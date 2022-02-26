WATCH NOW: TSSAA REGION 1-4A BOYS: Morristown East pounds West Ridge, 90-46

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. – It was raining 3s at Morristown East.

Micah Simpson scored 40 points, including a school record 10 of the Hurricanes’ 20 from long distance, leading Morristown East to a 90-46 Region 1-4A quarterfinal victory over West Ridge on a rainy Saturday night at Isenberg-Siler Gymnasium.

Morristown East (28-4), which won its school record 28th game, will play Dobyns-Bennett in a Region 1-4A semifinal on Tuesday at Jefferson County High School.

“Tonight matters, getting another opportunity to play,” Morristown East head coach Alden Collins said. “Once again you go into a win or go home situation. We feel confident after tonight and hopefully that confidence just continues on Tuesday.”

West Ridge, which completed its inaugural season with a 17-16 record, led 2-0 on a basket by Dawson Arnold, but it was all Hurricanes from that point. The Wolves lost two previous games to Morristown East by 26 and 12 points.

“They played great, we didn’t, that is the bottom line,” West Ridge head coach John Dyer said. “They have a great team and we didn’t play the way we can, that’s it, nothing else.

“I love these guys, I love them, they are great kids. It was an honor to coach these young men.”

Morristown East managed just 41 points in defeating Sevier County to win the District 2-4A title last Saturday, but had no issues in this one. The Hurricanes made their first six shots to take a 27-11 lead after one quarter and finished with 11 3s in the opening half to build that margin to 48-19 at the break.

“A very special shooting night. I am assuming it is a record setting night for East. I don’t know that for certain, but it sure feels like it,” Collins said. “We had a lid on the basket Saturday night in the championship game against Sevier. Our guys have been getting a lot of shots up in practice this week.”

Simpson had six of his 10 3s and 21 points in the opening half, while 6-foot-10 Braden Ilic had three of his four 3s and 11 of his 14 points prior to the break. Kyle Cloninger hit 3s and had 14 of his 20 points in the first half.

“As you talk to coaches who have done this and been here before, the biggest separator going down the line at the end of the season is who makes shots, and our guys were feeling themselves tonight,” Collins said. “We have got great talent that can go out there and make the 3 so it is encouraging going into Tuesday night to be able to make some 3s.”

Simpson, who will play college football at Tennessee-Martin, not only hit 10 shots from long range, but also had a pair of crowd-pleasing dunks.

“It was just hitting the first shot,” Simpson said. “All week of practice I had a good week shooting the ball and then this morning when we had our shootaround I was still shooting the ball good. I just feel like it reflected from all week.”

Collins echoed those sentiments.

“He shot it like that all week in practice,” Collins said. “He has been impressive this week in practice so to see him do it in a game, it feels special because the crowd is here, but it is what we have been seeing every day in practice.”

Morristown East added nine 3s and 42 second half points, while forcing nearly 20 West Ridge turnovers.

“Usually we just come out and try to play our game just so we can put away teams faster,” Simpson said. “Really though the focus is the defense more than offense. That is usually what we work on every day, plus rebounding.”

Wade Witcher led West Ridge with 12 points, while Arnold added 10. Jackson Dean had three of the Wolves’ five 3s to finish with nine.

West Ridge, which finished third in the rugged District 1-4A race, will lose eight seniors from an inaugural campaign created from the consolidation of Sullivan Central, North and South.

Dyer expects the Wolves to learn from experience.

“We are going to work hard to get better,” Dyer said. “I am very proud of these young men, they have come together. They are great kids and I am proud to be their coach.”

