warriors took an 8-3 win.

With a relaxed throwing motion and blend of fastball and curve, the 6-foot-5 Hutton allowed just three hits over six innings while striking out five.

“I pretty much just tried to make them hit the fastball and focused on keeping my pitch count low,” Hutton said. “I got a little tired there in the seventh inning, but I was pleased overall.”

On Friday, Hutton decided to play both baseball and football at Bluefield State College.

“That took some pressure off me for now, but it also puts pressure on me because I have to earn my spot,” said Hutton, a standout place-kicker and punter in football.

The Warriors (4-7, 1-0) ended the suspense early Tuesday by scoring eight runs over the first two innings.

Chilhowie coach Jeff Robinson had confidence that Hutton could handle things from there.

“Daniel has a good mound presence and nothing seems to rattle him,” Robinson said. “Daniel loves the big moments and I think Bluefield State will be a good fit for him. Their coaches watched him play last week and they liked what they saw.”

Hutton said his calm demeanor comes from experience in important games.

“I try not to let things bother me,” Hutton said.

The presence of battle-tested senior catcher D.J. Martin provides a safety net.

“D.J. is solid back there. We’ve been through a lot the past four years and get along well,” Hutton said.

After winning the Hogoheegee District title last year, Robinson challenged his team this spring with a rigorous non-district schedule that featured the Coppinger Invitational in Bluefield and two games against North Carolina State-bound pitcher Andrew Shaffner from Grayson County.

“I’ve always believed in playing tough teams to prepare for the district, and this was probably the toughest non-district I’ve had,” Robinson said. “We got put on a stage against some big competition last week in the Coppinger, and we played our best baseball. That carried over today.”

Rural Retreat loaded the bases and scored three runs in the seventh inning before junior left-hander Matt Moore closed out the win for Chilhowie.

“We didn’t field the ball or throw too many strikes early, and ultimately that’s what cost us,” Rural Retreat coach Van Harris said. “I don’t know if it was nerves, but those were plays that we should make.”

Harris expected to see the Chilhowie ace.

“I knew Hutton was throwing and he was very good,” Harris said.

According to Harris, the strong start to the season for the Indians can be traced to the basics.

“These guys have played a lot baseball and they are very coachable,” Harris said. “We’ve made a lot of improvement, but obviously we have to play better than we did today.”

Harris, who has led the Indians for six years, was a baseball standout at Grayson County and later played at Bluefield College.

Justin Gilman doubled for Rural Retreat on Tuesday.

Sophomore Connor Smith supplied two line singles for Chilhowie, while sophomore James Nash delivered a two-run single and Martin added a run-scoring single.

The starting mix for Chilhowie includes three seniors, two juniors and four sophomores. Of course, the fun starts with Hutton.

Why did Hutton opt for double-duty in college?

“One the coaches told me I could play two sports, I thought I might as well do it since college is a once-in-a-lifetime thing,” Hutton said. “I really wanted to go to Bluefield State since they have an engineering program, and I didn’t really consider any other schools.

“We’ve still got a lot we want to accomplish with this team first.”