WATCH NOW: Truck Series leader Smith draws rave reviews from Carrier

Zane Smith received an education in grassroots racing last year - Southwest Virginia style.

Following a visit to the Abingdon race shop of Highlands Motorsports, the 23-year-old native of Huntington Beach, California, dropped by the historic headquarters of the Henderson Motorsports NASCAR Truck Series team.

Smith made a positive impression on Henderson crew chief and Bristol native Chris Carrier.

“Zane is laidback, quiet and cool,” Carrier said. “He’s just a really good young man who understands how racing works.”

The 2022 NASCAR season in the Truck and Xfinity series has featured a number of ugly crashes created by overly aggressive drivers who have famous last names, deep financial backing and little respect for the sport.

That’s why Smith is such a breath of fresh air. With his vast experience, winning smile and professional driving style, Smith is a superstar in the making both on the track and in the corporate board room.

“Some of the young drivers in this sport have a lot of backing behind them, but it’s almost like they don’t care or fail to understand how much time, effort and money goes into the fixing these cars and trucks,” Carrier said.

“This isn’t iRacing where the action is simulated. This is the real deal without any reset button.”

Smith has paid dues in every arena from BMX, karting and Legends cars to Stadium Super Trucks and the ARCA Menards Series. He finished second in the championship points standing the past two years with the GMS Racing team before moving to the Front Row Motorsports operation this season.

Smith’s path to claiming the 2022 regular season title featured a memorable battle on July 9 at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

In a finish that created a stir around far Southwest Virginia, Smith finished second just behind Parker Kligerman in the No. 75 Henderson Motorsports Food Country USA Chevrolet.

“That was one of the best races of the season across all three of the top NASCAR series, and especially for the trucks,” Carrier said. “Zane and Parker ran as hard as they could, passed each other back and forth, and worked traffic. And they never touched until the next to the last corner on the final lap.”

That road course classic should be viewed as a blueprint on how to race for competitors at all levels of the sport. Alas, last week’s stop in the Indianapolis Road Course was marred by more shenanigans from selfish drivers.

“And it’s not always been a case of the young drivers,” Carrier said. “I wish we could use that finish at Ohio between Parker and Zane as an example for how to race because you had two guys with an equal chance to win who battled to the finish without tearing stuff up.”

Thanks to boosts from guys like Highlands Motorsports owner Wade Lopez who offered Smith a Super Late Model ride and unsung power broker Lorin Ranier who has guided the careers of several other phenoms, Zane Smith has carved out his own fast track to a NASCAR Truck championship and beyond.

PIT STOPS: Bristol karting prodigy Everett Larson recorded a second-place finish in his division on Saturday in Godspeed Raceway in Dandridge, Tennessee. Larson actually won his heat and qualified first but opted to start in the back of the field so he could work on his passing skills. …. Jensen Ford of Johnson City finished fourth in the nine-race Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series, which was won by Cory Hedgecock of Loudon, Tennessee. Dakotah Knuckles (Ewing, Va.) captured his heat in Saturday’s finale at Tennessee’s Tazewell Speedway and led 30 laps in the 53-lap feature before spinning after contact with a slower car on lap 41. Jamie Whitt (Wise, Va.) was seventh in the Street Stock race at Tazewell. …The point leaders at Wythe Raceway include Marion’s Jason Powers (Pro Modified), Rural Retreat’s Will Hostetler (UCAR), Sugar Grove’s Keith Griffitts (Super Street) and Tanner Cook of Max Meadows in Pro Mini. …. This Saturday’s Food City Night at the Pine program at Lonesome Pine Raceway is scheduled to have five divisions, with the first race set for 7 p.m. …Highlands Motorsports rising star Luke Fenhaus was the quickest driver through three practice sessions last Friday at Hickory Motor Speedway for the Throwback 276. Following a rainout on Saturday, the Throwback was reset for this Friday night. Abingdon’s Chase Dixon is also scheduled to compete.