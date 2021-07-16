WATCH NOW: TSSAA FOOTBALL: Chandler getting THS in shape for opener with D-B

One week ago Matt Chandler was in California enjoying a family vacation.
He spent this week at the Stone Castle, changing into his role as interim head football coach for Tennessee High, replacing Mike Mays, who stepped down in May to become the strength and conditioning coach for the Bristol, Tennessee school system.
“It feels different for sure,” said Chandler, a head coach at John Battle in 1999, who has been an assistant at Tennessee High since then. “I am enjoying it. It is definitely a different role, a lot of administrative stuff that I am having to learn.”
Chandler has appreciated the assistance he has received from Mays and Tennessee High athletic director Barry Wade, in addition to his coaching staff.
“These assistant coaches are just willing to do anything so it has been good,” he said.
Tennessee High joined the rest of the Volunteer State in beginning preparations for the upcoming season on Monday of this week. Chandler said the Vikings have had 50 to 55 sophomores, juniors and seniors in workouts, in addition to 25 freshmen.
Much of the first week has been working on conditioning, which followed a two-week TSSAA-mandated dead period in which there could be no formal team workouts.
“We are focusing mostly on getting in shape, taking care of the little things, being tough, being disciplined,” Chandler said. “[Developing] our culture we want to continue building on and getting our stuff in, getting our schemes in.”
There were still questions who would be leading the Vikings until last week when it was announced that Chandler would be the interim coach through the end of this season.
“With the uncertainty if we were going to get a different person as head coach or not, we had taught a lot of stuff, but we weren’t sure that was what we were really going to do,” he said. “Now we know that is what we are doing so we are spending a lot of time with scheme right now while we are in helmets only.
“We are trying to get in shape and flying around.”
Tennessee High participated in a 7-on-7 competition on Friday at John Battle, and will have a trio of upcoming home scrimmages, including Hampton on July 30, Science Hill on Aug. 6, and Gate City on Aug. 11.
The regular season begins with a visit from Dobyns-Bennett on Aug. 20. According to the TSSAA classifications for football, the Indians have the third largest enrollment in the state behind only Collierville and Bartlett. No wonder the emphasis has been on conditioning for the Vikings, who are 5A, and have nearly 1,500 less students to choose from.
“When you get Dobyns-Bennett coming in here you had better be in shape,” Chandler said.
Tennessee High has lost nine straight to the Indians, last winning in 2009. This is the third year in a row these teams have met to open the season.
***
Here are 10 Northeast Tennessee high school football games that will bear watching in the 2021 season.
David Crockett at Sullivan East (Aug. 20): It is a new era of football at Sullivan East, with the Patriots opening the season on a brand new turf field. While wins haven’t been plentiful since the Patriots started playing football in 1969, they are 13-12 all-time against David Crockett, which will begin life without Prince Kollie, who is now playing at Notre Dame.
Elizabethton at Science Hill (Aug. 20): Elizabethton has won 29 straight games and two 4A state championships in a row. This will be the seventh straight year these clubs have met to open the season. They have split those meetings, with Elizabethton winning the last three.
West Ridge at Volunteer (Aug. 20): Justin Hilton has the tall task of taking enrollments from three schools – Sullivan Central, Sullivan South and Sullivan North – and developing them into a team. Hilton is a proven winner, recording a 27-17 record as head coach at South over the last four seasons.
Pulaski County at Tennessee High (Sept. 3): With the Mountain Lakes Conference down to just five teams, the Vikings needed some games. They found two in Virginia, including a first-ever meeting with the Cougars. Former University of Virginia and Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Mark Dixon led the Cougars to a 4-3 mark in his first season in the spring of 2021.
Science Hill at West Ridge (Sept. 3): West Ridge makes its home debut against the Hilltoppers after opening the season at Volunteer and Daniel Boone. West Ridge has been practicing at Sullivan South, with plans to begin using its own turf field on July 26. All that awaits for the Wolves after this one is a visit to Dobyns-Bennett.
Knox Karns at Tennessee High (Sept. 10): The first meeting ever between a pair of 5A schools. Karns has long struggled on the gridiron, winning 17 games over the last nine seasons, with its last winning record coming in 2011. This is the third of three straight home games to start the year for the Vikings.
Abingdon at Tennessee High (Sept. 24): These clubs met last season for the first time since 1954, with the Vikings improving to 10-3 against the Falcons. Interim head coach Matt Chandler was last a head coach at John Battle in 1999, with one of his losses coming against Abingdon.
Unicoi County at Sullivan East (Sept. 24): With games against Elizabethton and Greeneville on tap in two of the following three weeks, the Patriots will need to snap its three-game losing skid against the Blue Devils, who now lead the series 21-18. Sullivan East could be eyeing playoffs in 2021.
Tennessee High at West Ridge (Oct. 21): Thursday night football in Blountville. Tennessee High had success with all three of the schools that now comprise the Wolves, including North (20-1), Central (38-9) and South (22-17). While East isn’t on the schedule, the Vikings are 42-0 all-time against the Patriots.
Science Hill at Dobyns-Bennett (Oct. 29): Science Hill has a way of stopping Dobyns-Bennett streaks. The Indians were 7-0 last season before a loss to the Hilltoppers, and 8-0 in 2019 before another loss to Science Hill, which is 8-1 in this heated rivalry since 2013.
