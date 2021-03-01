WATCH NOW: TSSAA REGION 1-AA GIRLS SEMIS: Grainger defeats Sullivan Central, 68-45

“Longmire is good and she can play the same style as Bre, inside and out,” Walling said.

With a mix of penetration, clever entry passes and full-court pressure, Grainger (31-3) took a 17-10 advantage after one quarter and pushed its margin to 31-21 with 2:10 remaining in the first half when Rutherford canned a textbook form jumper.

“We kind of got out of place with our zone and you can’t have mental breakdowns against a team like Grainger,” Walling said. “Once they get hot, they are going to start knocking down jumpers. And that’s what happened.”

By halftime, Grainger led 37-23. Yarber had two fouls and Rutherford was in the groove.

“[Rutherford] is tough,” Walling said. “She looks to get the ball to her teammates, but she can score. She’s their senior leader and motor.”

Rutherford, a 1,500-point career scorer, has signed to play at Carson-Newman.

Third-year Grainger head coach Rusty Bishop, who picked up his 90th career victory last week, described Rutherford as “very special.”

“Tori is like a free safety on defense in the way she reads the ball, and she can cut and go get it on offense,” Bishop said. “She’s shattered a lot of our career records.”