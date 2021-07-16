WATCH NOW: TSSAA FOOTBALL: Chandler getting THS in shape for opener with D-B

There were still questions who would be leading the Vikings until last week when it was announced that Chandler would be the interim coach through the end of this season.

“With the uncertainty if we were going to get a different person as head coach or not, we had taught a lot of stuff, but we weren’t sure that was what we were really going to do,” he said. “Now we know that is what we are doing so we are spending a lot of time with scheme right now while we are in helmets only.

“We are trying to get in shape and flying around.”

Tennessee High participated in a 7-on-7 competition on Friday at John Battle, and will have a trio of upcoming home scrimmages, including Hampton on July 30, Science Hill on Aug. 6, and Gate City on Aug. 11.

The regular season begins with a visit from Dobyns-Bennett on Aug. 20. According to the TSSAA classifications for football, the Indians have the third largest enrollment in the state behind only Collierville and Bartlett. No wonder the emphasis has been on conditioning for the Vikings, who are 5A, and have nearly 1,500 less students to choose from.

“When you get Dobyns-Bennett coming in here you had better be in shape,” Chandler said.