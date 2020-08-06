WATCH NOW: TSSAA: Sullivan Central Cougars ready for last hurrah on the gridiron

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – One final season remains for Sullivan Central football.
The Cougars want to send it out on a high note.
“I definitely think we can win a few games, our goal is to get to the playoffs this year,” Sullivan Central senior quarterback Will Nottingham said. “The last year of the school, we have got to make it special.”
Sullivan Central will open its 52nd and final season of football on Aug. 21 with a visit to Sullivan North. These Cougars will be ready to go.
“I am excited, ready for it to start, I think we are going to have a good season this year,” said Sullivan Central senior receiver and defensive back Preston Staubus. “We have got a lot of potential this year and we are going to show people that we aren’t the same team as we used to be.”
Sullivan Central will combine with fellow Sullivan County schools South and North to create West Ridge High School, which opens next school year.
“You want to finish this place out the right way. You want to do the best by the community,” Sullivan Central head coach Chris Steger said. “This place, they always embraced this team, they have embraced me. They have come out and supported us through thick and thin.”
Steger, entering his fifth season as head coach of the Cougars, has been pleased with the support from Sullivan Central fans, who have continued to fill the stands at Bernie Webb Field despite not having a winning season or earning a playoff berth since 2003.
“That is a testament to the community and how much people in this community care about the kids,” Steger said. “That makes it all the better for me to work here because I have got the community that cares about the kids.
“My coaching staff, they love these kids. I have a couple of coaches that grew up in this community, a couple of them played here so when you have those things going for you it makes it special and you want to do right by the community and send them out the right way.”
Getting this season started has been far from normal due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which closed schools last March, and has forced Sullivan County schools to conduct online instruction beginning on Wednesday and continuing through next week.
“It is just boring,” said Nottingham, with a smile. “It is just a lot of sitting and looking at a screen. It is not fun. I would much rather be in here with all my friends.”
They hope to be back in school on Aug. 17.
“It is different not being in the classroom,” Staubus said. “I am looking forward to getting back in class for my team. I never thought I would miss school this much.”
After spending much the summer finding other means of preparing for the upcoming season, including some of the players gathering at Nottingham’s home to lift weights and run, the Cougars are glad to be back on the football field, finally returning to contact drills on Wednesday.
“It feels a whole lot more like football,” Sullivan Central senior receiver and defensive back Connor Wilson said. “[Wednesday] was so much fun getting back to full pads and hitting. It is whole lot different.”
Steger has spent much of the early days of practices focused on tackling techniques, something that can’t really be replicated without actual contact.
“We didn’t have spring to do any of that. Normally you have spring practice, you spend those weeks really doing that,” Steger said. “These guys haven’t done any kind of contact since the end of October, early November.”
Steger has been pleased with how his 60 or so players have responded to following the protocols, including undergoing temperature checks prior to each practice, in addition to wearing masks and keep their distance from others.
“It is not fun. It is a whole lot different than just being able to live a regular life basically,” Wilson said. “It is very weird. I would rather just go back where we can just walk in and not have to do all that stuff.”
Nottingham, who set a pair of school passing records last season – including passing touchdowns and completions - has been careful to follow the rules, and not venturing out of his home much.
“Honestly I feel like if you are going to get [the virus], you are going to get it,” he said. “Do your job, wear a mask, stay six feet apart and if it happens, that is fine…We usually try to stay six feet apart. I don’t really go out much anymore. That is weird, I used to go out all the time and now it is stay home.”
Steger joked that instead of being a “get-back” coach like each school has on Friday night to keep players from venturing to close to the field, he has become a “spread apart” coach, keeping players distanced from each other, which is unnatural, saying people are “magnets” to be closer together.
“They are doing a really good job as far as you can…,” Steger said. “They are doing what they can and they are following instructions so we are pretty pleased. They want to play, they understand these are things we have got to do so they are helping and doing a great job with that.”
While there is some question as to whether the Cougars will be able to open with Sullivan North as scheduled due to a positive COVID-19 test earlier this week, Steger said his team is preparing as if that game will be played on time.
That is definitely the hope of his players, who feel like this could be the year the Cougars get it turned around. This is the school’s last stand.
“I am going to miss so much. I am going to miss the teachers, the coaches, the atmosphere on Friday night,” Wilson said. “I am going to miss all my teammates, all my friends, it is going to be a hard time leaving.”
Why not go out with a bang?
“I feel like we have the potential the go out and win some games this year,” Wilson said, “win some pretty big games too,”
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543
